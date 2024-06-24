Features
June 24, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #6

We continue with the sixth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”
  • “Black Donald’s March”
  • “The Groat”
  • “Isabel MacKay”
  • “Lady Anapool’s Lament”
  • “The Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”
  • “MacKenzie of Applecross’s Salute”
  • “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”
  • “The Red Hand in the MacDonald’s Arms”
  • “The Vale of Keppoch is Desolate”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.

 

