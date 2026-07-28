Neil Walker hoists 2026 Victorian Solo Piping Championships trophy
Melbourne, Australia – July 25-26, 2026 – Neil Walker of Perth, Western Australia, won the James A. Center Trophy as the best overall in the A Grade solo piping at the 2026 Victorian Pipers Association Victorian Championships at PLC Melbourne. Walker won all three light music events and was second in the Piobaireachd, which Jono Quay, Melbourne, won.
Fifty-six competitors attended across the four grades, which included the Australian Gold, Silver and Bronze medals for piobaireachd.
Judge James Murray and A Grade piper Jamie Hawke performed in a Saturday night recital at the Camberwell Returned & Service League Club.
A Grade
Australian Gold Medal Piobaireachd
1st Jonathan Quay, “The Battle of Bealach nam Brog”
2nd Neil Walker, “Nameless Hiharin dro o dro”
3rd Jamie Hawke, “The King’s Taxes”
Judges: Jim Murray, Fiona Manson
2/4 March
1st Neil Walker
2nd Dan Whelan
3rd Jonathan Quay
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
Strathspey & Reel
1st Neil Walker
2nd Jamie Hawke
3rd Jonathan Quay
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Neil Walker
2nd Jonathan Quay
3rd Jamie Hawke
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
B Grade
Overall: Cam Ely (Scots of Victoria Trophy)
Piobaireachd (Australian Silver Medal)
1st Campbell Wilson, “Lament for the Iolaire”
2nd Dan Whelan, “Lament for the Iolaire”
3rd Michael Stewart, “Farewell to the Laird of Islay”
Judges: Fiona Manson, James Murray
2/4 March
1st Ferghus Meighan
2nd Cam Ely
3rd Michael Zhang
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cam Ely
2nd Ferghus Meighan
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cam Ely
2nd Michael Zhang
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Martin Frewen, Chris Sinclair
C Grade
Overall: Austin Irving (Clan McLennan Shield)
Piobaireachd (Australian Bronze Medal)
1st Finley Parsons, “Corrienessan’s Salute”
2nd Ferghus Meighan, “The Little Spree”
3rd Zachary Murphy, “The Little Spree”
Judges: Fiona Manson, James Murray
2/4 March
1st Austin Irving
2nd Finley Parsons
3rd Zachary Murphy
Judges: Cam Ely, Martin Frewen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Charlie Schaefer
2nd Zachary Murphy
3rd Austin Irving
Judges: Cam Ely, Martin Frewen
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Austin Irving
2nd Charlie Schaefer
3rd Michael Stewart
Judge: Matt Gervasoni
D Grade
Overall (Norma Jean Bradshaw Shield): Saxon Coffey
Piobaireachd
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Isabella Lau
3rd Dylan Tran
Judge: Fiona Manson
2/4 March
1st Saxon Coffey
2nd Roger Sinclair
3rd Morgan Nguyen
Judge: Jamie Hawke
Strathspey & Reel
1st Morgan Nguyen
2nd Sarah Poynton
3rd Saxon Coffey
Judge: Martin Frewen
Novice
Overall: Fergus McKittrick
Piobaireachd
1st Fergus McKittrick
2nd Weston Carey
3rd Maisie Nield
Judge: Fiona Manson
2/4 March (Final)
1st Lee Pule-Leech
2nd Maisie Nield
3rd Fergus McKittrick
Judge: James Murray
Slow Air (Final)
1st Fergus McKittrick
2nd Luke McKellar
3rd Lee Pule-Leech
Judge: Jamie Hawke
The event was sponsored with prizes and prize money from the James A. Center family, the Victorian Scottish Heritage & Cultural Foundation, Pipe Bands Victoria, St. Kilda Retail and R.G. Hardie, the Piobaireachd Society, the Bradshaw Family, Clan McLennan, Clan McThomas, Pipe Dreams, Modern Piping, Gilmour Reeds, Brett Tidswell and School of Piping, Mark Saul, Struan Thorpe, Cameron Ely, and Col. GA Durant-Law CSC (ret).
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