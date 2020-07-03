Uddingston Strathclyde launches Grade 3 band as part of “academy” structure to learning

The coronavirus lockdown and cancellation of the 2020 competition season isn’t stopping Scotland’s Uddingston Strathclyde Pipe Band from expanding, as the organization has announced the addition of a Grade 3 band to their existing complement of Grade 2 and Grade 4 bands.

It’s all part of Uddingston Strathclyde’s new “academy structure” of developing talent through teaching piping and drumming and enabling players to work their way up through the grades.

They hope to attract pipers and drummers experienced in the upper grades, looking for a mid-range competitive change, with strong involvement in teaching. The accomplished soloist and bandsman Alan Minty is pipe-major of the new Grade 3 band.

“The academy structure … will attract a broader pool of talent from across the Central Belt of Scotland,” said Douglas Adam, who serves with the organization’s executive committee. “The Grade 3 band will offer a logical step for those progressing their talent from the lower grades and will offer a continued involvement in the pipe band community for those who have competed at the higher levels, but who can no longer offer the commitment required – and have much to offer by developing talent through teaching, that will enable others to play at the highest level.”

The organization is in the Tannochside area of Uddingston, which offers easy access to practices about 20 minutes from Glasgow, 30 minutes from Bathgate, and about 45 minutes from Edinburgh.

The Grade 2 band, under Pipe-Major John Bowes and Lead-Drummer Grant Cassidy, had a good 2019 competition campaign, finishing sixth at the World Championships, second at the European, and fourth at the Scottish.

The organization is eager to hear from any players interested in joining, especially for the new Grade 3 band, and email inquiries: Alan Minty and Grant Cassidy.

Related

Grant Cassidy new L-D for Grade 2 Uddingston Strathclyde

October 22, 2018