Results
August 12, 2026

Christopher Couperthwaite wins CLASP Grade 2 at Piping Live!

Christopher Couperthwaite (right) with judge Roddy Livingstone

Glasgow – August 11, 2026 – Christopher Couperthwaite of Germany was the overall winner of the CLASP Grade 2 World Solo Amateur Piping Competition at Piping Live! 2026, held at the National Piping Centre’s Otago Street branch.

The Grade 1 competition will take place at the same venue, beginning at 9:30 am on August 12th.

Piobaireachd
1st Sophie Stringer
2nd Arthur Bass
3rd Christopher Couperthwaite
4th Ted Hales
5th William Fallon
6th Kathryn McEwan
Judge: Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March
1st Cheng Bohan
2nd Greg Harley
3rd Christopher Couperthwaite
4th Sheila Stewart
5th Sophie Stringer
6th Stuart Milne
Judge: Wilson Brown

Strathspey & Reel
1st Cameron Davison
2nd Cheng Bohan
3rd Greg Harley
4th Chris Couperthwaite
5th William Fallon
6th Sophie Stringer
Judge: Wilson Brown

Jig
1st Dale Reilly
2nd Greg Harley
3rd Cheng Bohan
4th Cameron Davison
5th Chris Couperthwaite
6th William Fallon
Judge: Wilson Brown

Competitors and judges at the Grade 2 CLASP solo competition at Piping Live! 2026

 

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See also
Results
August 11, 2026
Worlds Week Question of the Day #1: Is it time to replace the Grade 1 and Grade 2 MSR?
Results
August 11, 2026
Pipe Idol Heat 2 goes to Lachlan Rennie
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