Hawthorne wins 2022 Australian Pipe Band Championships

Narreeben, New South Wales, Australia – October 1-2, 2022 – The Australian Pipe Band Championships returned after several years hiatus, and Hawthorn was the big winner in the top Grade 2 events, taking firsts in both the Medley and the MSR. The Western Australia Police, the only Grade 1 band in the country, had planned to attend, but had to withdraw.

The concluding ceremonies on the first day saw a massive brief deluge of rain at Rugby Park, but otherwise the weather was typically great. The competition now expects to get back to its regular biannual schedule, moving around from state to state each time.

Grade 2

Medley

1st Pipeband Club (2,1,2,1)

2nd Hawthorn (1,3,1,2)

3rd Emmanuel College Highlanders at the University of Queensalnd (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Tom McGirr, Andrew Sneddon (piping); Dugal McConnell (drumming); Stephen Mathews (ensemble)

MSR

1st Hawthorn (1,1,2,1)

2nd Pipeband Club (2,2,1,2)

3rd Emmanuel College Highlanders at the University of Queensalnd (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Brian Switalla (piping); Greg Bassani (drumming); Nat Russell (ensemble)

Grade 3 (five competed)

Medley

1st City of Melbourne (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Ipswich (2,2,3,2)

3rd St. Mary’s District Band Club (4,4,2,3)

4th Canberra Burns Club (3,3,4,4)

5th Northern Suburbs (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Tom McGirr, Andrew Sneddon (piping); Dugal McConnell (drumming); Stephen Mathews (ensemble)

MSR

1st City of Ipswich (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Melbourne (2,2,2,2)

3rd St. Mary’s District Band Club (3,3,3,4)

4th Canberra Burns Club (4,4,4,3)

5th Northern Suburbs (5,5,5,5)

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Brian Switalla (piping); Greg Bassani (drumming); Nat Russell (ensemble)

Grade 4A (nine competed)

Medley

1st Haylebury

2nd Scotch College Melbourne

3rd Old Scotch

4th Knox Grammar School

5th Canberra Burns Club

Judges: Tom McGirr, Andrew Sneddon (piping); Dugal McConnell (drumming); Stephen Mathews (ensemble)

Marches

1st Haylebury

2nd Scotch College Melbourne

3rd Old Scotch

4th Knox Grammar School

5th Canberra Burns Club

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Brian Switalla (piping); Greg Bassani (drumming); Nat Russell (ensemble)

Grade 4B (11 competed)

Medley

1st City of Melbourne 2

2nd Governor McQuarrie Memorial

3rd Ballarat Grammar School

4th NSW Police

5th City of Ipswich 2

6th Scotch College Melbourne

Judges: Tom McGirr, Andrew Sneddon (piping); Dugal McConnell (drumming); Stephen Mathews (ensemble)

Marches

1st Scotch College Melbourne

2nd Scots College NSW

3rd Ballarat Grammar School

4th City of Ipswich 2

5th Knox Grammar School

6th NSW Police

Judges: Brett Tidswell, Brian Switalla (piping); Greg Bassani (drumming); Nat Russell (ensemble)