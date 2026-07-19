At Helensburgh Gordon McCready wins the aggregate and Callum Carn captures another Piobaireachd

Helensburgh, Scotland – July 19, 2026 – With a first in the 2/4 March and prizes in the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & reel, Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, had the overall best results across the three events at the Helensburgh Indoor Solo Piping Competition.

It was the second straight aggregate win of the Helensburgh Indoor, and third in four years for McCready.

Callum Carn, Glasgow, won his second piobaireachd event in two days, and Allan Russell of Kelty, Scotland, resumed his successful return to solo competition with a win in the Strathspey & Reel and a second in the 2/4 March.

Entries were capped at 25, and 19 pipers ultimately competed.

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Carn, Glasgow

2nd Thomas Turner

3rd Keith Bowes Jr., Glasgow

4th Gordon McCready

Judges: Ian Duncan, Peter Hunt

2/4 March

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland

3rd Cameron MacLeod

4th Keith Bowes Jr.

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Willie Morrison

Strathspey & Reel

1st Allan Russell

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Keith Bowes Jr.

4th Calum Carn

Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Willie Morrison