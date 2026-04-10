Features
April 10, 2026

Set Tunes Series continues with final pieces in the world’s greatest free collective piobaireachd resource

Willie Donaldson

Since 2000, Dr. William Donaldson has built pipes|drums’ Set Tunes Series, his exclusive analysis of pieces set by the Piobaireachd Society for the major solo piping competitions at the Northern Meeting, Argyllshire Gathering, and other significant events.

The author of the seminal work, The Highland Pipe & Scottish Society, Donaldson explores manuscripts inaccessible to most pipers, comparing and contrasting every published setting of these great tunes in the Set Tunes Series, which now numbers more than 150 pieces of ceol mor.

What began a quarter-century ago quickly became and remains the greatest free collective piobaireachd resource for pipers worldwide.

What began a quarter-century ago quickly became and remains the greatest free collective piobaireachd resource for pipers worldwide.

Willie Donaldson received more than eight years of ongoing instruction in ceol mor from the great Robert Bell Nicol of Balmoral, Scotland.

Each installment includes a comprehensive PDF and an audio recording of Donaldson’s musical interpretation.

The final group of piobaireachds in the Set Tunes Series is “Lament for the Old Sword,” a majestic, highly melodic, and relatively straightforward piece favoured by many teachers as a perfect first piece in a pupil’s ceol mor journey, but it holds up in virtually any recital or competition.

Click the image to go directly to Willie Donaldson’s analysis of “Lament for the Old Sword.”

We are grateful to Willie Donaldson for his work with us over the last 26 years, and for his prodigious lifetime of service to pipers and the art.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for each new installment in Dr. William Donaldson’s Set Tunes Series.

 

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