Time’s a-tickin’ on the Pick the Sixin’! Get in your prediction for a chance to win $7K+/£3.7K+ in piping and drumming goods and services!

The deadline of 18:00 GMT, Thursday, August 13th, is only a few hours away, so be sure to submit your prediction for the order of the top six Grade 1 prizewinners in the 2026 World Championship for your chance to win more than $7,000/£3,700 in piping and drumming goods and services!

Because the result is always, well, unpredictable, you don’t need to be a pipe band zealot to win, but it can certainly help to narrow down the field.

Be sure to review results and videos from various pipe band contests in the UK, Canada, the USA, and Australia to hear the 13 contestants in this year’s Worlds.

Here are all the details of the 2026 Pick the Six (sponsors are listed alphabetically, and the company descriptions are from their websites):

“Jori Chisholm founded BagpipeLessons.com in 1999 with a simple goal of providing high-quality information for learning the bagpipes. Jori has been teaching online one-on-one video lessons since 2003, and was featured on the front page of the New York Times in a story about the growth of online music lessons. He also created the world’s first series of bagpipe tune and video lessons, which have been downloaded by thousands of pipers around the world.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: Total value: $648 / 344

“Play the world-class sound of a Great Highland Bagpipe, Scottish Smallpipe or Practise Chanter on the Blair Digital Chanter. It turns everyday piping into an extraordinary playing experience.”

Prize:

A Blair Digital Chanter!

An amazing playing experience that allows you to play all day and night, and will keep the entire family happy!

With nine different Bagpipes onboard and access to a free library of more than 21 additional instruments, it’s much more than just a chanter. The sound is amazing, the design is modern, and its authentic feel creates a versatile instrument. Add the Ergo bag, a pre-formed bag with a cutoff sensor for starting/ stopping, and you have a fully-fledged bagpipe for playouts and performance. This instrument is designed to accommodate any piper’s sound preferences and can be fully customized to suit your way of playing.

The Blair Digital Chanter also features a built-in metronome for precision timing, a professional Reverb, EQ, Pan and Pitch change for fine-tuning, and adjustable vibrato on each note for expression. Notably, the instrument boasts a built-in MIDI interface, allowing seamless connection to your PC for expanded possibilities and integration with music software.

Designed, built, and supported with cutting-edge technology, the Blair Digital Chanter is a gateway to a world of musical possibilities. www.blairbagpipes.com

Watch and hear the Blair Digital Chanter.

Retail value: $878 / £466

Bruce Gandy Music

“Bruce Gandy is an internationally respected bagpiper, teacher, composer, and adjudicator whose career uniquely bridges championship success with a lifelong dedication to developing thoughtful, confident musicians.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $250 / £133

“Custom Drum Sound is a company expert in all aspects of pipe band drumming, selling and servicing drums for the Canadian Military, Cadet Units, Police, Fire and civilian pipe bands all over Canada and the USA.”

Prize:

A $250 gift voucher for use on any of CDS’s products.

“At the Piper’s Dojo (and online school, “Dojo University”), we are passionate about helping musicians like you master the art of playing the bagpipes. Whether you’re a beginner just starting your musical journey or an experienced piper looking to take your skills to the next level, we have the resources, courses, and community to support you every step of the way.”

Prize:

A six-month Dojo U premium membership!

Retail value: $380 / £201

“The BelloReed Deluxe is a pressure gauge with a valved Quick Disconnect. Empower yourself with knowledge. Select reeds for bandmates, and students, that match their ability. No more guesswork! Calibrate Drone reeds to match the chanter strength using accurate measurements of chanter/bagpipe with just a twist of the wrist. BelloReed, the one tool you absolutely need to manage YOUR Pipes and those of your bandmates!”

Prize:

A BelloReed Deluxe Bagpipe Reed Tester and Calibration Tool

Retail value: $70 / £37

“Islay specializes in working with clients to create unique and contemporary bespoke Kilt Pins. Whether you have an idea already, or need some inspiration, she will work with you to ensure the end result meets expectations. Please click here to find out more about commissioning your own Kilt Pin or piece of jewellery. Kilt Pins are handmade by Islay in her workshop from Sterling Silver and hallmarked in Edinburgh.”

Prize:

A £100 gift voucher to use with master jeweller Islay Spalding’s online shop, or towards a bespoke kilt pin.

Retail value: $189 / £100

”

“Lee & Sons Bagpipes Ltd. was established in 2012. This work and passion go into each product they produce. Their production facility in Surrey, British Columbia, has become a busy place with the addition of other employees and products. Each bagpipe and pipe bag is made carefully with only the finest components. Each is tested and guaranteed to help you produce an excellent tone. Their pipes and bags are played by many successful pipers and pipe bands around the world. They also produce the highly-regarded ‘Highland Gear’ line of pipe bag covers and Highland apparel. There are no shortcuts taken in our workshop.”

Prize:

Retail value: $375 / £200

“In 2002, Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies began to look further into the pipe band market and decided to move into the design, development and production of its products. These exclusive products are now recognized worldwide, which has placed Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies on the map for service, expertise and superb quality. Lyons Bagpipes & Highland Supplies thrives on great service and offers solid expert advice to all pipers and pipe bands everywhere.”

Prizes:

Total retail value $318 / £169

“Since 1998 we have crafted our McCallum Bagpipes and McCallum pipe chanters, and over the years added a range of products including the McC² Solo Chanter designed by Willie McCallum, a McCallum ‘Bruce Gandy’ pipe chanter, McCallum Black Acetyl Bagpipes, McCallum Classic Collection Bagpipes and a growing range of MacRae Bagpipes, and MacRae pipe chanters and practice chanters by Stuart Liddell. We also have an extensive range of McCallum practice chanters, MG Reeds, McCallum folk pipes and have designed our Scottish reelpipes, smallpipes and Irish uilleann pipes in partnership with Fred Morrison.”

Prize:

A MacRae blackwood pipe chanter, set up, and with a reed protector!

Retail value: $566 / £300

Modern Piping builds modern tools for traditional excellence. Founded by composer-performer Lincoln Hilton, the flagship Hilton Chanter is a precision practice chanter engineered for accurate intonation, clear articulation, and a consistent feel for daily training—trusted by A-Grade soloists and Grade 1 bands. Explore the Hilton Chanter, premium cases, and over 50+ books of piping music and arrangements at modernpiping.com.

Prize:

Lincoln Hilton’s Ceol Beag music collection!

A landmark A4 hard-cover collection capturing Hilton’s first decade of music for the Great Highland Bagpipe. 150+ tunes across MSRs, jigs, hornpipes, reels, slow airs, waltzes, and suites, with colour-coded harmonies, composer notes, and performance insights. 345 pages, stitched binding that lays flat, and a ribbon marker for fast practice flow. A must-have for pipers building repertoire and bands seeking ready-to-play arrangements.

Retail value: $125 / £68

Publishing since 1988, and online since 1995, pipes|drums is the most-read and respected publication for pipers and drummers. With an archive of more than 10,000 original articles, comprising more than 10-million words and hundreds of hours of audio and video, pipes|drums is the largest media outlet in the history of piping and drumming.

Prize:

A 25-year subscription to the world’s most-read piping and drumming publication!

Total retail value: $250 / £161

“Reelpipes.com was established by Iain MacDonald in 2005 and has since offered a full range of bagpipe and pipe band supplies, including bagpipe parts and accessories, maintenance supplies, bagpipe reeds, and services to help make your pipes work and sound better. We supply band chanters, reeds, bags, and instruments to some of North America’s best pipe bands, many community and youth pipe bands, and many soloists across North America.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $219 / £116

“R.G. Hardie Bagpipes, established in 1950, is one of the most respected and enduring names in bagpipe manufacturing. For over seven decades, we’ve earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design. Our bagpipes and pipe chanters are trusted by world champion pipe bands and top-tier solo pipers around the globe.

“The company is headed by Alastair Dunn, a double Gold Medallist and 10-time World Champion with the Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band. We proudly supply our finely crafted instruments worldwide, reaching regions such as North America, Australasia, Europe, South America, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and Egypt.”

Prizes:

The winner can decide on the engraving, which are the new designs.

PLUS an R.G. Hardie merchandise pack:

Total retail value: $350 / £185

“RJM Bagpipes and chanters are the result of a collaboration between Roddy MacLeod and David Naill & Co. Ltd. Bagpipe Makers combining the knowledge and experience of one of the world’s top pipers along with the skills and craftsmanship of a highly respected bagpipe maker with more than 30 years’ experience in the bagpipe making trade.”

Prize:

An RJM Polypenco chanter designed specifically by Roddy MacLeod MBE

Retail value: $246 / £130

Scott’s Highland Services has been a family-owned and operated business since 1979. Scott’s specializes in serving customers with the highest level of knowledge of bagpipe and drum products as well as hands-on assistance with your musical needs. Over the years Scott’s has diversified in offering their customers a variety of Scottish and Irish gift items for cultured enthusiasts. Please take the time to browse our expansive catalogue, and as always, please contact us to see how we can help.”

Prizes:

Total retail value: $630 / £334

“Unparalleled quality control and sound service. Retail and trade enquiries are always welcome. Your order will be shipped with an invoice. When you receive your order, please return payment to John Elliott of Toronto. As all Sound Supreme Reeds are individually tested.”

Prize:

One-dozen pipe chanter reeds made to order!

Retail value: $205 / £109

“ThermaCuff warmers are woven elastic polyester cuffs which are worn on one or both wrists. Their interior pockets hold environmentally friendly hand warmer pads to keep wrists, hands and fingers warm in cold weather. When activated, the hand warmer pads reach a temperature of between 57 c (135 f) to 70 c (158 f) heating the blood vessels in the wrist, which in turn provide immediate and prolonged heat to the wrist, hands and fingers, keeping them warm for up to 10 hours. ThermaCuffs are ideal for individuals who are involved in any outside cool or cold weather activity, where they need to maintain both warmth and dexterity in their hands. ThermaCuffs may also provide temporary relief to individuals suffering from arthritis or repetitive strain in the wrists, hands or fingers.”

Prize:

Four pairs of Thermacuff warmers!

Total retail value: $60 / £32

Holy quacamole!

That’s a prize package worth more than $7,000 / £3730!

So, how do you get your hands on this outstanding collection of products and services from some of the piping and drumming world’s best companies?

Simple: enter the contest.

It’s free, and you don’t even need to be some sort of pipe band savant to win!

Pick the top six overall finishers in Grade 1 at the World Pipe Band Championships, and if your selections are more accurate than everyone else’s, the entire prize package could be yours.

Pick the Six Rules Please read these carefully. We’d hate to disqualify an otherwise winning entry. Submit your entry by email to



editor@pipesdrums.com



with “Pick the Six 2026” in the subject line. (Clicking this email link or the one below should automatically open and populate an email message. If not, simply copy and paste into an email.)

editor@pipesdrums.com with in the subject line. (Clicking this email link or the one below should automatically open and populate an email message. If not, simply copy and paste into an email.) List your predicted 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th place finishers in the overall Grade 1 competition.

The ideal winning entry will predict the exact top six in the correct finishing order.

If no entry is completely correct, the winner will be determined by first selecting only entries that correctly identify the World Champion, then awarding: 3 points for each band placed in the correct finishing position. 1 point for each band included in the top six but placed in the wrong position.

To be eligible to win, your entry must correctly identify the 2026 World Pipe Band Champion, the aggregate winner of the Grade 1 Final. Even if you score the most points, you cannot win without correctly picking the champion.

If two or more entries are tied, the winner will be determined by a random draw.

One entry only per email address. ALL multiple entries from the same address will be disqualified.

Entries should include the sender’s full postal mailing address.

Entries close at 18:00 GMT on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

RSPBA adjudicators, officials, stewards and judges are not eligible to win. BBC personnel need not apply, either. Boiled burger vendors and bouncy castle operators, however, are more than welcome.

The winner will be notified by email, and the results will be announced in a pipes|drums article after the World Championships. Please be patient while entries are verified. The winner’s name will be withheld upon request.

All prizes will be shipped directly to the winner by the sponsoring companies, which will cover shipping costs. Submit Your Entry



For reference, this year’s Grade 1 World Championship will be decided on Friday and Saturday, August 14-15. Each band competes in four performances (two MSRs and two Medleys) with the combined placings determining the overall championship.

Competing Grade 1 bands (alphabetically listed):

78th Fraser Highlanders (Canada)

Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland)

Hawthorn (Australia)

Inveraray & District (Scotland)

Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland)

Police Scotland & Federation (Scotland)

Police Scotland Fife (Scotland)

Ravara (Northern Ireland)

ScottishPower (Scotland)

Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (Scotland)

Simon Fraser University (Canada)

St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland)

Thomas Alumni (USA)

Keep checking pipes|drums for more pipe band results, and our generous sponsors just might add even more prizes before entries close.

Our thanks once again to all of our advertisers for making this year’s Pick the Six possible.

Good luck with your predictions, and best wishes to all of the bands competing at the 2026 World Pipe Band Championships!