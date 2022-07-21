McCready takes two out of three at new Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping
Helensburgh, Scotland – July 17, 2022 – The beautiful Victoria Halls were the setting for the Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping Competition where Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, enjoyed two firsts and a second, with Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, winning the March. The event is run by Balloch & Roseneath Highland Games convenor Collina Helen Campbell who organized the event in lieu of the games not yet returning after the last two years, and hoping to be back in 2023.
Piobaireachd
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Peter McAllister, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Anna Smart, Auckland, New Zealand
4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
Judges Roger Huth, Roddy Livingstone
March
1st Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Calum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
4th Robert Allan
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser
Strathspey & Reel
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Brian Lamond
3rd Calum Wynd
4th Robert Allan
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser
