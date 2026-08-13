Pipe Idol Heat 4 won by Andrew Zhao; Grand Final now set

Glasgow – August 13, 2026 – The fourth and final heat of Piping Live!’s 2026 Pipe Idol competition was won by Andrew Zhao of Houston, chosen by an unidentified group of three judges to go through to the four-piper Grand Final later in the day.

Each piper in the heats must perform a Hornpipe & Jig, an MSR and a 5-7-minute own-choice medley.

Also competing were Luke Baltrusaitis, Canada; Grace Kelman, Scotland; and Christopher McCartan, Scotland.

Zhao will compete in the Grade Final in the Auditorium of the National Piping Centre against Heat 1 winner Liam Nicolson, Heat 2 winner Lachlan Rennie, and Heat 3 winner Kai Hay.

One winner of the Final will gain the title Pipe Idol 2026, and a set of Fred Morrison Reelpipes.

The ticketed heat was held at the Festival’s Centre Stage.