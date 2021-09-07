Uddingston Strathclyde becomes simply ‘Uddingston’

The Uddingston Strathclyde Pipe Band organization has been a staple for many years, supporting competing bands in Grade 2 and Grade 4 in the Scottish region of South Lanarkshire near Glasgow, and now it’s simply “Uddingston,” as the group focuses on its Grade 2 band and its recently formed Grade 3 band.

“With the pressures of COVID continuing throughout 2020 into 2021, a mutual decision was taken that the Grade 4 and Grade 2 bands would move forward as separate organizations,” said Douglas Adam, who serves with the organization’s executive committee. “Further to this the Grade 2 band has been renamed Uddingston Pipe Band.”

The organization launched the Grade 3 band last July, a rare expansion in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Grade 3 group is lead by Pipe-Major Alan Minty.

The Grade 3 band is actively recruiting playing members, as well as a lead-drummer, or could even accept ‘an application from a complete drum corps.’

The Grade 3 band is actively recruiting playing members, as well as a lead-drummer, or could even accept “an application from a complete drum corps.”

Adam added that they’re interested is players looking for a higher-grade challenge, make a lateral move, and even those who have played in the upper grades and are looking for a reduced commitment.

Minty’s background is extensive. He has played in several Grade 1 bands since the 1980s, including Toyota, Black Bottle and ScottishPower, and he hold advanced RSPBA certificates. He was a founding member of Uddingston Strathclyde and the pipe-sergeant of the Grade 2 band. Interested pipers and contact Minty by email; drummers can contact Grant Cassidy, who is the L-D of the Grade 2 band, working with Pipe-Major John Bowes.

Related

Uddingston Strathclyde launches Grade 3 band as part of “academy” structure to learning

July 3, 2020

Grant Cassidy new L-D for Grade 2 Uddingston Strathclyde

October 22, 2018