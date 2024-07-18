The Castle Recordings – Installment #7

We continue with the seventh installment of 10 “Castle Recordings” piobaireachds in our exclusive series of performances captured on reel-to-reel tape at Edinburgh Castle in the early 1960s by the late Captain John A. MacLellan MBE.

“The Battle of the Bridge of Perth”

“The Battle of Waternish”

“Clan Campbell’s Gathering”

“Donald Gruamach’s March”

“MacCrimmon Will Never Return”

“The MacGregors’ Salute”

“Mary’s Praise”

“Mrs. MacLeod of Talisker’s Salute”

“The Prince’s Salute”

“The Unjust Incarceration”

