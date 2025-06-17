Features
June 17, 2025

Medley videos from 2025 Georgetown Games

We’re pleased to present videos of the Grade 2 competition and Grade 1 performance at the Georgetown Highland Games on June 14, 2025.

The final result of the Grade 2 competition:

Grade 2 (Medley, four competed)
1st City of Dunedin (3,1,1,2)
2nd Toronto Police (1,2,4,1)
3rd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,3,3)
4th Guelph (4,3,2,4)
Bass & Tenors: City of Dunedin
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)

The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only entry in Grade 1.

 

 

