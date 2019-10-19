Steven McWhirter: 2019 World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Champion

Glasgow – October 19, 2019 – Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District was awarded the 2019 World Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championship held at Glasgow Caledonian University. It was his ninth straight win of the title – beating his own record – and his tenth overall.

With his victory, McWhirter completed a rare triple success in 2019, also winning the World Pipe Band Championship and the World Drum Corps Championship.

The adult event, which had the slogan of “Live, Loud, Unmissable,” comprised three rounds. Pre-qualified competitors got a pass to the second round after doing well in designated events held over the winter and spring. There was ultimately a final round of 12, each having to play an MSR and a Hornpipe & Jig, the overall champion determined from aggregate points, with the MSR results counting twice as much.

At its peak, about 320 people were watching the live stream of the adult final. The first competitors started at 9 am, and the last of the results were announced by RSPBA Executive Office Ian Embelton at around 7:30 pm.

Despite collecting entry fees of as much as £15 for each of the more than 160 competitors, and array of sponsors, the legal licensing of the livestream of the event to Glasgow Life and a stated RSPBA bank balance last spring of more than £1-million, there was no prize money for the World Solo Drumming Champion or other prize winners.

In addition to the world’s best snare drummers, the event also featured piping accompaniment by top soloists such as Chris Armstrong, Calum Brown, Glenn Brown and Scott Wallace.

Overall

1st Steven McWhirter

2nd Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

3rd Michael McKenna, St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

4th Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni, USA)

5th Grant Cassidy, Uddingston Strathclyde (Scotland)

6th Jake Jørgensen, ScottishPower (Scotland)

Juvenile 1 March (26 total competed in two heats, 12 in final)

1st Oliver Burberry, Dollar Academy

2nd Blair Tait, George Watson’s College

3rd Zac Taylor, Dollar Academy

4th Samuel Hanna, Broughshane & District

5th Aila Brodie, George Herriot’s School

6th Robbie Pate, Scottish Fire & Rescue Service

Judges: Gordon Parkes, Bill Black

Juvenile 2 March

1st Tiernan Kavanagh, Arklow

2nd Erica Wyse, Burntisland and District

3rd Paul Strickland, Uddingston Strathclyde

4th Keiren McLaughlin, Scots Guards Association

5th Nathanial Graham, Dumfries

6th Lachlan Ian Coe, Scots School Albury, Australia

Judges: Greg Dinsdale, Lee Innes

Juvenile 3 MSR

1st Jamie Coffey, Major Sinclair Memorial

2nd Raymond Marshall, Robert Malcolm Memorial

3rd George Irvine, Dollar Academy

4th Jamie Kerry, Police Service of Northern Ireland

5th Sebastien Gillies, St. Thomas Alumni

6th Freddie Somerville, George Watson’s College

Judges: Ian Lawson, Adrian Hoy

Juvenile 4 MSR (28 total competed in two heats, 12 in final)

1st Kerry McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Guy Kellas, George Watson’s College

3rd Monte Stamm, St. Andrew’s College, New Zealand

4th MacKenzie Forrest, North Lanarkshire Shools

5th Alex Buchanan, Police Service of Northern Ireland

6th Jack Murdoch, George Watson’s College

Judges: Jim Baxter, Paul Turner

Juvenile 5 MSR

1st Cameron Lawson, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (judges’ preference)

2nd Rachel Fairley, George Herriot’s School

3rd Ashley Fyffe, Police Service of Northern Ireland

4th Calum Copeland, City of Invercargill, New Zealand

5th Fionn Murphy, New Ross & District

6th Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower

Judges: David Brown, Duncan Millar

International Juvenile Tenor

Section 1 March

1st Ewan Reilly, Burntisland & District

2nd Megan Finlayson, Stonehouse

3rd Anna Irvine, Dollar Academy

Section 2 March

1st Sophie Lewis, Burntisland & District

2nd Jenna Young, Uddingstone Strathclyde

3rd Hanna Riding, Strathendrick

Section 3 MSR

1st Eleanor Whyte, Turriff & District

2nd Kali Currie, Royal Burgh of Annan

3rd Gemma Dandy, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Section 4 MSR

1st Eilidh Ferries, Buchan Peterson

2nd Emily Davidson, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Adam Montgomery, Quinn Memorial

Section 5 MSR

1st Cameron Sinclair, Police Scotland Fife

2nd Jamie Blair, Ravara

3rd Aoife Bissett, St. Laurence O’Toole

