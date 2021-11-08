New Zealand Pipe Band Championships cancelled

The Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association has cancelled the 2022 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships that had been scheduled for March 11-12 at the Onewa Domain on Auckland’s North Shore.

The association made the difficult decision due to the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the antipodean country seeing flair-ups and lockdowns in recent weeks.

Ironically, while most of the rest of the piping and drumming world is only just emerging from the crisis, New Zealand was able to stage its 2021 national pipe band championships last March, with Canterbury Caledonian taking the top prize in a field of five Grade 1 bands.

Some 35 bands competed at the event in Hastings, one of few major pipe band competitions held in a 2021 that saw all of the RSPBA’s championships cancelled for a second straight season.

The RNZPBA made the decision on the evening of November 8th. The Royal New Zealand Pipe Band Association was not immediately available for comment.

