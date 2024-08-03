2024 North American Pipe Band Champions: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Maxville, Ontario – August 3, 2024 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders won the 2024 North American Pipe Band Championship held in warm and muggy conditions before a large crowd attending the 75th anniversary of the Glengarry Highland Games. There were only two bands in Grade 1. When they finished their medley, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) had by far the biggest ovation of the day from the audience.

Philadelphia’s Ulster Scottish won the seven-band Grade 2 competition, edging out MacMillan on Washington, DC, just before both bands head to Scotland to compete at the World Championships.

Joe Biggs of Ontario won the overall trophy in the Professional Solo Piping, and Blair Beaton was awarded the equivalent trophy in the Professional Solo Snare Drumming.

Adam Tingskou won the Amateur Piper of the Day overall trophy, and Cameron MacDonald was awarded Amateur Snare Drummer of the Day.

The games featured what was probably the first significant band competition in which three women judged. Trish Kirkwood, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, and Liz Sheridan were in the Grade 3 and Grade 5 circles.

The weather was hot and muggy, and several players had to step out, putting their health first.

At the final massed bands ceremony, the massed Max Raines Drum Salute was dedicated to the memory of the late Ken Eller.

Grade 1

Overall (two competed)

1st 78 Fraser Highlanders

2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Medley

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,1,1)

2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Pete Aumonier, John Elliott (piping); Tom Kee (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

MSR

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,2,1,1)

2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (1,1,2,2)

Judges: Colin Maclellan, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

Grade 2 (seven competed)

Overall

1st Ulster Scottish

2nd Macmillan

3rd Peel Regional Police

4th Ottawa Highlanders

5th Ottawa Police

6th St. Andrew’s College Association

7th Toronto Police

Drumming: Ulster Scottish

Medley

1st Ulster Scottish (3,2,4,1)

2nd MacMillan (6,1,2,3)

3rd Ottawa Highlanders (4,7,1,2)

4th Peel Regional Police (5,4,3,4)

5th Ottawa Police Service (1,3,7,6)

6th Toronto Police (2,6,6,7)

7th St. Andrew’s College Association (7,5,5,5)

Judges: Colin Maclellan, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)

MSR

1st Ulster Scottish (3,1,1,2)

2nd MacMillan (1,2,4,1)

3rd Peel Regional Police (2,5,3,3)

4th Ottawa Highlanders (5,4,2,5)

5th Ottawa Police Service (4,6,5,4)

6th St. Andrew’s College Association ( 6,3,6,6)

7th Toronto Police (7,7,7,7)

Judges: Pete Aumonier, John Elliott (piping); Tom Kee (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)

Grade 3 (MSR, 10 competed)

1st Guelph

2nd Commonwealth

3rd College of Piping

4th Cape Breton

5th MacMillan Birtles

6th Fredericton Society of St Andrew

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 4 (medley, nine competed)

1st Prince Charles

2nd Guelph

3rd Rob Roy

4th Mohawk Valley

5th Black Watch

6th Kingston Police

Judges: Sean McKeown, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 5 (14 competed, march medley)

1st Ottawa Caledonian

2nd Smith’s Falls Gordon

3rd Old Colony

4th Durham Regional Police

5th Fredericton Society of St Andrew

Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more band competition details and videos of the top-grade band events.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

Group A (18 entered)

1st Alex Gandy

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd James MacHattie

4th Ian K. MacDonald

5th Andrew Hayes

6th Ben McClamrock

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Group B (nine entered)

1st Will Shropshire

2nd Jonathan Grady

3rd Thomas Cangelosi

4th Colin Johnstone

5th Mary Wallace

6th Tony Adkins

Judge: Colin MacLellan

MSR (29 entered)

1st Andrew Carlisle

2nd Matt MacIsaac

3rd Joe Biggs

4th Sean McKeown

5th James MacHattie

6th Andrew Hayes

Judge: David Hilder

2/4 March (26 entered)

1st Joe Biggs

2nd Ben McClamrock

3rd Andrew Carlisle

4th Alex Gandy

5th Sean McKeown

6th Andrew Donlan

Judge: John Elliott

Strathspey & Reel (27 entered)

1st Andrew Hayes

2nd Matt MacIsaac

3rd Joe Biggs

4th Alex Gandy

5th Andrew Carlisle

6th Ben McClamrock

Judge: Bob Worrall

Jig (26 entered)

1st Matt MacIsaac

2nd Joe Biggs

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Andrew Hayes

5th Sean McKeown

6th Alex Gandy

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Solo Drumming

Snare

MSR (six entered)

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Cameron McKail

3rd Kyle Wardell

4th Mackenzie Chamberlain

5th Matthew Page

Judge: Tom Kee

Hornpipe & Jig (six entered)

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Cameron Mckail

4th Matthew Page

5th Mackenzie Chamberlain

Judge: Mike Hunter