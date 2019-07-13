Jonathan Quay wins inaugural Australia Gold Medal
Melbourne, Australia – July 13, 2019 – Jonathan Quay of Melbourne was the winner of the inaugural Australia Gold Medal Solo Piping Competition, also receiving AUD$500 for his efforts. Quay beat 2018 Martin Frewen of Auckland, New Zealand, to gain the piobaireachd prize, and it was Frewen who took home the James A. Center Trophy for the aggregate $1,000 prize. Jamie Hawke won both A-Grade light music events.
James Center was a prominent piper and pipe maker who emigrated to Australia from Scotland at the turn to the 20th century, making a major mark on Australia piping. Center’s granddaughter presented the prizes.
Australia Gold Medal Piobaireachd
1st Jonathan Quay ($500)
2nd Martin Frewen
3rd Andrew Roach
Judge: James Murray
A-Grade Light Music
March
1st Jamie Hawke
2nd Martin Frewen
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: R.S. MacDonald, Nat Russell
1st Jamie Hawke
2nd Martin Frewen
3rd Josh Chandler
Judges: R.S. MacDonald, Nat Russell
