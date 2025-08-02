Maxville 2025: Ulster Scottish wins Grade 2

Maxville, Ontario – August 2, 2025 – Ulster Scottish of Philadelphia won the aggregate prize in the Grade 2 band competition, the highest-level contested event at the 2025 Glengarry Highland Games, held in sunny and warm (but not hot) weather that attracted a large crowd.

Ulster Scottish won the MSR with straight firsts and was second in the Medley event to the Peel Regional Police.

Even with only the 78th Fraser Highlanders playing in the Grade 1 event, Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario President Malcolm Bow confirmed that the 78th Fraser Highlanders gained the 2025 North American Champions title.

Capital District Youth from New York won Ontario’s first Juvenile grade contest.

In the morning, Ian K. MacDonald won the Professional Solo Piping North American Championship for the most aggregate points in the top grade. Blair Beaton won the Professional Solo Snare Drumming title.

Bands

Grade 1 (one entered)

Medley

78th Fraser Highlanders

Comments: Richard Parkes, Sean McKeown (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

78th Fraser Highlanders

Comments: John Elliott, Peter Aumonier (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 2 (seven competed)

Overall

1st Ulster Scottish (USA)

2nd City of Dunedin (USA)

3rd Peel Regional Police (Canada)

4th Dartmouth & District (Canada)

5th Guelph (Canada)

6th Toronto Police (Canada)

7th Wasatch & District (USA)

Medley

1st Peel Regional Police (2,2,3,1)

2nd Ulster Scottish (1,1,2,4)

3rd City of Dunedin (3,3,1,2)

4th Dartmouth & District (4,4,5,3)

5th Guelph (5,5,4,5)

6th Toronto Police (7,6,7,6)

7th Wasatch & District (6,7,6,7)

Judges: John Elliott, Peter Aumonier (piping); Michael Hunter (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd City of Dunedin (2,3,2,3)

3rd Peel Regional Police (3,4,5,2)

4th Dartmouth & District (4,2,6,4)

5th Guelph (5,6,3,6)

6th Toronto Police (6,5,7,5)

7th Wasatch & District (7,7,4,7)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Sean McKeown (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 3 (Medley, 10 competed)

1st Commonwealth Pipes & Drums (USA)

2nd Greighlan Crossing (Canada)

3rd College of Piping (Canada)

4th Vale United (Canada)

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Juvenile (March Medley, three competed)

1st Capital District Youth (USA)

2nd Glengarry Juvenile (Canada)

3rd Guelph-Peel (Canada)

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Stay tuned for more results from Maxville.