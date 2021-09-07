Published: September 07, 2021

Uddingston Strathclyde becomes simply ‘Uddingston’

The Uddingston Strathclyde Pipe Band organization has been a staple for many years, supporting competing bands in Grade 2 and Grade 4 in the Scottish region of South Lanarkshire near Glasgow, and now it’s simply “Uddingston,” as the group focuses on its Grade 2 band and its recently formed Grade 3 band.

Grade 2 Uddingston Strathclyde – now simply ‘Uddingston’ – competing at the 2019 World Championships.

“With the pressures of COVID continuing throughout 2020 into 2021, a mutual decision was taken that the Grade 4 and Grade 2 bands would move forward as separate organizations,” said Douglas Adam, who serves with the organization’s executive committee. “Further to this the Grade 2 band has been renamed Uddingston Pipe Band.”

The organization launched the Grade 3 band last July, a rare expansion in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grade 3 group is lead by Pipe-Major Alan Minty.

The Grade 3 band is actively recruiting playing members, as well as a lead-drummer, or could even accept ‘an application from a complete drum corps.’

The Grade 3 band is actively recruiting playing members, as well as a lead-drummer, or could even accept “an application from a complete drum corps.”

Adam added that they’re interested is players looking for a higher-grade challenge, make a lateral move, and even those who have played in the upper grades and are looking for a reduced commitment.

Minty’s background is extensive. He has played in several Grade 1 bands since the 1980s, including Toyota, Black Bottle and ScottishPower, and he hold advanced RSPBA certificates. He was a founding member of Uddingston Strathclyde and the pipe-sergeant of the Grade 2 band. Interested pipers and contact Minty by email; drummers can contact Grant Cassidy, who is the L-D of the Grade 2 band, working with Pipe-Major John Bowes.

 

Related

Uddingston Strathclyde launches Grade 3 band as part of “academy” structure to learning
July 3, 2020

Grant Cassidy new L-D for Grade 2 Uddingston Strathclyde
October 22, 2018

 

See also
MWPBA-run Wisconsin games a sign of things to come?
Published on September 08, 2021
Ten Glenfiddich contestants decided for Oct. 30th in-person event at Blair Castle
Published on September 07, 2021
See All Articles
Pipers: If your bass drone wants to roar when struck in, it might be riding high on the bottom pin. If so your reed might be too sharp. A quick fix, if time is short, is to put a bit of tape over a third to half of the bush at the top. This will flatten the drone and allow you to shortenit by moving the middle joint down the bottom pin.

Charley Kron, C.E. Kron Bagpipes

Should piping/drumming associations advise their members to be fully vaccinated in order to attend in-person events?

  • Yes
  • No
You've already voted today.

September 8, 1963

Fred Nabowferth born.
© 2021 pipes|drums | All Rights Reserved.

Registration

Forgotten Password?