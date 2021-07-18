Ian K. MacDonald overall winner at PPBSO Online Championships

The Internet – July 17, 2021 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the Professional piping overall winner at the PPBSO Championships, the fourth online event in the summer series of competitions put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. MacDonald took two first-prizes over the three events. Most of the solo drumming competitions had a small entry. James Gendron won the best-dressed prize, awarded by the association to encourage contestants to wear kilted attire in their pre-recorded videos that were assessed by judges over a number of days.

The final event in the online season will be “Maxville” in early August. The Cobourg Highland Games are expected to be held in-person in Cobourg, Ontario, on September 11th.

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

3rd Tyler Johnson

Judge: Colin MacLellan

MSR

1st Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario

Judge: John Cairns

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald, “The Captain’s Pledge,” “Alex MacDonald”

2nd Tyler Johnson

3rd Sean McKeown, Toronto

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Ben Peterson

2nd Mark McClennan

3rd Charles David Mitchell

Judge: Ian K. MacDonald

Grade 1

MSR

1st Iain Dewar

2nd Joseph Biggs

3rd Mark McClennan

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Freestyle

1st Mark McClennan

2nd Joseph Biggs

3rd Caleb Thibodeau

Judge: Ross Brown

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Joseph Biggs

2ndSean Burgess

3rd Alexandra Miller

Judge: Lynda Mackay

Grade 2

March

1st Andrew Hill

2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache

3rd Alexandra Miller

Judge: Ross Brown

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Matt Greco

3rd Katherine Miller

Judge: Tyler Harris

6/8 March

1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Kathleen Lasseter

Judge: Jim Scott

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Tristan Perry

3rd Robert Miller

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 3

March

1st Drew Marshall

2nd Evan James McConkey

3rd Tristan Perry

Judge: Michael Grey

Strathspey & Reel

1st Caleb John Macpherson

2nd Trent Harris

3rd David Brown

Judge: Lynda Mackay

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Joanne Ferne Drury

2nd Dominic Kilpatrick

3rd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 4

March

1st Alec MacDonald

2nd James Gendron

3rd Sheila Stewart

Judge: Allan MacKenzie

Grade 5

March

1st Gordon Tait

2nd Richard Chaytor

3rd Iain Douglas Lynch

Judge: Tyler Bridge

Practice Chanter

1st Zoe Smith

2nd Christine Proulx

Judge: Ellen Mole

Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Mark Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Mark Wilson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Rita DeNobriga

2nd Devin Roberts

3rd Sean Allan

Judge: Mark Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rita DeNobriga

2nd Devin Roberts

Judge: Mark Wilson

Grade 2

MSR

1st Aidan Hogan

2nd Cameron MacDonald

3rd Phil Delarosbil

Judge: Mark Wilson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Aidan Hogan

2nd Phil Delarosbil

3rd Shahna Summers

Judge: Mark Wilson

Grade 3

MSR

1st Aidan Blacklock

Judge: Mark Wilson

Grade 4

March

1st Sue Gallant

2nd Erica Cheyne

3rd Jordan Francis

Judge: Mark Wilson

Grade 5

March

1st Barclay Whalen

2nd Justine Landry

3rd Vincent Gallant-Cote

Judge: Harvey Dawson

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Courtney Green

2nd Andrea Jackson

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Grade 4

1st Gale Walker

2nd Felicia Lelli

3rd Wendy Chaytor

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgensen

2nd Graham Carroll

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Bass

Professional

MSR

1st John Rowe

2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Rowe

2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

Amateur

1st Gale Walker

2nd Evan Duckett

Judge: Stephen McQuillan

