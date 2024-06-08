Peel Police win Grade 2 at Ontario season opener at Georgetown

Georgetown, Ontario – June 8, 2024 – The Peel Regional Police Pipe Band won the top contested event at the annual Georgetown Highland Games, which traditionally begins the outdoor contests season in Ontario. Jacob Dicker of Maxville, Ontario, was the aggregate winner in the Professional solo piping.

Ontario’s lone Grade 1 band, the 78th Fraser Highlanders, was the only entry in Grade 1, so they performed for the crowd and judges’ comments.

The weather was mostly sunny, with temperatures around 20°C to start, but things clouded over in the afternoon, and the wind whipped up, with a few light showers cooling the day.

Grade 1 (medley, one played)

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Andrew Duncan, Eddie Gorman (piping); Al Savage (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, six competed)

1st Peel Regional Police (1,2,1,3)

2nd Ottawa Highlanders (2,3,3,1)

3rd Ottawa Police Service (4,1,4,5)

4th Greater Midwest (3,6,2,4)

5th St. Andrew’s College Association (6,4,5,2)

6th Toronto Police (5,5,6,6)

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Liz Sheridan (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 2 band competition.

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

1st Joe Biggs, Ontario

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Andrew Hayes, Ottawa

4th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

5th Tyler Harris, Hamilton, Ontario

Judge: Peter Aumonier

2/4 March

1st Jacob Dicker

2nd Tyler Johnson, Michigan

3rd Tyler Bridge, Guelph, Ontario

4th Andrew Hayes

5th Joe Biggs

Judge: Calum MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Tyler Harris

3rd Jacob Dicker

4th Tyler Bridge

5th Joe Biggs

Judge: John Elliott

Jig

1st Andrew Hayes

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Sean McKeown

5th MacGrgeor Van de Ven, Kingston, Ontario

Judge: Hector MacDonald