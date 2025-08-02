McCready wins another overall trophy at Dundonald
Dundonald, Scotland – August 2, 2025 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, continued his 2025 solo piping success by winning the overall trophy at the Dundonald Games in South Ayrshire in sunny and hot weather. Thirteen entered and 11 competed in the Senior events.
Piobaireachd
1st John Dew, Glasgow, “The MacFarlanes’ Gathering”
2nd Campbell Wilson, Plzen, Czech Republic, “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee”
3rd Gordon McCready, “Lament for the Earl of Antrim”
Judges: Derek Fraser, Ronnie McShannon
MSR
1st Andrew Pattison, Glasgow
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Campbell Wilson
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Campbell Wilson
3rd John Dew
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Peter Hunt
NO COMMENTS YET