The Castle Recordings – Installment #6

We continue with the sixth installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of the Pass of Crieff”

“Black Donald’s March”

“The Groat”

“Isabel MacKay”

“Lady Anapool’s Lament”

“The Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon”

“MacKenzie of Applecross’s Salute”

“The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

“The Red Hand in the MacDonald’s Arms”

“The Vale of Keppoch is Desolate”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series.