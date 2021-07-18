Ian K. MacDonald overall winner at PPBSO Online Championships
The Internet – July 17, 2021 – Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, was the Professional piping overall winner at the PPBSO Championships, the fourth online event in the summer series of competitions put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario. MacDonald took two first-prizes over the three events. Most of the solo drumming competitions had a small entry. James Gendron won the best-dressed prize, awarded by the association to encourage contestants to wear kilted attire in their pre-recorded videos that were assessed by judges over a number of days.
The final event in the online season will be “Maxville” in early August. The Cobourg Highland Games are expected to be held in-person in Cobourg, Ontario, on September 11th.
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
3rd Tyler Johnson
Judge: Colin MacLellan
MSR
1st Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Daniel Carr, Collingwood, Ontario
Judge: John Cairns
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Ian K. MacDonald, “The Captain’s Pledge,” “Alex MacDonald”
2nd Tyler Johnson
3rd Sean McKeown, Toronto
Judge: Bill Livingstone
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Ben Peterson
2nd Mark McClennan
3rd Charles David Mitchell
Judge: Ian K. MacDonald
Grade 1
MSR
1st Iain Dewar
2nd Joseph Biggs
3rd Mark McClennan
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Freestyle
1st Mark McClennan
2nd Joseph Biggs
3rd Caleb Thibodeau
Judge: Ross Brown
Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Joseph Biggs
2ndSean Burgess
3rd Alexandra Miller
Judge: Lynda Mackay
Grade 2
March
1st Andrew Hill
2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache
3rd Alexandra Miller
Judge: Ross Brown
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Matt Greco
3rd Katherine Miller
Judge: Tyler Harris
6/8 March
1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Kathleen Lasseter
Judge: Jim Scott
Junior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Tristan Perry
3rd Robert Miller
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Grade 3
March
1st Drew Marshall
2nd Evan James McConkey
3rd Tristan Perry
Judge: Michael Grey
Strathspey & Reel
1st Caleb John Macpherson
2nd Trent Harris
3rd David Brown
Judge: Lynda Mackay
Novice Piobaireachd
1st Joanne Ferne Drury
2nd Dominic Kilpatrick
3rd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 4
March
1st Alec MacDonald
2nd James Gendron
3rd Sheila Stewart
Judge: Allan MacKenzie
Grade 5
March
1st Gordon Tait
2nd Richard Chaytor
3rd Iain Douglas Lynch
Judge: Tyler Bridge
Practice Chanter
1st Zoe Smith
2nd Christine Proulx
Judge: Ellen Mole
Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Mark Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Mark Wilson
Grade 1
MSR
1st Rita DeNobriga
2nd Devin Roberts
3rd Sean Allan
Judge: Mark Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Rita DeNobriga
2nd Devin Roberts
Judge: Mark Wilson
Grade 2
MSR
1st Aidan Hogan
2nd Cameron MacDonald
3rd Phil Delarosbil
Judge: Mark Wilson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Aidan Hogan
2nd Phil Delarosbil
3rd Shahna Summers
Judge: Mark Wilson
Grade 3
MSR
1st Aidan Blacklock
Judge: Mark Wilson
Grade 4
March
1st Sue Gallant
2nd Erica Cheyne
3rd Jordan Francis
Judge: Mark Wilson
Grade 5
March
1st Barclay Whalen
2nd Justine Landry
3rd Vincent Gallant-Cote
Judge: Harvey Dawson
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR
1st Courtney Green
2nd Andrea Jackson
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Andrea Jackson
2nd Courtney Green
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Grade 4
1st Gale Walker
2nd Felicia Lelli
3rd Wendy Chaytor
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Grade 5
1st Kyrianna Jorgensen
2nd Graham Carroll
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Bass
Professional
MSR
1st John Rowe
2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st John Rowe
2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
Amateur
1st Gale Walker
2nd Evan Duckett
Judge: Stephen McQuillan
