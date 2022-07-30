78th Fraser Highlanders: 2022 North American Champions

Maxville, Ontario – July 30, 2022 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders were named 2022 North American Pipe Band Champions at the Glengarry Highland Games, winning against the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) in a two-band contest comprising both Medley and MSR events.

The Peel Regional Police won Grade 2, with the best combined ranking points, even though the band was first in the MSR and fourth in the Medley, against MacMillan’s second and first in those events, respectively. PPBSO rules count up all eight judges’ placings across the two events to determine the overall result.

Andrea Boyd of Ottawa took Professional Piper of the Day honours for most aggregate points across the three solo events. The Professional Piobaireachd had to be split into two groups. Blair Beaton was the Professional Solo Snare Drummer of the Day. Kayleigh Johnstone was Amateur Piper of the Day and Brian Turner won Amateur Drummer of the Day.

Weather was unusually cool in the morning but warmed to about 25°C later, remaining overcast for most of the day.

The PPBSO awarded an Honourary Life Music to Colin MacLellan, who lived in Ontario for many years before returning to his native Edinburgh about decades ago. Ontario stalwart Hugh Cameron was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by guest judge Jim Sim.

After many speeches, the results ceremony finally wrapped up around 7:15.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos from the Grade 1 and Grade 2 competitions.

Bands

Grade 1 (two competed)

Medley

1st 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,1,2,1)

2nd 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,2,1,2)

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

MSR

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,1,1,1)

2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (1,2,2,2)

Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 2 (six competed)

Overall

1st Peel Police

2nd MacMillan

3rd Toronto Police

4th St. Andrew’s College Association

5th Ottawa Police Service

6th Rocky Mountain

Medley

1st MacMillan (3,3,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s College Association (2,2,3,2)

3rd Toronto Police (1,1,5,3)

4th Peel Regional Police (4,4,2,4)

5th Rocky Mountain (5,6,4,6)

6th Ottawa Police Service (6,5,6,5)

Judges: Andrea Boyd, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)

MSR

1st Peel Regional Police (1,1,1,1)

2nd MacMillan (4,3,2,2)

3rd Ottawa Police Service (3,5,4,3)

4th Toronto Police (2,4,6,4)

5th Rocky Mountain (6,2,3,6)

6th St. Andrew’s College Association (5,6,5,5)

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR)

1st Ottawa Highlanders

2nd Guelph

3rd MacMillan Birtles

4th Glengarry

Drumming: Ottawa Highlanders

Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Jim Sim (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley)

1st Niagara Regional Police

2nd Durham Regional Police

3rd Mohawk

4th Rob Roy

5th London & District

6th Kingston Police

Drumming: Niagara Police

Judges: Michael Grey, Bob Worrall (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Colin MacLellan (ensemble)

Grade 5 (march medley)

1st Peel Regional Police (Gr5)

2nd Ryan Russell Memorial

3rd Durham Regional Police (Gr5)

4th Ottawa Caledonian

5th Smith’s Falls

Drumming: Peel Police

Judges: John Elliott, Charlie MacDonald (piping); Hugh Cameron (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Professional Solo Piping

Piobaireachd

Group A (10 entered)

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Andrea Boyd

3rd Callum Harper

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Jacob Dicker

6th Bobby Durning

Judge: Michael Grey

Group B (nine entered)

1st Liam MacDonald

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Liam Melville

4th Tony Adkins

5th Ross Davison

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Ed Bush

MSR (20 entered)

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Andrea Boyd

4th Jacob Dicker

5th Callum Harper

6th Andrew Donlon

Judge: Colin MacLellan

March (19 entered)

1st Callum Harper

2nd Jacob Dicker

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Caleb Thibodeau

6th Tyler Johnson

Judge: Bob Worrall

Strathspey & Reel (20 entered)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Ben McClamrock

3rd Andrew Donlon

4th Andrea Boyd

5th Daniel Pislowski

6th MacGregor Van De Ven

Judge: Hector MacDonald

Jigs (20 entered)

1st Andrea Boyd, “Donella Beaton,” “The Seagull”

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Bobby Durning, Texas

5th Jacob Dicker, Ottawa

6th Dan Lyden, Germantown, Maryland

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Professional Solo Snare Drumming (six competed)

MSR

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Harvey Dawson

3rd James Kirkwood

4th Matthew Page

5th Jeremy Keddy

6th Neil Birkett

Judge: Doug Stronach

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Beaton

2nd James Kirkwood

3rd Jeremy Keddy

4th Harvey Dawson

5th Matthew Page

6th Neil Birkett

Judge: Jim Sim