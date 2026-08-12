Christopher Couperthwaite wins CLASP Grade 2 at Piping Live!

Glasgow – August 11, 2026 – Christopher Couperthwaite of Germany was the overall winner of the CLASP Grade 2 World Solo Amateur Piping Competition at Piping Live! 2026, held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street branch.

The Grade 1 competition will take place at the same venue, beginning at 9:30 am on August 12th.

Piobaireachd

1st Sophie Stringer

2nd Arthur Bass

3rd Christopher Couperthwaite

4th Ted Hales

5th William Fallon

6th Kathryn McEwan

Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March

1st Cheng Bohan

2nd Greg Harley

3rd Christopher Couperthwaite

4th Sheila Stewart

5th Sophie Stringer

6th Stuart Milne

Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cameron Davison

2nd Cheng Bohan

3rd Greg Harley

4th Chris Couperthwaite

5th William Fallon

6th Sophie Stringer

Judge: Wilson Brown

Jig

1st Dale Reilly

2nd Greg Harley

3rd Cheng Bohan

4th Cameron Davison

5th Chris Couperthwaite

6th William Fallon

Judge: Wilson Brown