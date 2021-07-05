Top PPBSO ‘Embro’ online solo piping aggregate goes to McKeown (videos)
The Internet – July 4, 2021 – The online replacement for the annual Canada Day competitions at the Embro Highland Games saw an entry of 249 solo pipers and drummers vying for the prizes. Sean McKeown of Toronto was the overall winner of the Professional piping, with two firsts and a third. Contestants uploaded recorded videos that the judges assessed overall several days.
The Grade 1 piping MSR was split into two sections due to its large entry.
The event was the second in the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario’s series of online competitions that are replacing in-person events cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The organization said that it has not yet made a decision on whether the Cobourg Highland Games, typically held in-person in June, would be staged in-person in September.
Piping
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Sean McKeown, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
3rd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
Judge: Ronnie McShannon
MSR
1st Sean McKeown
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Matt MacIsaac, Stayner, Ontario
Judge: Ian Duncan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Matt MacIsaac, “The Golden Wreath,” “Donnie MacGregor”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Sean McKeown
Judge: Michael Grey
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Henry Michael Paluch
3rd Laura Ann Mullin
Judge: John Cairns
Grade 1
MSR A
1st Henry Michael Paluch
2nd Charles David Mitchell
3rd Mark McClennan
Judge: John Elliott
MSR B
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Graham MacMaster
3rd Alexander Rocheleau
Judge: Douglas MacRae
Freestyle
1st Henry Michael Paluch
2nd Laura Ann Mullin
3rd Charles David Mitchell
Judge: Ken Eller
Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Jean-Sebastien Gamache
2nd Graham McMaster
3rd Joseph Fischer
Judge: Douglas MacRae
Grade 2
March
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Eddie Boland
3rd Jean-Sebastien Gamache
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Strathspey & Reel
1st Sean Burgess
2nd Jean-Sebastien Gamache
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: Chris Dodson
Jig
1st Kris Bawden
2nd Sean Burgess
3rd Matt Greco
Judge: Ken Eller
Junior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Ray Cai
3rd Kathleen Lasseter
Judge: Glenna Mackay-Johnstone
Grade 3
March
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Aiden Fox-Ivey
3rd Ray Cai
Judge: Chris Dodson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Zachary Dwyer
2nd Paul Brunning
3rd Ray Cai
Judge: Trish Kirkwood
Novice Piobaireachd
1st Dominic Kilpatrick
2nd Aiden Fox-Ivey
3rd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
Judge: Michael Grey
Grade 4
March
1st Alec MacDonald
2nd Dominic Kilpatrick
3rd Oscar Liu
Judge: Trish Kirkwood
Grade 5
March
1st Gordon R.W. Tait
2nd Lou Lanaro
3rd Mia MacInnes
Judge: Brian Williamson
Practice Chanter
1st Zoe Smith
2nd Christine Proulx
Judge: John Elliott
Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 1
MSR
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Devin Roberts
2nd Rita DeNobriga
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 2
MSR
1st Cameron MacDonald
2nd Phil Delarosbil
3rd Shahna Summers
Judge: Graham Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron MacDonald
2nd Phil Delarosbil
3rd Shahna Summers
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 3
MSR
1st Aidan Blacklock
2nd Quintin Brunning
3rd Carter Green
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 4
March
1st Sue Gallant
2nd Erica Cheyne
3rd Jordan Francis
Judge: Graham Brown
Grade 5
March
1st Barclay Whalen
2nd Lillian Scott
3rd Christian Del Dosso
Judge: Graham Brown
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR
1st Andrea Jackson
2nd Courtney Green
Judge: Mike Cole
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Andrea Jackson
2nd Courtney Green
Judge: Mike Cole
Grade 4
1st Gale Walker
2nd Wendy Chaytor
3rd Felicia Lelli
Judge: Mike Cole
Grade 5
1st Kyrianna Jorgensen
2nd Leslie Tempest
3rd Graham Carroll
Judge: Mike Cole
Bass
Professional
MSR
1st John Rowe
Judge: Mike Cole
Hornpipe & Jig
1st John Rowe
Judge: Mike Cole
Amateur
1st Drew Ellis
2nd Gale Walker
3rd Evan Duckett
Judge: Mike Cole