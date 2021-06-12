McCready best overall at online Ontario Championships

The Internet – June 12, 2021 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, was the best overall in the Professional solo piping at the first online Ontario Championships, put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario in lieu of the organization’s entire in-person Highland games circuit being cancelled. The event attracted about 225 competitors from around the world, who submitted pre-recorded videos that the judges assessed over several days. The PPBSO is holding four more online solo events over its 2021 season, and still hopes that the Cobourg Highland Games in Cobourg, Ontario, will take place in-person in September.

Solo Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown, Toronto

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

3rd Gordon McCready

Judge: Stuart Samson

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Sean McKeown

Judge: Richard Parkes

Freestyle

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Ross Davison, Ottawa

3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

Judge: John Cairns

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Thomas Bruce

3rd Kenneth Garson

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Grade 1

MSR

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Iain Dewar

3rd Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Eddie Gorman

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Lauren Ann Mullin

3rd Charles David Mitchell

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Joseph Fischer

2nd Kris Bawden

3rd Sean Burgess

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 2

March

1st Gregory MacDonald Joseph

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Tyler Bridge

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Kris Bawden

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Jig

1st Kris Bawden

2nd Kathleen Lasseter

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Ross Brown

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Ray Cai

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Amy Garson

Grade 3

March

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Adam Walker

3rd David Brown

Judge: Ross Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Evan James McConkey

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Trent Harris

Judge: Michael Grey

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

2nd Glen Jorgensen

3rd Caden Straus

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 4

March

1st Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

2nd Dominic Kilpatrick

3rd Glen Jorgensen

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 5

March

1st Ian Douglas Lynch

2nd Mia MacInnes

3rd William English

Judge: Tyler Bridge

Practice Chanter

1st Zoe Smith

Judge: Eddie Gorman

Drumming

Professional

MSR

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Drew Duthart

Grade 1

MSR

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Drew Duthart

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jessica Marin

2nd Shahna Summers

Judge: Drew Duthart

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jessica Marin

2nd Shahna Summers

Judge: Drew Duthart

Grade 3

MSR

1st Aidan Blacklock

Judge: Drew Duthart

Grade 4

March

1st Sue Gallant

2nd Erica Cheyne

3rd Jordan Francis

Judge: Drew Duthart

Grade 5

March

1st Barclay Whalen

2nd Vincent Gallant-Cote

3rd Monty Kelly

Judge: Drew Duthart

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Courtney Green

2nd Andrea Jackson

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Courtney Green

2nd Andrea Jackson

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Grade 2

1st Jaymee McCarthy

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Grade 4

1st Gale Walker

2nd Felicia Lelli

3rd Wendy Chaytor

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgensen

2nd Graham Carroll

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Bass

Professional

1st John Rowe

Judge: Jamie Alfred

MSR

1st John Rowe

Judge: Jamie Alfred

Amateur

1st Drew Ellis

2nd Evan Ducke

3rd Gale Walker

Judge: Jamie Alfred