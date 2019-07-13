Jonathan Quay wins inaugural Australia Gold Medal

Melbourne, Australia – July 13, 2019 – Jonathan Quay of Melbourne was the winner of the inaugural Australia Gold Medal Solo Piping Competition, also receiving AUD$500 for his efforts. Quay beat 2018 Martin Frewen of Auckland, New Zealand, to gain the piobaireachd prize, and it was Frewen who took home the James A. Center Trophy for the aggregate $1,000 prize. Jamie Hawke won both A-Grade light music events.

James Center was a prominent piper and pipe maker who emigrated to Australia from Scotland at the turn to the 20th century, making a major mark on Australia piping. Center’s granddaughter presented the prizes.

Australia Gold Medal Piobaireachd

1st Jonathan Quay ($500)

2nd Martin Frewen

3rd Andrew Roach

Judge: James Murray

A-Grade Light Music

March

1st Jamie Hawke

2nd Martin Frewen

3rd Josh Chandler

Judges: R.S. MacDonald, Nat Russell

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jamie Hawke

2nd Martin Frewen

3rd Josh Chandler

Judges: R.S. MacDonald, Nat Russell

Related articles

Frewen, Easton, Crowe, Samu ring in Waipu New Year success

January 2, 2014

Frewen far between at first Northcote Invitational

January 2, 2014

Enjoying the pleasures of pipes past

