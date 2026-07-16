Set Tunes Series 2026: “The Old Woman’s Lullaby”

We continue our exclusive 2026 Set Tunes Series by Willie Donaldson with “The Old Woman’s Lullaby.”

Dr. Donaldson says about the tune: “Given the numerous alternative titles, and the fact that the tune in its pipe versions seems manifestly a different one from the Gaelic folk song of the same title, it might be wise to proceed cautiously here.”

As with all of the nearly 200 piobaireachds in our Set Tunes Series, which began in 2001, Dr. Donaldson provides all known published settings of “The Old Woman’s Lullaby,” along with an audio file of his interpretation of the piece.

The author of the seminal work, The Highland Pipe & Scottish Society, Willie Donaldson explores manuscripts inaccessible to most pipers, comparing and contrasting every published setting of these great tunes in the Set Tunes Series.

What began a quarter-century ago quickly became and remains the greatest free collective piobaireachd resource for pipers worldwide.

Willie Donaldson received more than eight years of ongoing instruction in ceol mor from the great Robert Bell Nicol of Balmoral, Scotland, and we are grateful to him for his work with us over the last 26 years, and for his prodigious lifetime of service to pipers and the art.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for each new installment in Dr. William Donaldson’s Set Tunes Series.