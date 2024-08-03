2024 North American Pipe Band Champions: 78th Fraser Highlanders
Maxville, Ontario – August 3, 2024 – The 78th Fraser Highlanders won the 2024 North American Pipe Band Championship held in warm and muggy conditions before a large crowd attending the 75th anniversary of the Glengarry Highland Games. There were only two bands in Grade 1. When they finished their medley, the 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) had by far the biggest ovation of the day from the audience.
Philadelphia’s Ulster Scottish won the seven-band Grade 2 competition, edging out MacMillan on Washington, DC, just before both bands head to Scotland to compete at the World Championships.
Joe Biggs of Ontario won the overall trophy in the Professional Solo Piping, and Blair Beaton was awarded the equivalent trophy in the Professional Solo Snare Drumming.
Adam Tingskou won the Amateur Piper of the Day overall trophy, and Cameron MacDonald was awarded Amateur Snare Drummer of the Day.
The games featured what was probably the first significant band competition in which three women judged. Trish Kirkwood, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone, and Liz Sheridan were in the Grade 3 and Grade 5 circles.
The weather was hot and muggy, and several players had to step out, putting their health first.
At the final massed bands ceremony, the massed Max Raines Drum Salute was dedicated to the memory of the late Ken Eller.
Grade 1
Overall (two competed)
1st 78 Fraser Highlanders
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders
Medley
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (1,1,1,1)
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Pete Aumonier, John Elliott (piping); Tom Kee (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
MSR
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders (2,2,1,1)
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel) (1,1,2,2)
Judges: Colin Maclellan, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
Grade 2 (seven competed)
Overall
1st Ulster Scottish
2nd Macmillan
3rd Peel Regional Police
4th Ottawa Highlanders
5th Ottawa Police
6th St. Andrew’s College Association
7th Toronto Police
Drumming: Ulster Scottish
Medley
1st Ulster Scottish (3,2,4,1)
2nd MacMillan (6,1,2,3)
3rd Ottawa Highlanders (4,7,1,2)
4th Peel Regional Police (5,4,3,4)
5th Ottawa Police Service (1,3,7,6)
6th Toronto Police (2,6,6,7)
7th St. Andrew’s College Association (7,5,5,5)
Judges: Colin Maclellan, Shaunna Hilder (piping); Mike Hunter (drumming); Bob Worrall (ensemble)
MSR
1st Ulster Scottish (3,1,1,2)
2nd MacMillan (1,2,4,1)
3rd Peel Regional Police (2,5,3,3)
4th Ottawa Highlanders (5,4,2,5)
5th Ottawa Police Service (4,6,5,4)
6th St. Andrew’s College Association ( 6,3,6,6)
7th Toronto Police (7,7,7,7)
Judges: Pete Aumonier, John Elliott (piping); Tom Kee (drumming); David Hilder (ensemble)
Grade 3 (MSR, 10 competed)
1st Guelph
2nd Commonwealth
3rd College of Piping
4th Cape Breton
5th MacMillan Birtles
6th Fredericton Society of St Andrew
Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 4 (medley, nine competed)
1st Prince Charles
2nd Guelph
3rd Rob Roy
4th Mohawk Valley
5th Black Watch
6th Kingston Police
Judges: Sean McKeown, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 5 (14 competed, march medley)
1st Ottawa Caledonian
2nd Smith’s Falls Gordon
3rd Old Colony
4th Durham Regional Police
5th Fredericton Society of St Andrew
Judges: Trish Kirkwood, Elizabeth Sheridan (piping); Dan Bist (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more band competition details and videos of the top-grade band events.
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
Group A (18 entered)
1st Alex Gandy
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd James MacHattie
4th Ian K. MacDonald
5th Andrew Hayes
6th Ben McClamrock
Judge: Pete Aumonier
Group B (nine entered)
1st Will Shropshire
2nd Jonathan Grady
3rd Thomas Cangelosi
4th Colin Johnstone
5th Mary Wallace
6th Tony Adkins
Judge: Colin MacLellan
MSR (29 entered)
1st Andrew Carlisle
2nd Matt MacIsaac
3rd Joe Biggs
4th Sean McKeown
5th James MacHattie
6th Andrew Hayes
Judge: David Hilder
2/4 March (26 entered)
1st Joe Biggs
2nd Ben McClamrock
3rd Andrew Carlisle
4th Alex Gandy
5th Sean McKeown
6th Andrew Donlan
Judge: John Elliott
Strathspey & Reel (27 entered)
1st Andrew Hayes
2nd Matt MacIsaac
3rd Joe Biggs
4th Alex Gandy
5th Andrew Carlisle
6th Ben McClamrock
Judge: Bob Worrall
Jig (26 entered)
1st Matt MacIsaac
2nd Joe Biggs
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Andrew Hayes
5th Sean McKeown
6th Alex Gandy
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Solo Drumming
Snare
MSR (six entered)
1st Blair Beaton
2nd Cameron McKail
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Mackenzie Chamberlain
5th Matthew Page
Judge: Tom Kee
Hornpipe & Jig (six entered)
1st Blair Beaton
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Cameron Mckail
4th Matthew Page
5th Mackenzie Chamberlain
Judge: Mike Hunter
