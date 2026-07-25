Results
July 25, 2026

Kiwis on top of the Airth Games

Callum Carn (left) and Campbell Wilson and the fruits of their piping labours at the 2026 Airth Games

Airth, Scotland – July 25, 2026 – It was a Kiwi kind of day at the annual Airth Highland Games, with New Zealanders Callum Carn and Campbell Wilson winning the firsts, and Carn the aggregate trophy. It was Carn’s third successive Piobaireachd win, after hauling in the trophies at Helensburgh and Taynuilt games in the last few weeks.

The weather was hot, sunny and dry

Piobaireachd
1st Callum Carn, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”
2nd Duncan Beattie, Edinburgh
3rd Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine
4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

MSR
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Callum Carn
4th Ursa Beckford

Hornpipe & Jig
1st Campbell Wilson
2nd Callum Wynd
3rd Callum Carn
4th Ursa Beckford

Derek Fraser and Roddy Livingstone judged everything.

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