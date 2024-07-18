The Castle Recordings – Installment #7
We continue with the seventh installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.
- “The Battle of the Bridge of Perth”
- “The Battle of Waternish”
- “Clan Campbell’s Gathering”
- “Donald Gruamach’s March”
- “MacCrimmon Will Never Return”
- “The MacGregors’ Salute”
- “Mary’s Praise”
- “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”
- “The Prince’s Salute”
- “The Unjust Incarceration”
Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.
Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:
Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums
