McCready takes two out of three at new Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping

Helensburgh, Scotland – July 17, 2022 – The beautiful Victoria Halls were the setting for the Helensburgh Professional Solo Piping Competition where Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, enjoyed two firsts and a second, with Brian Lamond of Dunfermline, Scotland, winning the March. The event is run by Balloch & Roseneath Highland Games convenor Collina Helen Campbell who organized the event in lieu of the games not yet returning after the last two years, and hoping to be back in 2023.

Piobaireachd

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Peter McAllister, Dunblane, Scotland

3rd Anna Smart, Auckland, New Zealand

4th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judges Roger Huth, Roddy Livingstone

March

1st Brian Lamond, Dunfermline, Scotland

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Calum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

4th Robert Allan

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser

Strathspey & Reel

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Brian Lamond

3rd Calum Wynd

4th Robert Allan

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser