78th Frasers win 2023 North American Championship; Peel Police take Grade 2; Pro Piper of the Day: Daniel Carr

Maxville, Ontario – August 5, 2023 – On a warm and sunny day at the Glengarry Highland Games, the 78th Fraser Highlanders won the North American Pipe Band Championship against two other Grade 1 bands.

Daniel Carr was the Professional Piper of the Day, and Cameron McKail was the Professional Drummer of the Day. The Amateur Piper of the Day was Gillian Blaney. Amateur Drummer of the Day was Brian Turner.

The weather was spectacular: Sunny with a high of 24 and a gentle breeze. The place was mobbed with keen piping and drumming enthusiasts.

Most of the solo piping events had to be split into two groups due to large entries. The Professional grade was divided by the PPBSO’s Music Committee based on each piper’s considered level of proficiency, and the amateur grades were randomly grouped.

At the massed bands, the Grade 1 and 2 drum corps played the famous “Max Raine” Salute by the great Alex Duthart, led by his son, Drew, which brought the capacity crowd to its feet.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for videos of the Grade 1 band competitions.

Bands

Grade 1

Overall

1st 78th Fraser Highlanders

2nd 78th Highlanders (Halifax Citadel)

3rd City of Dunedin

Drumming: 78th Fraser Highlanders

Grade 2

Overall

1st Peel Police

2nd Ottawa Highlanders

3rd Toronto Police

4th St. Andrew’s College Association

5th Ottawa Police

Drumming: Peel Police

Grade 4

1st Dartmouth & District

Grade 3

1st Guelph

2nd Frederucton

3rd Niagara Police

4th Roisin Dubh

5th Durham

Judge: Ken Constable

1st Dartmouth

3rd Rob Roy

4th Guelph

5th Glengarry

Judges: Mike Rogers, Sean McKeown (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (ensemble)

Grade 5 March Medley

1st Roisin Dubh

2nd Durham Police

3rd Ryan Russell Memorial

4th Smith’s Fall’s Gordon

5th Fredericton

6th Manchester

Drumming: Roisin Dubh

Judges: Sean McKeown, Glenna Mackay-Johnstone (piping); Doug Stronach (drumming); John Elliott (ensemble)