McCready best overall at online Ontario Championships
The Internet – June 12, 2021 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, was the best overall in the Professional solo piping at the first online Ontario Championships, put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario in lieu of the organization’s entire in-person Highland games circuit being cancelled. The event attracted about 225 competitors from around the world, who submitted pre-recorded videos that the judges assessed over several days. The PPBSO is holding four more online solo events over its 2021 season, and still hopes that the Cobourg Highland Games in Cobourg, Ontario, will take place in-person in September.
Solo Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown, Toronto
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
3rd Gordon McCready
Judge: Stuart Samson
MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Sean McKeown
Judge: Richard Parkes
Freestyle
1st Gordon McCready
2nd Ross Davison, Ottawa
3rd Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh
Judge: John Cairns
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Thomas Bruce
3rd Kenneth Garson
Judge: Bill Livingstone
Grade 1
MSR
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Iain Dewar
3rd Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Eddie Gorman
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Lauren Ann Mullin
3rd Charles David Mitchell
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Joseph Fischer
2nd Kris Bawden
3rd Sean Burgess
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 2
March
1st Gregory MacDonald Joseph
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Tyler Bridge
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Kris Bawden
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Jig
1st Kris Bawden
2nd Kathleen Lasseter
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Ross Brown
Junior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Ray Cai
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Amy Garson
Grade 3
March
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Adam Walker
3rd David Brown
Judge: Ross Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Evan James McConkey
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Trent Harris
Judge: Michael Grey
Novice Piobaireachd
1st Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
2nd Glen Jorgensen
3rd Caden Straus
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 4
March
1st Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
2nd Dominic Kilpatrick
3rd Glen Jorgensen
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 5
March
1st Ian Douglas Lynch
2nd Mia MacInnes
3rd William English
Judge: Tyler Bridge
Practice Chanter
1st Zoe Smith
Judge: Eddie Gorman
Drumming
Professional
MSR
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Drew Duthart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Drew Duthart
Grade 1
MSR
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Drew Duthart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Drew Duthart
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jessica Marin
2nd Shahna Summers
Judge: Drew Duthart
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jessica Marin
2nd Shahna Summers
Judge: Drew Duthart
Grade 3
MSR
1st Aidan Blacklock
Judge: Drew Duthart
Grade 4
March
1st Sue Gallant
2nd Erica Cheyne
3rd Jordan Francis
Judge: Drew Duthart
Grade 5
March
1st Barclay Whalen
2nd Vincent Gallant-Cote
3rd Monty Kelly
Judge: Drew Duthart
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR
1st Courtney Green
2nd Andrea Jackson
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Courtney Green
2nd Andrea Jackson
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Grade 2
1st Jaymee McCarthy
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Grade 4
1st Gale Walker
2nd Felicia Lelli
3rd Wendy Chaytor
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Grade 5
1st Kyrianna Jorgensen
2nd Graham Carroll
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Bass
Professional
1st John Rowe
Judge: Jamie Alfred
MSR
1st John Rowe
Judge: Jamie Alfred
Amateur
1st Drew Ellis
2nd Evan Ducke
3rd Gale Walker
Judge: Jamie Alfred