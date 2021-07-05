Top PPBSO ‘Embro’ online solo piping aggregate goes to McKeown (videos)

The Internet – July 4, 2021 – The online replacement for the annual Canada Day competitions at the Embro Highland Games saw an entry of 249 solo pipers and drummers vying for the prizes. Sean McKeown of Toronto was the overall winner of the Professional piping, with two firsts and a third. Contestants uploaded recorded videos that the judges assessed overall several days.

The Grade 1 piping MSR was split into two sections due to its large entry.

The event was the second in the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s series of online competitions that are replacing in-person events cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The organization said that it has not yet made a decision on whether the Cobourg Highland Games, typically held in-person in June, would be staged in-person in September.

Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

3rd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland

Judge: Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st Sean McKeown

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario

Judge: Ian Duncan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Matt MacIsaac, “The Golden Wreath,” “Donnie MacGregor”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Sean McKeown

Judge: Michael Grey

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Henry Michael Paluch

3rd Laura Ann Mullin

Judge: John Cairns

Grade 1

MSR A

1st Henry Michael Paluch

2nd Charles David Mitchell

3rd Mark McClennan

Judge: John Elliott

MSR B

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Graham MacMaster

3rd Alexander Rocheleau

Judge: Douglas MacRae

Freestyle

1st Henry Michael Paluch

2nd Laura Ann Mullin

3rd Charles David Mitchell

Judge: Ken Eller

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache

2nd Graham McMaster

3rd Joseph Fischer

Judge: Douglas MacRae

Grade 2

March

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Eddie Boland

3rd Jean-Sebastien Gamache

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Strathspey & Reel

1st Sean Burgess

2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache

3rd Matt Greco

Judge: Chris Dodson

Jig

1st Kris Bawden

2nd Sean Burgess

3rd Matt Greco

Judge: Ken Eller

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Ray Cai

3rd Kathleen Lasseter

Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone

Grade 3

March

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Aiden Fox-Ivey

3rd Ray Cai

Judge: Chris Dodson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Zachary Dwyer

2nd Paul Brunning

3rd Ray Cai

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Dominic Kilpatrick

2nd Aiden Fox-Ivey

3rd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

Judge: Michael Grey

Grade 4

March

1st Alec MacDonald

2nd Dominic Kilpatrick

3rd Oscar Liu

Judge: Trish Kirkwood

Grade 5

March

1st Gordon R.W. Tait

2nd Lou Lanaro

3rd Mia MacInnes

Judge: Brian Williamson

Practice Chanter

1st Zoe Smith

2nd Christine Proulx

Judge: John Elliott

Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 1

MSR

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Devin Roberts

2nd Rita DeNobriga

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 2

MSR

1st Cameron MacDonald

2nd Phil Delarosbil

3rd Shahna Summers

Judge: Graham Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron MacDonald

2nd Phil Delarosbil

3rd Shahna Summers

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 3

MSR

1st Aidan Blacklock

2nd Quintin Brunning

3rd Carter Green

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 4

March

1st Sue Gallant

2nd Erica Cheyne

3rd Jordan Francis

Judge: Graham Brown

Grade 5

March

1st Barclay Whalen

2nd Lillian Scott

3rd Christian Del Dosso

Judge: Graham Brown

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Mike Cole

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Courtney Green

Judge: Mike Cole

Grade 4

1st Gale Walker

2nd Wendy Chaytor

3rd Felicia Lelli

Judge: Mike Cole

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgensen

2nd Leslie Tempest

3rd Graham Carroll

Judge: Mike Cole

Bass

Professional

MSR

1st John Rowe

Judge: Mike Cole

Hornpipe & Jig

1st John Rowe

Judge: Mike Cole

Amateur

1st Drew Ellis

2nd Gale Walker

3rd Evan Duckett

Judge: Mike Cole

