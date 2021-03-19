Canterbury Caledonian Society: 2021 New Zealand Pipe Band Champions

Hastings, New Zealand – March 19-20, 2021 – Canterbury Caledonian Society took home the 2021 New Zealand Pipe Band Championship, held at Mitre10 Sports Park in the town of Hastings, Hawke’s Bay, in the country’s North Island. It was the third consecutive year that the band has won the prize, this time in late summer conditions that were unusually overcast and chilly.

A worldwide audience, which maxed out at about 700, watched all grades and events and the Friday Street March streamed via YouTube Live in a multi-camera production that rivalled that of BBC Scotland’s broadcasts of the World Pipe Band Championships, complete with expert and intelligent commentary using plain language by Grade 1 experienced commentators Libby O’Brien and Philip Mair, with Helen Jarrett conducting post-performance interviews.

While the Northern Hemisphere still struggles to get the pandemic under control, New Zealand has kept the virus largely at bay. There was almost no sign of masks or precautions, or even reference to COVID-19, lending a stark contrast to two very different atmospheres. The livestream broadcast was a certain tonic for those who have lived without pipe bands in competition or even at practice for 18 months.

Canterbury Caledonian Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke, who lives in Australia, committed two weeks in quarantine after landing in New Zealand, and then another two weeks practicing, as well as taking COVID-19 tests, in order to compete with his band. Most Grade 1 and Grade 2 bands were noticeably smaller, usually with 12-15 pipers and five-six snare drummers, but no less enjoyable.

Even with cold conditions, the standard of playing from bands across all grades mostly likely impressing anyone watching and listening, particularly those in the northern hemisphere who haven’t played together for more than a year.

Grade 1 (five bands competed))

Overall

1st Canterbury Caledonian

2nd Manawatu Scottish

3rd Auckland & District

4th ILT City of Invercargill

5th New Zealand Police

Drumming: Canterbury Caledonian

Bass section: New Zealand Police

Ensemble: Canterbury Caledonian

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian (1,1,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,2,2,4)

3rd ILT City of Invercargill (4,4,3,3)

4th Auckland & District (3,3,4,5)

5th New Zealand Police (5,5,5,2)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Liam Kernaghan, (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (1,1,1,1)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,2,2,3)

3rd Auckland & District (4,3,3,5)

4th New Zealand Police (5,5,4,2)

5th ILT City of Invercargill (3,4,5,4)

Judges: Greg Wilson, Ross Fergusson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Glenn Rodgers (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall (five competed)

1st St. Andrew’s College

2nd Scottish Society of New Zealand

3rd Celtic (Nelson)

4th Wellington Red Hackle

5th Hamilton Caledonian

Drumming: Scottish Society of New Zealand

Bass section: Scottish Society of New Zealand

Medley

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand (1,1,1,2)

2nd St. Andrew’s College (2,2,2,1)

3rd Celtic (Nelson) (3,3,3,3)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (4,4,4,4)

5th Hamilton Caledonian (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Greg Wilson, Ross Fergusson (piping); Craig Meinsmith (ensemble); Glenn Rodgers (drumming)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s College (1,1,2,2)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (4,3,1,4)

3rd Celtic (Nelson) (2,2,4,5)

4th Scottish Society of New Zealand (5,5,3,1)

5th Hamilton Caledonian (3,4,5,3)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Liam Kernaghan, (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

Grade 3 (five competed)

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

2nd City of Tauranga

3rd Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)

Medley: Canterbury Caledonian Society (Gr3)

MSR: City of Tauranga

Drumming: Manawatu Scottish (Gr3)

Bass section: Hawke’s Bay Caledonian

Grade 4A (11 competed)

1st ILT City of Invercargill

2nd City of Rotorua

Medley: ILT City of Invercargill

MSR: ILT City of Invercargill

Drumming: ILT City of Invercargill

Bass section: ILT City of Invercargill

Grade 4B (nine competed)

1st Scottish Society of New Zealand #2

2nd ILT City of Invercargill (Gr4)

Medley: Scottish Society of New Zealand #2

MSR: Scottish Society of New Zealand #2

Drumming: Scottish Society of New Zealand #2

Bass section: Scottish Society of New Zealand #

Juvenile (12 competed)

1st ILT City of Invercargill (Juvenile)

Bass section: St. Andrews College A

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more results as they become available.

Related

Live from Hawke’s Bay, it’s the New Zealand Championships

March 16, 2021

Canterbury Caledonian: 2020 New Zealand Champions

March 14, 2020

The Tu smokes Jenny Mair Highland Square Day

December 12, 2020