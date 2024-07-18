Features
July 18, 2024

The Castle Recordings – Installment #7

We continue with the seventh installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

  • “The Battle of the Bridge of Perth”
  • “The Battle of Waternish”
  • “Clan Campbell’s Gathering”
  • “Donald Gruamach’s March”
  • “MacCrimmon Will Never Return”
  • “The MacGregors’ Salute”
  • “Mary’s Praise”
  • “Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”
  • “The Prince’s Salute”
  • “The Unjust Incarceration”

Access the performances at the dedicated Castle Recordings page on pipes|drums.

Colin R. MacLellan has curated the series and provides a video introduction and commentary to each part:

Stay tuned for the next installment of our exclusive Castle Recordings series, only on pipes|drums

 

