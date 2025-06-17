Medley videos from 2025 Georgetown Games
We’re pleased to present videos of the Grade 2 competition and Grade 1 performance at the Georgetown Highland Games on June 14, 2025.
The final result of the Grade 2 competition:
Grade 2 (Medley, four competed)
1st City of Dunedin (3,1,1,2)
2nd Toronto Police (1,2,4,1)
3rd Ottawa Highlanders (2,4,3,3)
4th Guelph (4,3,2,4)
Bass & Tenors: City of Dunedin
Judges: Eddie Gorman, Iain Symington (piping); Harvey Dawson (drumming); Doug MacRae (ensemble)
The 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only entry in Grade 1.
