Peel Police win Grade 2 at Ontario season opener at Georgetown
Georgetown, Ontario – June 8, 2024 – The Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won the top contested event at the annual Georgetown Highland Games, which traditionally begins the outdoor contests season in Ontario. Jacob Dicker of Maxville, Ontario, was the aggregate winner in the Professional solo piping.
Ontario’s lone Grade 1 band, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, was the only entry in Grade 1, so they performed for the crowd and judges’ comments.
The weather was mostly sunny, with temperatures around 20°C to start, but things clouded over in the afternoon, and the wind whipped up, with a few light showers cooling the day.
Grade 1 (medley, one played)
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders
Judges: Andrew Duncan, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, six competed)
1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,3)
2nd Ottawa Highlanders (2,3,3,1)
3rd Ottawa Police Service (4,1,4,5)
4th Greater Midwest (3,6,2,4)
5th St. Andrew’s College Association (6,4,5,2)
6th Toronto Police (5,5,6,6)
Judges: Calum MacDonald, Liz Sheridan (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 2 band competition.
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
1st Joe Biggs, Ontario
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
5th Tyler Harris, Hamilton, Ontario
Judge: Peter Aumonier
2/4 March
1st Jacob Dicker
2nd Tyler Johnson, Michigan
3rd Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario
4th Andrew Hayes
5th Joe Biggs
Judge: Calum MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Tyler Harris
3rd Jacob Dicker
4th Tyler Bridge
5th Joe Biggs
Judge: John Elliott
Jig
1st Andrew Hayes
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Sean McKeown
5th MacGrgeor Van de Ven, Kingston, Ontario
Judge: Hector MacDonald
