Ian K. MacDonald, Blair Beaton on top in Pro solos at 2025 Glengarry Highland Games

Maxville, Ontario – August 2, 2025 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, had the most aggregate points across the five solo events to win the North American Solo Piping Championship at the 2025 Glengarry Highland Games, and Blair Beaton of Scotia, New York, won the equivalent overall trophy in the Professional Snare Drumming.

The Professional events were the top-grade competitions among the myriad contests held outdoors in spectacular sunny weather.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd (14 competed)

1st Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

4th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland

6th Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

Judge: Ian Duncan

MSR (16 competed)

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Daniel Carr

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Andrew Donlon

5th Ben McClamrock

6th Joseph Biggs, Ajax, Ontario

Judge: Richard Parkes

2/4 March (16 competed)

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Ben McClamrock

5th MacGregor van de Ven

6th Andrew Donlon

Judge: Pete Aumonier

Strathspey & Reel (16 competed)

1st Ben McClamrock

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd James MacHattie

4th Sean McKeown

5th MacGregor van de Ven

6th Andrew Donlon

Judge: Michael Grey

Jig (16 competed)

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Sean McKeown

4th Tyler Johnson

5th Adam Tingskou, Winnipeg, Manitoba

6th Tyler Harris

Judge: Bob Worrall

Drumming

Snare

Professional (five competed)

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia

2nd Blair Beaton

3rd Kyle Wardell

4th Thomas Sloan Pierce

5th Shane Stapleton

Judge: Greg Dinsdale

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Beaton

2nd Kyle Wardell

3rd Malcolm Fuller

4th Shane Stapleton

5th Thomas Sloan Pierce

Judge: Michael Hunter