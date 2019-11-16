Leadership changes for New Zealand’s Canterbury Caledonian

Grade 1 Canterbury Caledonian Society of Christchurch, New Zealand, has made leadership changes in the middle of the southern hemisphere’s summer competition season.

Michael Jenkins has been appointed lead-drummer at least for the next year after Brayden Drummond resigned. Drummond had been in the role for three years. Drummond made known to the band his decision to step down after the 2019 World Championships, citing a plan to travel overseas.

The band also revealed that Pipe-Sergeant Liam Kernaghan has left the band. Kernaghan is a rising star on the world solo piping scene, and had been with the band for more than 10 years, including the last three as pipe-sergeant under Pipe-Major Jamie Hawke.

“I thank Brayden very much for his tenure as drum-sergeant,” Hawke said in a statement. “As one of the youngest Grade 1 lead-drummers in recent memory, through his attention to detail has produced many fine performances to be proud of, contributing to the band winning the Grade 1 New Zealand Pipe Band Championship’s in March and a top 12 finish at the World’s.

“I also thank Liam very much for his service to the Canterbury band. Liam is a talented musician and has brought a great deal of musical quality and expertise to the group during this time. Liam has contributed significantly in assisting myself and former pipe-major Richard Hawke achieve a quality level of performance over a number of years, including winning seven Grade 1 New Zealand Pipe Band Championship titles with the band.”

The band said that it will not compete for the remainder of the New Zealand season, with the exception of the New Zealand Championships in March 2020.

“I am looking forward to moving forward with Michael, who has been a senior member of the snare line for the past six seasons,” Hawke added. “Also as a World Pipe Band Juvenile Champion with St. Andrew’s College in 2013, Michael brings a solid amount of experience and is looking forward to this new challenge in his pipe band career.”

Canterbury Caledonian returned to the World Championships last year, finishing eleventh overall in a field of 15 Grade 1 bands, rising as high as ninth in one of the MSR events. The band are the reigning New Zealand Champions.

It is not known if the band plans to return to the World’s in 2020.

Jamie Hawke succeeded his father, Richard Hawke, as pipe-major in 2017.

