Gordon McCready best overall at ‘Fergus’ online games
The Internet – August 14, 2021 – Gordon McCready of Renfrew, Scotland, chalked up a first and two seconds to win the aggregate award in the Professional solo piping in the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s fifth and final online competition in the organization’s summer season. By preference in the Piobaireachd, McCready tipped Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, for the overall prize. MacDonald had won two previous aggregate awards, and it was the second overall prize for McCready.
Colin MacLellan of Edinburgh won the piobaireachd with the 22-minute-long “Lament for the Harp Tree.”
The event was named Fergus, in honour of the long-running Ontario games that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
Here is Gordon McCready’s winning Hornpipe & Jig performance:
The final competition on the Ontario circuit will be the Cobourg Scottish Festival on September 11th, because of the pandemic, the first in-person competition in Ontario in 18 months.
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Colin MacLellan, “Lament for the Harp Tree”
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Bobby Durning, Boston
5th Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh
6th Andrew Hall, London
Judge: Jack Taylor
MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Gordon McCready
3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario
4th Bobby Durning
5th Tyler Bridge
6th Sean McKeown, Toronto
Judge: Bill Livingstone
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Gordon McCready, “The Captain’s Pledge,” “The Skylark’s Ascension”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Tyler Bridge
4th Colin MacLellan
5th Dan Lyden, Maryland
6th Daniel Carr
Judge: Andrew Berthoff
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Caleb Thibodeau
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Mark McClennan
4th Kate Runciman
5th Laura Ann Mullin
6th Jazz Kersell
Judge: Bob Worrall
Grade 1
MSR
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Jessica Bain
3rd Laura Ann Mullin
4th Caleb Thibodeau
5th Mark McClennan
6th Thomas Bruce
Judge: Alan Clark
Freestyle
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Laura Ann Mullin
3rd Mark McClennan
4th Jessica Bain
5th Charles David Mitchell
6th Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Michael MacDonald
Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Andrew Hill
3rd Joseph Fischer
4th Sean Burgess
5th Caleb MacPherson
6th David Campbell
Judge: Brian Williamson
Grade 2
March
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Ron Graham
3rd Andy Moore
4th Kathleen Lasseter
5th Andrew Hill
6th James Doucette
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Andrew Hill
3rd James Doucette
4th Kathleen Lasseter
5th Ron Graham
6th Gil Mason
Judge: John Cairns
6/8 March
1st Andrew Hill
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Andy Moore
4th James Doucette
5th Kathleen Lasseter
6th Gil Mason
Judge: Peter Sinclair
Junior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Trent Harris
3rd Ray Cai
4th Kathleen Lasseter
5th Evan McConkey
6th Robert Miller
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Grade 3
March
1st Adam Walker
2nd Ray Cai
3rd Zachary Dwyer
4th David Brown
5th Hart Greenwood
6th Sid Baker
Judge: Heather Purvis
Strathspey & Reel
1st Caleb MacPherson
2nd Adam Walker
3rd Drew Marshall
4th David Brown
5th Zachary Dwyer
6th Trent Harris
Judge: John Elliott
Novice Piobaireachd
1st Kaiden Sabbadin
2nd Joanne Drury
3rd Lou Lanaro
4th Sheila Stewart
5th Scout Adams
6th Stephen Marshall
Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone
Grade 4
March
1st Alec MacDonald
2nd Sheila Stewart
3rd Kaiden Sabbadin
4th William Scannell
5th Glen Jorgensen
6th Aubre Scott
Judge: Eddie Gorman
Grade 5
March
1st Iain Lynch
2nd Mia MacInnes
3rd Elina Richards
4th Gordon Tait
5th Joanne Drury
6th Jim Arthur
Judge: Ross Brown
Practice Chanter
March
1st Zoe Smith
2nd Jack Thomson
3rd Christine Proulx
4th Matteo Munro
Judge: Peter Sinclair
Drumming
Snare
Grade 1
MSR
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 2
MSR
1st Aidan Hogan
2nd Thomas Litherland
3rd Phil Delarosbil
4th Shahna Summers
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aidan Hogan
2nd Thomas Litherland
3rd Phil Delarosbil
4th Shahna Summers
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 3
MSR
1st Aidan Blacklock
2nd Callum Bunston
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 4
March
1st Erica Cheyne
2nd Sue Gallant
3rd Jordan Francis
4th Owen Yateman
5th Cameron Fuelscher
6th Kaylee Ellwood
Judge: Graham Kirkwood
Grade 5
March
1st Christian Dal Dosso
2nd Vincent Gallant-Cote
3rd Calum Urkosky
4th Kate Dudek
5th Barclay Whalen
6th Justine Landry
Judge: Chris Bell
Tenor
Professional
MSR
1st Dudek Kate
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kate Dudek
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Grade 1
MSR
1st Andrea Jackson
2nd Courtney Green
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Andrea Jackson
2nd Courtney Green
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Grade 4
1st Gale Walker
2nd Felicia Lelli
3rd Wendy Chaytor
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Grade 5
1st Kyrianna Jorgensen
2nd Graham Carroll
3rd Leslie Tempest
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Bass
Professional
MSR
1st Johnny Rowe
2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Johnny Rowe
2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis
Judge: Trevor Buckley
Amateur
1st Evan Duckett
3rd Drew Ellis
Judge: Trevor Buckley
