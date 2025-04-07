Macalester College, Andrew Lewis win top events at first Manitoba Scottish Festival

Winnipeg, Manitoba—April 5, 2025—The first annual Manitoba Scottish Festival, organized by the Prairie Pipe Band Association of Manitoba, occurred at RRC Polytech. Macalester College and Andrew Lewis of St. Paul, Minnesota, won the top contested band and solo events. The Piper of the Day trophy was awarded to Jane Borne, and Benjamin Robins received the Drummer of the Day prize.

The various events were judged by Scott Foster (piping), Tyler Fry (drumming/ensemble), Bruce Gandy (piping), Heather Purvis (piping), Sean Somers (piping), and Jeremy White (drumming/ensemble).

The Association held a workshop for its members on April 4th, with judges Fry, Gandy, Somers, and White instructing.

The event saw Professional solo competitions return to Manitoba for the first time in many years. It was the latest foray for a pipe band association to stage a comprehensive band and solo competition independently.

Bands

Grade 2

Medley

1st City of Regina

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)

MSR

1st City of Regina

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)

MSR

1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s (1,1,2,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk RFM (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s (1,1,2,1)

2nd Lord Selkirk RFM (2,2,1,2)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Grade 5

1st Macalester Collge (Gr5) (1,1,1,1)

2nd Macgillivray of Thunder Bay (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Andrew Lewis

2nd Iain MacDonald

Judge: Bruce Gandy

MSR

1st Andrew Lewis

2nd Iain MacDonald

Judge: Sean Somers

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrew Lewis

2nd Iain MacDonald

Judge: Heather Purvis

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Glen-mary Christopher

Judge: Sean Somers

MSR

1st Glen-mary Christopher

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Glen-mary Christopher

Judge: Heather Purvis

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Henry McCarthy

2nd Nate Linsley

3rd Malcolm Dawson

Judge: Sean Somers

MSR

1st Henry McCarthy

2nd Justice Peterson

3rd Nate Linsley

Judge: Scott Foster

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Nate Linsley

2nd Radek Horejda

3rd Justice Peterson

Judge: Heather Purvis

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Ross McMahon

2nd Jane Borne

3rd Justice Peterson

4th Adria Fernandez

Judge: Bruce Gandy

2/4 March

1st Jane Borne

2nd Joel Albanese

3rd Garret Lasko

4th Amanda Todoschuk

5th Daniel Nicla

6th Ross McMahon

Judge: Sean Somers

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adria Fernandez

2nd Jane Borne

Jig

1st Joel Albanese

2nd Adria Fernandez

Judge: Scott Foster

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Mike Householder

Judge: Sean Somers

2/4 March

1st Jane Borne

2nd Diane Kotelko

3rd Kathleen Murphy

4th Kent Kaiser

5th Craig McCormick

6th Carl Heaman-Warne

Judge: Heather Purvis

Slow Air

1st Jane Borne

2nd Diane Kotleko

3rd Kathleen Murphy

4th Carl Heamn-Warne

5th Kent Kaiser

6th Annessa Holldorsson

Judge: Scott Foster

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Samuel Burbano McPhee

2nd Jacob Burbano McPhee

3rd Alexander McDonald

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Chanter

1st Erik Grevstad

2nd Roghan Desautels

Judge: Scott Foster

Solo Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Ian Aastrom

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 1

MSR

1st Sam Linsley

Judge: Jeremy White

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sam Linsley

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 2

MSR

1st Tony Todero

2nd Logan Blain

Judge: Jeremy White

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tony Todero

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Clint Kraft

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Catrina Esposito

2nd Joshua Robins

Judge: Jeremy White

6/8 March

1st Joshua Robins

2nd Catrina Esposito

Judge: Jeremy White

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Mattea Lasko

2nd Fiona Plischke

3rd Dustin Maydaniuk

Judge: Jeremy White

Pad

1st Ford Kusnick

2nd Daniel McDonald

3rd Jonathan Llyod

Judge: Jeremy White

Tenor

Senior

MSR

1st Catrina Esposito

Judge: Tyler Fry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Catrina Esposito

Judge: Tyler Fry

Novice

2/4 March

1st Veronica Lasko

Judge: Tyler Fry

Bass

Senior

MSR

1st Gale Walker

2nd Catrina Esposito

Judge: Tyler Fry

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Catrina Esposito

Judge: Tyler Fry

Intermediate

MSR

1st Benjamin Robins

Judge: Tyler Fry

Novice

1st Russell Loucks

2nd Jonathan Lloyd

Judge: Tyler Fry

