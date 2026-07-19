Results
July 19, 2026

At Helensburgh Gordon McCready wins the aggregate and Callum Carn captures another Piobaireachd

Gordon McCready, 2025

Helensburgh, Scotland – July 19, 2026 – With a first in the 2/4 March and prizes in the Piobaireachd and Strathspey & reel, Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, had the overall best results across the three events at the Helensburgh Indoor Solo Piping Competition.

It was the second straight aggregate win of the Helensburgh Indoor, and third in four years for McCready.

Callum Carn, Glasgow, won his second piobaireachd event in two days, and Allan Russell of Kelty, Scotland, resumed his successful return to solo competition with a win in the Strathspey & Reel and a second in the 2/4 March.

Entries were capped at 25, and 19 pipers ultimately competed.

Piobaireachd
1st Callum Carn, Glasgow
2nd Thomas Turner
3rd Keith Bowes Jr., Glasgow
4th Gordon McCready
Judges: Ian Duncan, Peter Hunt

2/4 March
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
3rd Cameron MacLeod
4th Keith Bowes Jr.
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Willie Morrison

Strathspey & Reel
1st Allan Russell
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Keith Bowes Jr.
4th Calum Carn
Judges: Roddy Livingstone, Willie Morrison

 

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