McCready wins another overall trophy at Dundonald

Dundonald, Scotland – August 2, 2025 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, continued his 2025 solo piping success by winning the overall trophy at the Dundonald Games in South Ayrshire in sunny and hot weather. Thirteen entered and 11 competed in the Senior events.

Piobaireachd

1st John Dew, Glasgow, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”

2nd Campbell Wilson, Plzen, Czech Republic, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”

3rd Gordon McCready, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”

Judges: Derek Fraser, Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st Andrew Pattison, Glasgow

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Campbell Wilson

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Campbell Wilson

3rd John Dew

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt