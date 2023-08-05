78th Frasers win 2023 North American Championship; Peel Police take Grade 2; Pro Piper of the Day: Daniel Carr
Maxville, Ontario – August 5, 2023 – On a warm and sunny day at the Glengarry Highland Games, the 78th Fraser Highlanders won the North American Pipe Band Championship against two other Grade 1 bands.
Daniel Carr was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Cameron McKail was the Professional Drummer of the Day. The Amateur Piper of the Day was Gillian Blaney. Amateur Drummer of the Day was Brian Turner.
The weather was spectacular: Sunny with a high of 24 and a gentle breeze. The place was mobbed with keen piping and drumming enthusiasts.
Most of the solo piping events had to be split into two groups due to large entries. The Professional grade was divided by the PPBSO’s Music Committee based on each piper’s considered level of proficiency, and the amateur grades were randomly grouped.
At the massed bands, the Grade 1 and 2 drum corps played the famous “Max Raine” Salute by the great Alex Duthart, led by his son, Drew, which brought the capacity crowd to its feet.
Bands
Grade 1
Overall
1st 78th Fraser Highlanders
2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)
3rd City of Dunedin
Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders
Grade 2
Overall
1st Peel Police
2nd Ottawa Highlanders
3rd Toronto Police
4th St. Andrew’s College Association
5th Ottawa Police
Drumming: Peel Police
Grade 4
1st Dartmouth & District
Grade 3
1st Guelph
2nd Frederucton
3rd Niagara Police
4th Roisin Dubh
5th Durham
Judge: Ken Constable
1st Dartmouth
3rd Rob Roy
4th Guelph
5th Glengarry
Judges: Mike Rogers, Sean McKeown (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)
Grade 5 March Medley
1st Roisin Dubh
2nd Durham Police
3rd Ryan Russell Memorial
4th Smith’s Fall’s Gordon
5th Fredericton
6th Manchester
Drumming: Roisin Dubh
Judges: Sean McKeown, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)
