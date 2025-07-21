News
July 21, 2025

Gordon McCready wins overall trophy at 23-piper Helensburgh Indoor

Gordon McCready

Helensburgh, Scotland – July 20, 2025 – Gordon McCready was the overall winner at the Helensburgh Indoor Piping Competition, where 23 pipers contended for the prizes. Piers Dover of New Zealand was given the Best Overseas Piper award.

Piobaireachd
1st Cameron May
2nd Jonathon Simpson
3rd Eireann Ianetta-Mackay
4th Gordon McCready
Judges: Roger Huth, Roddy Livingstone

2/4 March
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Calum Wynd
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th Bobby Allan
Judges: Peter Hunt, Willie Morrison

Strathspey & Reel
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Calum Wynd
4th Jonathon Simpson
Judges: Peter Hunt, Willie Morrison

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Subscribers
July 17, 2025
Eric Rigler: the pipes|drums Interview – Part 4
News
July 15, 2025
Faced with funding challenges, “National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland 2.0” implements fee-based approach
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?