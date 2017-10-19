McWhirter wins eighth World Solo Drumming Championship

(Page 1 of 1)

Glasgow – October 21, 2017 – Steven McWhirter of Inveraray & District edged steadily closer to the all-time record of 16 wins set by Jim Kilpatrick with his eighth RSPBA World Solo Snare Drumming Championship, held at Glasgow Caledonian University. It was McWhirter’s seventh straight title, breaking his own record for successive victories.

A final round of 12 competed in MSR and Hornpipe & Jig events, the aggregate winning the overall prize. The adult final was narrowed from 37 in the semi-final, and 53 in the first round heats. Nineteen drummers were pre-qualified for the semi-finals based on results from last year’s event.

Results from judges were widely scattered across almost all events, with as many as nine places in a 15-contestant event separating individual scores.

The competition was likely the final RSPBA event judged by Joe Noble, who was “aged out” as an RSPBA adjudicator after turning 75.

Snare Drumming

Overall

1st Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District

2nd Michael McKenna, St. Laurence O’Toole

3rd Blair Brown, St. Thomas Alumni

4th Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery

5th William Glenholmes, Vale of Atholl

6th Christopher McNicholl, Inveraray & District

MSR

1st Steven McWhirter (1,4,3,2)

2nd Michael McKenna (4,1,5,1)

3rd Blair Brown (2,2,7,3)

4th Gareth McLees (6,3,2,7)

5th William Glenholmes (3,9,4,4)

6th Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole (9,6,6,5)

Judges: Gordon Parkes, Jim Baxter, Arthur Cook,Paul Brown

Hornpipe/Jig

1st Steven McWhirter (1,1,1,1)

2nd Michael McKenna (4,3,2,9)

3rd Gareth McLees (6,5,7,2)

4th Christopher McNicholl (2,8,8,3)

5th William Glenholmes (9,2,6,4)

6th Grant Cassidy, St. Laurence O’Toole (10,4,3,6)

Judges: Joe Noble, Mick O’Neil, Alec Dudgeon, Stuart Coils

Juvenile

Group 1 – March

1st Tristan Jacquel, George Herriot’s School

2nd Ewan McDonald, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Archie Jeffrey Smith, Dollar Academy

4th Callum Kyle, North Lanarkshire Schools

6th Matthew Creighton, Bucksburn & District

Group 2 – March

1st Danielle Lynn, Cullybacky

2nd Luke Cunningham, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Gregor Drury, Burntisland

4th Michael Matheson, Isle of Skye

5th Mariha Scott, Fraserburgh RBL

6th Ross Stevenson, Strathendrick

Group 3 – MSR

1st Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders

2nd Kerr McQuillan, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Arrenn McWilliams, PSNI

4th Sebastion Arguelles, St. Thomas Episcopal School

5th Jamie Kerr, PSNI

6th Callum Nelson, North Lanarkshire Schools

Group 4 – MSR

1st Daniel Mulcahy, Closkelt

2nd Rachel Fairley, George Herriot’s School

3rd Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower

4th James Strachan, George Watson’s College

5th Lachlan Kyle, North Lanarkshire School

6th Cameron Lawson, Australia

Group 5 – MSR

1st Brian Green, Glasgow Police

2nd Adam McCallum, Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Reid Cameron, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

4th Cameron MacColl, Dollar Academy

5th Blair Logan, Glasgow Police

6th Greg Fullerton, Johnstone

Tenor Drumming

Group 1 – March

1st Fiona MacCall, Dollar Academy

2nd Gemma Dandie, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

3rd Aimee Read, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Group 2 – March

1st Kiera Anderson

Group 3 – MSR

1st Emily Davidson, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

2nd Eilidh Ferries, Peterson Buchan

3rd Zara Pate, Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia

Group 4 – March

1st Cameron Sinclair, Vale of Atholl

2nd Zoe Abraham, Battlehill

3rd Holly Harrison, IDPB

Group 5 – March

1st Callum Smyth, Quinn Memorial

2nd Bethany Jack, Field Marshal Montgomery

3rd Rhiannon MacAleese, Shotts & Dykehead

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 0.0/5

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]