Results
August 02, 2025

Ian K. MacDonald, Blair Beaton on top in Pro solos at 2025 Glengarry Highland Games

Ian K. MacDonald, 2023

Maxville, Ontario – August 2, 2025 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, had the most aggregate points across the five solo events to win the North American Solo Piping Championship at the 2025 Glengarry Highland Games, and Blair Beaton of Scotia, New York, won the equivalent overall trophy in the Professional Snare Drumming.

The Professional events were the top-grade competitions among the myriad contests held outdoors in spectacular sunny weather.

Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd (14 competed)
1st Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
4th Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario
5th Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
6th Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario
Judge: Ian Duncan

MSR (16 competed)
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Daniel Carr
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Andrew Donlon
5th Ben McClamrock
6th Joseph Biggs, Ajax, Ontario
Judge: Richard Parkes

2/4 March (16 competed)
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd James MacHattie
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Ben McClamrock
5th MacGregor van de Ven
6th Andrew Donlon
Judge: Pete Aumonier

Strathspey & Reel (16 competed)
1st Ben McClamrock
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd James MacHattie
4th Sean McKeown
5th MacGregor van de Ven
6th Andrew Donlon
Judge: Michael Grey

Jig (16 competed)
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Sean McKeown
4th Tyler Johnson
5th Adam Tingskou, Winnipeg, Manitoba
6th Tyler Harris
Judge: Bob Worrall

Drumming
Snare
Professional (five competed)
MSR
1st Malcolm Fuller, Port Coquitlam, British Columbia
2nd Blair Beaton
3rd Kyle Wardell
4th Thomas Sloan Pierce
5th Shane Stapleton
Judge: Greg Dinsdale

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Beaton
2nd Kyle Wardell
3rd Malcolm Fuller
4th Shane Stapleton
5th Thomas Sloan Pierce
Judge: Michael Hunter

 

