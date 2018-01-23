RSPBA nixes scoresheets at World Solo Drumming

(Page 1 of 1)

The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has decided that scoresheets / crit sheets will not be provided to competitors in the final round of the World Solo Drumming Championship.

According to a source within the organization, the decision was made in response to feedback from competitors in a questionnaire on how to improve the event.

“Finalists wanted more listening from adjudicators and less audit style adjudication,” said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “[It’s] more in line with the big solo piping events.”

The no-scoresheets approach applies only to the final round events and not the heats, where written feedback will continue to be provided.

At publication time, RSPBA Chief Executive Ian Embelton had not responded to a request for more details.

The organization has also implemented a new system for the competition whereby competitors will have to compete in preliminary competitions in March and April at four branch contests. The system does away with the previous pre-qualifying system based on the previous year’s World Solo Championships results.

With the World Solo Drumming attracting competitors from far outside of Great Britain and Ireland, the qualifying system will potentially put them at a disadvantage, unless they make a second trip to the UK in the next few months to compete in one of the scheduled qualifying rounds.

“I don’t mind the new format,” said one long-time competitor in the adult competition, also speaking on condition that his name not be used. “It’s being progressive, which is good.”

The feedback and changes were reportedly coordinated by Grade 1 Police Scotland Fife Lead-Drummer Mick O’Neill, who is a member of the RSPBA’s Music Board, and Paul Turner of the Adjudicators Panel Management Board, and then approved by the Music Board, the APMB and the RSPBA’s Board of Directors.

Scottish solo piping events traditionally do not provide scoresheets to competitors, the exception being a few select events sponsored by the Competing Pipers Association and CLASP amateur events run by the National Piping Centre. Throughout the rest of the world, scoresheets are standard for all solo and pipe band competitions, and the Scottish solo scene continually debates whether a more formal and standard feedback and accountability system of judging should be implemented.

The Adult World Solo Drumming Championship has been won eight times in the last nine years by Steven McWhirter, lead-drummer of Grade 1 Inveraray & District. McWhirter has won the event for a record seven straight years.

The 2018 World Solo Drumming Championship will be held on October 20th at Glasgow Caledonian University in Glasgow.

