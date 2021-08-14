Gordon McCready best overall at ‘Fergus’ online games

The Internet – August 14, 2021 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, chalked up a first and two seconds to win the aggregate award in the Professional solo piping in the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s fifth and final online competition in the organization’s summer season. By preference in the Piobaireachd, McCready tipped Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, for the overall prize. MacDonald had won two previous aggregate awards, and it was the second overall prize for McCready.

Colin MacLellan of Edinburgh won the piobaireachd with the 22-minute-long “Lament for the Harp Tree.”

The event was named Fergus, in honour of the long-running Ontario games that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

Here is Gordon McCready’s winning Hornpipe & Jig performance:

The final competition on the Ontario circuit will be the Cobourg Scottish Festival on September 11th, because of the pandemic, the first in-person competition in Ontario in 18 months.

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Colin MacLellan, “Lament for the Harp Tree”

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Bobby Durning, Boston

5th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh

6th Andrew Hall, London

Judge: Jack Taylor

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Gordon McCready

3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

4th Bobby Durning

5th Tyler Bridge

6th Sean McKeown, Toronto

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Gordon McCready, “The Captain’s Pledge,” “The Skylark’s Ascension”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Tyler Bridge

4th Colin MacLellan

5th Dan Lyden, Maryland

6th Daniel Carr

Judge: Andrew Berthoff

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Caleb Thibodeau

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Mark McClennan

4th Kate Runciman

5th Laura Ann Mullin

6th Jazz Kersell

Judge: Bob Worrall

Grade 1

MSR

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Jessica Bain

3rd Laura Ann Mullin

4th Caleb Thibodeau

5th Mark McClennan

6th Thomas Bruce

Judge: Alan Clark

Freestyle

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Laura Ann Mullin

3rd Mark McClennan

4th Jessica Bain

5th Charles David Mitchell

6th Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Michael MacDonald

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Andrew Hill

3rd Joseph Fischer

4th Sean Burgess

5th Caleb MacPherson

6th David Campbell

Judge: Brian Williamson

Grade 2

March

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Ron Graham

3rd Andy Moore

4th Kathleen Lasseter

5th Andrew Hill

6th James Doucette

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Andrew Hill

3rd James Doucette

4th Kathleen Lasseter

5th Ron Graham

6th Gil Mason

Judge: John Cairns

6/8 March

1st Andrew Hill

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Andy Moore

4th James Doucette

5th Kathleen Lasseter

6th Gil Mason

Judge: Peter Sinclair

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Trent Harris

3rd Ray Cai

4th Kathleen Lasseter

5th Evan McConkey

6th Robert Miller

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 3

March

1st Adam Walker

2nd Ray Cai

3rd Zachary Dwyer

4th David Brown

5th Hart Greenwood

6th Sid Baker

Judge: Heather Purvis

Strathspey & Reel

1st Caleb MacPherson

2nd Adam Walker

3rd Drew Marshall

4th David Brown

5th Zachary Dwyer

6th Trent Harris

Judge: John Elliott

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Kaiden Sabbadin

2nd Joanne Drury

3rd Lou Lanaro

4th Sheila Stewart

5th Scout Adams

6th Stephen Marshall

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Grade 4

March

1st Alec MacDonald

2nd Sheila Stewart

3rd Kaiden Sabbadin

4th William Scannell

5th Glen Jorgensen

6th Aubre Scott

Judge: Eddie Gorman

Grade 5

March

1st Iain Lynch

2nd Mia MacInnes

3rd Elina Richards

4th Gordon Tait

5th Joanne Drury

6th Jim Arthur

Judge: Ross Brown

Practice Chanter

March

1st Zoe Smith

2nd Jack Thomson

3rd Christine Proulx

4th Matteo Munro

Judge: Peter Sinclair

Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 2

MSR

1st Aidan Hogan

2nd Thomas Litherland

3rd Phil Delarosbil

4th Shahna Summers

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aidan Hogan

2nd Thomas Litherland

3rd Phil Delarosbil

4th Shahna Summers

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 3

MSR

1st Aidan Blacklock

2nd Callum Bunston

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 4

March

1st Erica Cheyne

2nd Sue Gallant

3rd Jordan Francis

4th Owen Yateman

5th Cameron Fuelscher

6th Kaylee Ellwood

Judge: Graham Kirkwood

Grade 5

March

1st Christian Dal Dosso

2nd Vincent Gallant-Cote

3rd Calum Urkosky

4th Kate Dudek

5th Barclay Whalen

6th Justine Landry

Judge: Chris Bell

Tenor

Professional

MSR

1st Dudek Kate

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kate Dudek

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Grade 1

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Grade 4

1st Gale Walker

2nd Felicia Lelli

3rd Wendy Chaytor

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgensen

2nd Graham Carroll

3rd Leslie Tempest

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Bass

Professional

MSR

1st Johnny Rowe

2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Johnny Rowe

2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis

Judge: Trevor Buckley

Amateur

1st Evan Duckett

3rd Drew Ellis

Judge: Trevor Buckley

