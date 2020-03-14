Canterbury Caledonian: 2020 New Zealand Champions

Invercargill, New Zealand – March 13-14, 2020 – Canterbury Caledonian Society of Christchurch, New Zealand, successfully defended its title by winning the 2020 New Zealand Championships, held over two days at Queen’s Park. It was the band’s first competition with Lead-Drummer Michael Jenkins, who assumed the role in November 2019 from Brayden Drummond, and the first appearance for the band in the New Zealand competition season.

Hometown ILT City of Invercargill took straight firsts in Grade 2 to win the title in that grade.

The contest saw relatively fewer “fly-in” players from around the world, perhaps in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and travel concerns.

With four Grade 1 bands and now possibly five after the success of City of Invercargill, New Zealand as a country has the highest rate of top-grade bands outside of Scotland per-capita with its population of fewer than five-million.

Grade 1

Overall (four competed)

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society

2nd Manawatu Scottish

3rd New Zealand Police

4th Auckland & District

Medley

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (1,1,1,2)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,2,2,1)

3rd New Zealand Police (3,3,3,3)

4th Auckland & District (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Terry Tully, Martin Frewen (piping); Stevens (ensemble); Mitchell (drumming)

MSR

1st Canterbury Caledonian Society (1,2,1,2)

2nd Manawatu Scottish (2,1,2,1)

3rd Auckland & District (3,4,3,4)

4th New Zealand Police (4,3,4,3)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Turnbull (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Levy (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall (seven competed)

1st ILT City of Invercargill

2nd St. Andrew’s College A

3rd Wellington Red Hackle

4th Celtic (Nelson)

5th Scottish Society of New Zealand

6th Hamilton Caledonian

7th Northland Caledonian

Medley

1st ILT City of Invercargill (1,1,1,1)

2nd Celtic (Nelson) (4,4,2,3)

3rd Wellington Red Hackle (3,2,7,4)

4th St. Andrew’s College A (2,5,3,7)

5th Hamilton Caledonian (5,3,6,5)

6th Scottish Society of New Zealand (7,7,5,2)

7th Northland Caledonian (6,6,4,6)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Turnbull (piping); Paul Turner (ensemble); Levy (drumming)

MSR

1st ILT City of Invercargill (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s College A (2,3,2,3)

3rd Scottish Society of New Zealand 5,4,4,2)

4th Wellington Red Hackle (3,2,5,5)

5th Celtic (Nelson) (4,5,6,4)

6th Hamilton Caledonian (7,6,3,7)

7th Northland Caledonian (6,7,7,6)

Judges: Terry Tully, Martin Frewen (piping); Stevens (ensemble); Mitchell (drumming)

