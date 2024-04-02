2025 Set Tunes released by Piobaireachd Society

The Piobaireachd Society has announced the recommended requirements for the Gold and Silver medals at the major gatherings in 2025, continuing with the 2024 lists of mostly familiar pieces.

The major exception is the inclusion of Donald MacKLeod’s “A Son’s Salute to his Parents” in the Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal events list.

True to the organization’s announcement in 2022, those eligible to compete in the “Senior” events – primarily the Clasp at the Northern Meeting and the Senor Piobaireachd at the Argyllshire Gathering – will choose from an extensive list of mostly lengthy and complicated pieces.

The society said it is continuing its five-year plan for the Senior competitions, ending in 2027. Starting at the 2023 events, contestants submit six from the list and play one. The tune they play at the Argyllshire Gathering will drop from their list for the Northern Meeting. Players won’t be allowed to submit the tunes they played in following years.

Gold Medal (submit four, play one)

“A Son’s Salute to his Parents” (Donald MacLeod Collection 2019)

“Lady Margaret MacDonald’s Salute” (PS 3, K)

“Lament for the Departure of King James” (PS 3, K)

“The MacLeans’ March” * (PS 10)

“The Prince’s Salute” * (PS 1, K)

“Ronald MacDonald of Morar’s Lament” (PS 8, K”

“The Stewarts’ White Banner” (PS 7)

“The Young Laird of Dungallon’s Salute” *(PS 10)

* Must play the crunluath a mach variation.

Silver Medal (submit four, play one)

“Chisholm’s Salute” * (PS 14, K)

“Lament for the Viscount of Dundee” (PS 1, K)

“MacDonald of Kinlochmoidart’s Lament No. 1” (PS 6, K)

“The Desperate Battle” * (PS 7, K)

“The MacFarlanes’ Gathering” (PS 7, K”

“The Piper’s Warning to His Master” (PS 12, K)

“The Rout of the MacPhees” * (PS 4)

“You’re Welcome, Ewen Lochiel” (PS 2, K)

* Must play the crunluath a mach variation.

Piobaireachd enthusiasts should check out the pipes|drums Set Tunes Series, where almost all of the above tunes are analyzed by Willie Donaldson, along with all known published settings of each piece.