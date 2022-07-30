78th Fraser Highlanders: 2022 North American Champions
Maxville, Ontario – July 30, 2022 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders were named 2022 North American Pipe Band Champions at the Glengarry Highland Games, winning against the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) in a two-band contest comprising both Medley and MSR events.
The Peel Regional Police won Grade 2, with the best combined ranking points, even though the band was first in the MSR and fourth in the Medley, against MacMillan’s second and first in those events, respectively. PPBSO rules count up all eight judges’ placings across the two events to determine the overall result.
Andrea Boyd of Ottawa took Professional Piper of the Day honours for most aggregate points across the three solo events. The Professional Piobaireachd had to be split into two groups. Blair Beaton was the Professional Solo Snare Drummer of the Day. Kayleigh Johnstone was Amateur Piper of the Day and Brian Turner won Amateur Drummer of the Day.
Weather was unusually cool in the morning but warmed to about 25°C later, remaining overcast for most of the day.
The PPBSO awarded an Honourary Life Music to Colin MacLellan, who lived in Ontario for many years before returning to his native Edinburgh about decades ago. Ontario stalwart Hugh Cameron was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by guest judge Jim Sim.
After many speeches, the results ceremony finally wrapped up around 7:15.
Bands
Grade 1 (two competed)
Medley
1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,1,2,1)
2nd 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,2,1,2)
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
MSR
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,1,1,1)
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (1,2,2,2)
Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 2 (six competed)
Overall
1st Peel Police
2nd MacMillan
3rd Toronto Police
4th St. Andrew’s College Association
5th Ottawa Police Service
6th Rocky Mountain
Medley
1st MacMillan (3,3,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s College Association (2,2,3,2)
3rd Toronto Police (1,1,5,3)
4th Peel Regional Police (4,4,2,4)
5th Rocky Mountain (5,6,4,6)
6th Ottawa Police Service (6,5,6,5)
Judges: Andrea Boyd, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
MSR
1st Peel Regional Police (1,1,1,1)
2nd MacMillan (4,3,2,2)
3rd Ottawa Police Service (3,5,4,3)
4th Toronto Police (2,4,6,4)
5th Rocky Mountain (6,2,3,6)
6th St. Andrew’s College Association (5,6,5,5)
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR)
1st Ottawa Highlanders
2nd Guelph
3rd MacMillan Birtles
4th Glengarry
Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders
Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley)
1st Niagara Regional Police
2nd Durham Regional Police
3rd Mohawk
4th Rob Roy
5th London & District
6th Kingston Police
Drumming: Niagara Police
Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)
Grade 5 (march medley)
1st Peel Regional Police (Gr5)
2nd Ryan Russell Memorial
3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr5)
4th Ottawa Caledonian
5th Smith’s Falls
Drumming: Peel Police
Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Professional Solo Piping
Piobaireachd
Group A (10 entered)
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Andrea Boyd
3rd Callum Harper
4th Ian K. MacDonald
5th Jacob Dicker
6th Bobby Durning
Judge: Michael Grey
Group B (nine entered)
1st Liam MacDonald
2nd Tyler Johnson
3rd Liam Melville
4th Tony Adkins
5th Ross Davison
6th Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Ed Bush
MSR (20 entered)
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Andrea Boyd
4th Jacob Dicker
5th Callum Harper
6th Andrew Donlon
Judge: Colin MacLellan
March (19 entered)
1st Callum Harper
2nd Jacob Dicker
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Caleb Thibodeau
6th Tyler Johnson
Judge: Bob Worrall
Strathspey & Reel (20 entered)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Ben McClamrock
3rd Andrew Donlon
4th Andrea Boyd
5th Daniel Pislowski
6th MacGregor Van De Ven
Judge: Hector MacDonald
Jigs (20 entered)
1st Andrea Boyd, “Donella Beaton,” “The Seagull”
2nd Tyler Johnson
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Bobby Durning, Texas
5th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
6th Dan Lyden, Germantown, Maryland
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Professional Solo Snare Drumming (six competed)
MSR
1st Blair Beaton
2nd Harvey Dawson
3rd James Kirkwood
4th Matthew Page
5th Jeremy Keddy
6th Neil Birkett
Judge: Doug Stronach
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Beaton
2nd James Kirkwood
3rd Jeremy Keddy
4th Harvey Dawson
5th Matthew Page
6th Neil Birkett
Judge: Jim Sim
