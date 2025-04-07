Macalester College, Andrew Lewis win top events at first Manitoba Scottish Festival
Winnipeg, Manitoba—April 5, 2025—The first annual Manitoba Scottish Festival, organized by the Prairie Pipe Band Association of Manitoba, occurred at RRC Polytech. Macalester College and Andrew Lewis of St. Paul, Minnesota, won the top contested band and solo events. The Piper of the Day trophy was awarded to Jane Borne, and Benjamin Robins received the Drummer of the Day prize.
The various events were judged by Scott Foster (piping), Tyler Fry (drumming/ensemble), Bruce Gandy (piping), Heather Purvis (piping), Sean Somers (piping), and Jeremy White (drumming/ensemble).
The Association held a workshop for its members on April 4th, with judges Fry, Gandy, Somers, and White instructing.
The event saw Professional solo competitions return to Manitoba for the first time in many years. It was the latest foray for a pipe band association to stage a comprehensive band and solo competition independently.
Bands
Grade 2
Medley
1st City of Regina
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)
MSR
1st City of Regina
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)
MSR
1st Macalester College (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st St. Andrew’s (1,1,2,1)
2nd Lord Selkirk RFM (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Tyler Fry (drumming), Jeremy White (ensemble)
MSR
1st St. Andrew’s (1,1,2,1)
2nd Lord Selkirk RFM (2,2,1,2)
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Grade 5
1st Macalester Collge (Gr5) (1,1,1,1)
2nd Macgillivray of Thunder Bay (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Bruce Gandy, Sean Somers (piping); Jeremy White (drumming), Tyler Fry (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Andrew Lewis
2nd Iain MacDonald
Judge: Bruce Gandy
MSR
1st Andrew Lewis
2nd Iain MacDonald
Judge: Sean Somers
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Andrew Lewis
2nd Iain MacDonald
Judge: Heather Purvis
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Glen-mary Christopher
Judge: Sean Somers
MSR
1st Glen-mary Christopher
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Glen-mary Christopher
Judge: Heather Purvis
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Henry McCarthy
2nd Nate Linsley
3rd Malcolm Dawson
Judge: Sean Somers
MSR
1st Henry McCarthy
2nd Justice Peterson
3rd Nate Linsley
Judge: Scott Foster
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Nate Linsley
2nd Radek Horejda
3rd Justice Peterson
Judge: Heather Purvis
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Ross McMahon
2nd Jane Borne
3rd Justice Peterson
4th Adria Fernandez
Judge: Bruce Gandy
2/4 March
1st Jane Borne
2nd Joel Albanese
3rd Garret Lasko
4th Amanda Todoschuk
5th Daniel Nicla
6th Ross McMahon
Judge: Sean Somers
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adria Fernandez
2nd Jane Borne
Jig
1st Joel Albanese
2nd Adria Fernandez
Judge: Scott Foster
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Mike Householder
Judge: Sean Somers
2/4 March
1st Jane Borne
2nd Diane Kotelko
3rd Kathleen Murphy
4th Kent Kaiser
5th Craig McCormick
6th Carl Heaman-Warne
Judge: Heather Purvis
Slow Air
1st Jane Borne
2nd Diane Kotleko
3rd Kathleen Murphy
4th Carl Heamn-Warne
5th Kent Kaiser
6th Annessa Holldorsson
Judge: Scott Foster
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Samuel Burbano McPhee
2nd Jacob Burbano McPhee
3rd Alexander McDonald
Judge: Bruce Gandy
Chanter
1st Erik Grevstad
2nd Roghan Desautels
Judge: Scott Foster
Solo Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st Ian Aastrom
Judge: Jeremy White
Grade 1
MSR
1st Sam Linsley
Judge: Jeremy White
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Sam Linsley
Judge: Jeremy White
Grade 2
MSR
1st Tony Todero
2nd Logan Blain
Judge: Jeremy White
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tony Todero
Judge: Jeremy White
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Clint Kraft
Judge: Jeremy White
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Catrina Esposito
2nd Joshua Robins
Judge: Jeremy White
6/8 March
1st Joshua Robins
2nd Catrina Esposito
Judge: Jeremy White
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Mattea Lasko
2nd Fiona Plischke
3rd Dustin Maydaniuk
Judge: Jeremy White
Pad
1st Ford Kusnick
2nd Daniel McDonald
3rd Jonathan Llyod
Judge: Jeremy White
Tenor
Senior
MSR
1st Catrina Esposito
Judge: Tyler Fry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Catrina Esposito
Judge: Tyler Fry
Novice
2/4 March
1st Veronica Lasko
Judge: Tyler Fry
Bass
Senior
MSR
1st Gale Walker
2nd Catrina Esposito
Judge: Tyler Fry
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Catrina Esposito
Judge: Tyler Fry
Intermediate
MSR
1st Benjamin Robins
Judge: Tyler Fry
Novice
1st Russell Loucks
2nd Jonathan Lloyd
Judge: Tyler Fry
Do you have competition results? We always welcome them, so send them in a single-column text file with the details and a photo or two!
