Gordon McCready wins overall trophy at 23-piper Helensburgh Indoor
Helensburgh, Scotland – July 20, 2025 – Gordon McCready was the overall winner at the Helensburgh Indoor Piping Competition, where 23 pipers contended for the prizes. Piers Dover of New Zealand was given the Best Overseas Piper award.
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron May
2nd Jonathon Simpson
3rd Eireann Ianetta-Mackay
4th Gordon McCready
Judges: Roger Huth, Roddy Livingstone
2/4 March
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Calum Wynd
3rd Sandy Cameron
4th Bobby Allan
Judges: Peter Hunt, Willie Morrison
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Calum Wynd
4th Jonathon Simpson
Judges: Peter Hunt, Willie Morrison
NO COMMENTS YET