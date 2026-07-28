Neil Walker hoists 2026 Victorian Solo Piping Championships trophy

Melbourne, Australia – July 25-26, 2026 – Neil Walker of Perth, Western Australia, won the James A. Center Trophy as the best overall in the A Grade solo piping at the 2026 Victorian Pipers Association Victorian Championships at PLC Melbourne. Walker won all three light music events and was second in the Piobaireachd, which Jono Quay, Melbourne, won.

Fifty-six competitors attended across the four grades, which included the Australian Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for piobaireachd.

Judge James Murray and A Grade piper Jamie Hawke performed in a Saturday night recital at the Camberwell Returned & Service League Club.

A Grade

Australian Gold Medal Piobaireachd

1st Jonathan Quay, “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”

2nd Neil Walker, “Nameless Hiharin dro o dro”

3rd Jamie Hawke, “The King’s Taxes”

Judges: Jim Murray, Fiona Manson

2/4 March

1st Neil Walker

2nd Dan Whelan

3rd Jonathan Quay

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Neil Walker

2nd Jamie Hawke

3rd Jonathan Quay

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Neil Walker

2nd Jonathan Quay

3rd Jamie Hawke

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

B Grade

Overall: Cam Ely (Scots of Victoria Trophy)

Piobaireachd (Australian Silver Medal)

1st Campbell Wilson, “Lament for the Iolaire”

2nd Dan Whelan, “Lament for the Iolaire”

3rd Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”

Judges: Fiona Manson, James Murray

2/4 March

1st Ferghus Meighan

2nd Cam Ely

3rd Michael Zhang

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cam Ely

2nd Ferghus Meighan

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cam Ely

2nd Michael Zhang

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair

C Grade

Overall: Austin Irving (Clan McLennan Shield)

Piobaireachd (Australian Bronze Medal)

1st Finley Parsons, “Corrienessan’s Salute”

2nd Ferghus Meighan, “The Little Spree”

3rd Zachary Murphy, “The Little Spree”

Judges: Fiona Manson, James Murray

2/4 March

1st Austin Irving

2nd Finley Parsons

3rd Zachary Murphy

Judges: Cam Ely, Martin Frewen

Strathspey & Reel

1st Charlie Schaefer

2nd Zachary Murphy

3rd Austin Irving

Judges: Cam Ely, Martin Frewen

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Austin Irving

2nd Charlie Schaefer

3rd Michael Stewart

Judge: Matt Gervasoni

D Grade

Overall (Norma Jean Bradshaw Shield): Saxon Coffey

Piobaireachd

1st Saxon Coffey

2nd Isabella Lau

3rd Dylan Tran

Judge: Fiona Manson

2/4 March

1st Saxon Coffey

2nd Roger Sinclair

3rd Morgan Nguyen

Judge: Jamie Hawke

Strathspey & Reel

1st Morgan Nguyen

2nd Sarah Poynton

3rd Saxon Coffey

Judge: Martin Frewen

Novice

Overall: Fergus McKittrick

Piobaireachd

1st Fergus McKittrick

2nd Weston Carey

3rd Maisie Nield

Judge: Fiona Manson

2/4 March (Final)

1st Lee Pule-Leech

2nd Maisie Nield

3rd Fergus McKittrick

Judge: James Murray

Slow Air (Final)

1st Fergus McKittrick

2nd Luke McKellar

3rd Lee Pule-Leech

Judge: Jamie Hawke

The event was sponsored with prizes and prize money from the James A. Center family, the Victorian Scottish Heritage & Cultural Foundation, Pipe Bands Victoria, St. Kilda Retail and R.G. Hardie, the Piobaireachd Society, the Bradshaw Family, Clan McLennan, Clan McThomas, Pipe Dreams, Modern Piping, Gilmour Reeds, Brett Tidswell and School of Piping, Mark Saul, Struan Thorpe, Cameron Ely, and Col. GA Durant-Law CSC (ret).