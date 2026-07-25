Kiwis on top of the Airth Games

Airth, Scotland – July 25, 2026 – It was a Kiwi kind of day at the annual Airth Highland Games, with New Zealanders Callum Carn and Campbell Wilson winning the firsts, and Carn the aggregate trophy. It was Carn’s third successive Piobaireachd win, after hauling in the trophies at Helensburgh and Taynuilt games in the last few weeks.

The weather was hot, sunny and dry

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Carn, “The Earl of Seaforth’s Salute”

2nd Duncan Beattie, Edinburgh

3rd Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

MSR

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Callum Carn

4th Ursa Beckford

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Campbell Wilson

2nd Callum Wynd

3rd Callum Carn

4th Ursa Beckford

Derek Fraser and Roddy Livingstone judged everything.