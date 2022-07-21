Results
July 21, 2022

McCready takes two out of three at new Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping

Andrew Donlon competing in the Piobaireachd at the first Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping Competition.

Helensburgh, Scotland – July 17, 2022 – The beautiful Victoria Halls were the setting for the Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping Competition where Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, enjoyed two firsts and a second, with Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, winning the March. The event is run by Balloch & Roseneath Highland Games convenor Collina Helen Campbell who organized the event in lieu of the games not yet returning after the last two years, and hoping to be back in 2023.

Piobaireachd
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Peter McAllister, Dunblane, Scotland
3rd Anna Smart, Auckland, New Zealand
4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
Judges Roger Huth, Roddy Livingstone

March
1st Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Calum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
4th Robert Allan
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser

Strathspey & Reel
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Brian Lamond
3rd Calum Wynd
4th Robert Allan
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser

