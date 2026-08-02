Ulster Scottish wins 2026 Maxville with eight firsts; McKeown takes Pro piping; Wardell wins the Pro snare drumming

Maxville, Ontario – July 31-August 1, 2026 – Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia enjoyed an impressive eight firsts from the eight judges in both events to win Grade 2, the top-grade contested band event at the annual Glengarry Highland Games in warm and muggy conditions.

Sean McKeown won the aggregate in the Professional solo piping, while Kyle Wardell had equivalent success in the Professional solo snare drumming. Of note, McKeown’s son, Charlie, won the Youngest Winning Piper of the Day trophy, presented in memory of Pipe-Major J.T. MacKenzie, a mover and shaker of the Glengarry Highland Games for many decades.

Once again, the 78th Fraser Highlanders were the only Grade 1 band entered, so they performed for judges’ comments, prize money, and the official title of North American Pipe Band Champions.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

78th Fraser Highlanders

Judges: John Elliott, Joe Biggs (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 2

Overall

1st Ulster Scottish (USA)

2nd Ottawa Highlanders (Canada)

3rd Dartmouth & District (Canada)

4th Peel Regional Police (Canada)

5th Guelph (Canada)

6th Midlothian Scottish (USA)

7th Toronto Police (Canada)

8th Wasatch & District (USA)

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Ottawa Highlanders (2,2,3,2)

3rd Dartmouth & District (3,4,5,4)

4th Guelph (7,5,2,3)

5th Peel Regional Police (4,6,4,5)

6th Midlothian (5,3,7,7)

7th Toronto Police (6,7,8,6)

8th Wasatch & District (8,8,6,8)

Judges: John Elliott, Joe Biggs (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Dartmouth & District (2,2,4,2)

3rd Ottawa Highlanders (3,3,2,5)

4th Peel Regional Police (4,6,3,3)

5th Guelph (7,5,6,4)

6th Midlothian (6,4,7,7)

7th Toronto Police (5,7,8,6)

8th Wasatch & District (8,8,5,8)

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Paul Turner (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Commonwealth (USA)

2nd College of Piping (Canada)

3rd Glengarry (Canada)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (Canada)

5th Roisin Dubh Irish (USA)

6th Capital District United (Canada)

7th Macalester College (USA)

8th St. Andrew’s (Winnipeg (Canada)

9th Durham Regional Police (Canada)

10th Peel Regional Police 3 (Canada)

11th Rob Roy (Canada)

12th Guelph 3 (Canada)

Medley

1st College of Piping (3,5,1,1)

2nd Commonwealth (5,1,2,2)

3rd Glengarry (1,2,3,5)

4th Roisin Dubh Irish (9,3,4,6)

5th Macalester College (2,4,10,7)

6th St. Andrew’s (Winnipeg) (6,7,7,4)

7th St. Andrew’s College Association (8,10,8,3)

8th Capital District United (11,6,5,8)

9th Durham Regional Police (4,11,9,9)

10th Guelph (10,12,6,10)

11th Peel Regional Police (7,9,12,11)

12th Rob Roy (12,8,11,12)

Judges: Amy Garson, Trish Kirkwood (piping); Joe Kiah (drumming); Dan Bist (ensemble)

MSR

1st Commonwealth (1,1,2,1)

2nd College of Piping (3,2,1,3)

3rd Glengarry (2,3,4,2)

4th St. Andrew’s College Association (6,4,3,5)

5th Capital District United (5,11,5,7)

6th Roisin Dubh Irish (7,10,7,6)

7th Peel Regional Police (11,6,11,4)

8th Rob Roy (4,9,10,9)

9th Durham Regional Police (10,7,9,8)

10th Macalester College (9,12,6,10)

11th Guelph (12,5,8,12)

12th St. Andrew’s (Winnipeg) (8,8,12,11)

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Ross Davison (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

Grade 4 Medley

1st Durham Regional Police (Canada) (6,1,1,1)

2nd Hamilton Police (Canada) (2,6,4,4)

3rd Stuart Highland USA) (4,2,9,5)

4th Glengarry 4 (Canada) (3,3,13,3)

5th London Fire Fighters (Canada) (1,4,16,2)

6th Catamount (USA) (12,7,8,6)

7th Dartmouth & District 4 (Canada) (13,9,3,8)

8th Fredericton Society of Saint Andrew (Canada) (8,15,6,7)

9th Ottawa Caledonian (Canada) (11,11,5,11)

10th Paris-Port Dover (Canada) (14,5,10,10)

11th Calgary Highlanders (Canada) (5,13,15,9)

12th Claddagh (USA) (7,8,17,12)

13th Manchester (USA) (10,14,7,14)

14th MacEoin Ramsay (Canada) (16,16,2,13)

15th Mohawk Valley Frasers (Canada) (9,12,11,16)

16th Capital District Youth (USA) (17,10,14,15)

17th St Andrews (Winnipeg) 4 (Canada) (15,17,12,17)

Judges: Amy Garson, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 5 March Medley

1st Kingston Police (Canada) (1,2,1,1)

2nd Smiths Falls Gordon (Canada) (2,3,4,5)

3rd College of Piping 5 (Canada) (3,8,2,2)

4th Foothills Caledonia Youth (Canada) (4,6,9,3)

5th Peel Regional Police 5 (Canada) (6,1,5,12)

6th Henderson Highlanders (Canada) (11,5,3,6)

7th Manchester 5 (USA) (5,9,6,9)

8th Glengarry 5 (USA) (8,7,10,8)

9th Sons of Scotland (Canada) (7,4,12,11)

10th Montreal (Canada) (12,12,8,4)

11th Rob Roy 5 (Canada) (9,10,11,7)

12th Dartmouth & District 5 (Canada) (10,11,7,10)

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Brian Williamson (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Paul Turner (ensemble)

Juvenile March Medley

1st Capital District Youth (USA) (1,1,1,2)

2nd Glengarry (Canada) (2,3,2,1)

3rd Durham Regional Police (Canada) (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Amy Garson, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

2nd Tyler Johnson, Michigan

3rd Joe Biggs, Ontario

4th Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

5th Andrew Hutton, Ontario

6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judge: Dr. Angus MacDonald

MSR

1st Andrew Donlon

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

4th Alex Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

5th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

6th Sean McKeown

Judge: Barry Donaldson

2/4 March

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Andrew Donlon

3rd James MacHattie

4th Jean-Sebastien Gamache, Orleans, Ontario

5th Bruce Gandy

6th Alex Gandy

Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Bruce Gandy

4th Adam Tingskou

5th Alex Gandy

6th Joe Biggs

Judge: Michael Grey

Jig

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Bruce Gandy

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

6th Andrew Hutton

Judge: Bob Worrall

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd A

1st Hazen Metro

2nd Brittany Wright

3rd Carole Smith

4th Luke Baltrusaitis

5th Erin Bell

6th Mike Fenton

Judge: Peter Aumonier

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd B

1st Greg Bowen

2nd Evan McConkey

3rd Michael Trenor

4th John Mitchell

5th Matt Greco

6th Bill Saul

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 1

2/4 March A

1st Greg Bowen

2nd Alexander Rocheleau

3rd Jazz Kersell

4th Iain Dewar

5th Luke Baltrusaitis

6th Jonathon Kalyn

Judge: Michael Grey

2/4 March B

1st Hazen Metro

2nd Nathan Plante

3rd Michael Malish

4th Michael Trenor

5th Mike Fenton

6th Brittany Wright

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Strathspey & Reel A

1st Greg Bowen

2nd Alexander Rocheleau

4th Iain Dewar

5th Jazz Kersell

6th Evan McConkey

7th Luke Baltrusaitis

Judge: Ross Brown

Strathspey & Reel B

1st Erin Bell

2nd Hazen Metro

3rd Michael Trenor

4th Michael Malish

5th Matt Greco

6th Matthew Parsons

Judge: Barry Donaldson

6/8 March A

1st Iain Dewar

2nd Greg Bowen

3rd Bill Saul

4th Luke Baltrusaitis

5th Jonathon Kalyn

6th Matthew Stevens

Judge: Barry Donaldson

6/8 March B

1st Michael Malish

2nd Hazen Metro

3rd Michael Trenor

4th Matt Greco

5th Brittany Wright

6th Carole Smith

Judge: Ross Brown

Solo Professional Snare Drumming

MSR

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron MacDonald

3rd Ian Aastrom

4th Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Paul Turner

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Wardell

2nd Cameron MacDonald

3rd Rita DeNobriga

4th Ian Aastrom

Judge: Michael Hunter