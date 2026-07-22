Macalester College graduates summa cum laude with eight firsts at 2026 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games

St. Paul, Minnesota – July 18, 2026 – The 2026 Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games were held on the idyllic urban campus of Macalester College, and the Macalester College Pipe Band won the President’s Jug, presented by Sue Rivera, the college’s seventeenth and current president, who was a great promoter of the school’s Scottish tradition and instrumental in bringing the games back to the Macalester campus in 2023.

Kansas City Saint Andrews was awarded the Pipe-Major’s Shield, presented by Kyle Colvin, a member of the Macalester College band for more than 30 years.

Of note, the Grade 5 Minnesota Pipes & Drums returned to competition after a hiatus to win the Alumni Cup, presented by Brett Gemlo and Libby Snelson, Macalester class of 1978.

Macalester College is one of the highest-ranked academic institutions in the United States and has supported piping and drumming almost since its inception in 1874.

The Minnesota Scottish Fair & Highland Games will return to the Macalester College campus in July 2027.

Bands

Grade 3

Overall

1st Macalester College

2nd Chicago Celtic

3rd Turlach Ur

Drumming: Macalester College

Bass Section: Macalester College

Medley

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Chicago Celtic (3,3,2,2) (ens.pref.)

3rd Turlach Ur (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Mike Koch, David McNally (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd Chicago Celtic (3,3,2,2) (ens.pref.)

3rd Turlach Ur (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Mike Koch, David McNally (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Kansas City St. Andrew

2nd Madison

3rd Macalester College (Gr4)

4th Brian Boru Irish (MSR pref.)

5th Twin Cities Metro

Medley

1st Kansas City St. Andrew (1,1,2,1)

2nd Madison Pipes and Drums (3,2,1,2)

3rd Macalester College (Gr4) (2,3,3,3)

4th Twin Cities Metro (4,5,4,4)

5th Brian Boru Irish (5,4,5,5)

Judges: Mike Koch, David McNally (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Kansas City St. Andrew (2,1,1,1)

2nd Madison (1,2,3,2)

3rd Macalester College (Gr4) (3,3,2,3)

4th Brian Boru Irish (4,5,4,4)

5th Twin Cities Metro (5,4,5,5)

Judges: Mike Koch, David McNally (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

Grade 5 (quick march medley)

1st Minnesota (1,1,1,1)

2nd Macalester College (Gr5) (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Mike Koch, David McNally (piping); Andrew Miller (drumming); Nick Hudson (ensemble)

Grade 5 Quartets (quick march medley)

Minnesota

Judge: Dave McNally

Solo Piping

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Tak Tang

2nd Henry McCarthy

Judge: Nick Hudson

MSR

1st Andrew Spitsnogle

2nd Henry McCarthy

Judge: Dave McNally

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrew Spitsnogle

2nd Henry McCarthy

Judge: Tad Myers

6/8 March

1st Henry McCarthy

2nd Andrew Spitsnogle

Judge: Tad Myers

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

Stella Jacoby

Judge: Dave McNally

2/4 March

1st Brendan Allendorf

2nd Anthony St Clair

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Katie Brady

5th Stella Jacoby

6th Tak Tang

Judge: Tad Myers

Strathspey & Reel

1st Brendan Allendorf

2nd Anthony St Clair

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Orin Weiss

5th Katie Brady

6th Tak Tang

Judge: Tad Myers

Jig

1st Brendan Allendorf

2nd Anthony St Clair

3rd Orin Weiss

4th Justice Peterson

5th Katie Brady

6th Tak Tang

Judge: Dave McNally

6/8 March

1st Brendan Allendorf

2nd Anthony St Clair

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Orin Weiss

5th Tak Tang

6th Katie Brady

Judge: Mike Kotch

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Katie Brady

2nd Michael Huddle

3rd Daniel Nicla

4th Mark Waymack

5th Adria Fernandez

6th Justice Peterson

Judge: Nick Hudson

2/4 March

1st Colleen Ryan

2nd Michael Huddle

3rd Brett Wax

4th Daniel Nicla

5th Mark Waymack

6th Mike Hagerty

Judge: Mike Kotch

Strathspey & Reel

1st Leslie Schier

2nd Michael Huddle

3rd Nolan Schoenle

4th Adria Fernandez

5th Brett Wax

6th Mark Waymack

Judge: Dave McNally

6/8 March

1st Colleen Ryan

2nd Adria Fernandez

3rd Mike Hagerty

4th Nolan Schoenle

5th Mark Waymack

Judge: Tad Myers

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Joe Butler

3rd Larry Peitersen

4th Chris Layton

5th Mike Householder

6th Amanda Miller

Judge: Dave McNally

2/4 March A

1st Jessie Lu

2nd Chris Layton

3rd Ewan Ferguson

4th Mica Murdoch

5th Bob Chaney

6th Danielle Freshwaters

Judge: Nick Hudson

2/4 March B

1st Jacob Payne

2nd William Zadra

3rd Brendan Denison

4th Tanya Berg

5th Linda Bomya

6th Colum MacKinnon

Judge: Mike Kotch

Strathspey & Reel A

1st Ewan Ferguson

2nd Colum MacKinnon

3rd William Zadra

4th Mike Householder

5th Jessie Lu

6th Danielle Freshwaters

Judge: Tad Myers

Strathspey & Reel B

1st Jacob Payne

2nd Timothy Hess

3rd Mica Murdoch

5th Tanya Berg

6th Linda Bomya

Judge: Mike Kotch

Grade 4 Junior

2/4 March

Atticus Harr

Judge: Tad Myers

Strathspey & Reel

Atticus Harr

Judge: Dave McNally

Grade 5

Grade 5 Junior March

Rory Fuller

Judge: Tad Myers

Practice Chanter

Betsy LaRocco

Judge: Tad Myers

Grade 5 Senior March

1st Amanda Miller

2nd David Thao

3rd Sean O’Malley

4th Mary McGinley

5th Rydel Van Dyke

6th Nac Nathan

Judge: Mike Kotch