Sean McKeown wins Professional Piping aggregate in PPBSO’s ‘Kincardine’ online event

The Internet – July 10, 2021 – Sean McKeown of Toronto was the best aggregate solo piper in the Professional grad at the third online event of the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s online solo season, with two seconds and a third. There were three different first-prize winners in each of the top events. The Grade 1 light music was separated into two groups. Encouraging contestants to wear traditional attire, the organization awarded a Best Dressed prize, which went to Grade 1 amateur piper Kate Runciman.

Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Gordon McCready

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

Judge: Bill Livingstone

MSR

1st Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario

2nd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

3rd Sean McKeown

Judge: Dr. Angus MacDonald

Freestyle

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Daniel Carr

Judge: Bob Worrall

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Mark McClennan

2nd Henry Michael Paluch

3rd Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Calum MacDonald

Grade 1

MSR A

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Henry Michael Paluch

3rd Laura Ann Mullin

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

MSR B

1st Caleb Thibodeau

2nd Alexander Rocheleau

3rd Graham MacMaster

Judge: Bob Worrall

Hornpipe & Jig A

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Laura Ann Mullin

3rd Craig Turnbull

Judge: Eddie Gorman

Hornpipe & Jig B

1st Henry Michael Paluch

2nd Kate Runciman

3rd Ben Peterson

Judge: Peter Sinclair

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache

2nd Gregory MacDonald Joseph

3rd Sean Burgess

Judge: Glenna MacKay-Johnstone

Grade 2

2/4 March

1st Gregory MacDonald Joseph

2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Strathspey & Reel

1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Andrew Hill

Judge: Peter Sinclair

6/8 March

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Andy Moore

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: John Cairns

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Kathleen Lasseter

3rd Ray Cai

Judge: Ellen Mole

Grade 3

March

1st Ray Cai

2nd Paul Brunning

3rd Zachary Dwyer

Judge: Eddie Gorman

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Walker

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Caleb John Macpherson

Judge: Tyler Harris

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

3rd Stephen Marshall

Judge: John Cairns

Grade 4

March

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Alec MacDonald

3rd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

Judge: Tyler Harris

Grade 5

March

1st Gordon Tait

2nd Mia MacInnes

3rd William English

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Practice Chanter

1st Zoe Smith

2nd Christine Proulx

Judge: Ellen Mole

Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Steven Hill

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Steven Hill

Grade 1

MSR

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Steven Hill

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Steven Hill

Grade 2

MSR

1st Phil Delarosbil

2nd Jessica Martin

3rd Thomas Litherland

Judge: Steven Hill

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Thomas Litherland

2nd Phil Delarosbil

3rd Cameron MacDonald

Judge: Steven Hill

Grade 3

MSR

1st Carter Green

2nd Aidan Blacklock

3rd Ceana Fleury

Judge: Steven Hill

Grade 4

March

1st Erica Cheyne

2nd Jordan Francis

3rd Sue Gallant

Judge: Steven Hill

Grade 5

March

1st Gabriel Benay

2nd Christian Dal Dosso

3rd Justine Landry

Judge: Brian McCue

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Grade 4

1st Gale Walker

2nd Felicia Lelli

3rd Wendy Chaytor

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgensen

2nd Graham Carroll

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Bass

Professional

MSR

1st John Rowe

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Rowe

Judge: Ryan Robertson

Amateur

1st Drew Ellis

2nd Gale Walker

3rd Evan Duckett

Judge: Mike Cole

Do you have competition results? Just send us the deets and the tea along with a pic or two!