Ian K. MacDonald wins overall in Internet Maxville

The Internet – July 31, 2021 – The first-ever virtual version of the Glengarry Highland Games saw Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, win the aggregate prize in the Professional solo piping. The event took the place of the usual in-person North American Championships at Maxville, Ontario, which was cancelled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 situation. MacDonald also gained the Best-Dressed award. The competition was the fourth in the summer online series put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, contestants submitting pre-recorded videos of performances that judges assessed over several days. The final event in the series will be the online version of the annual Fergus games.

Daniel Carr of Collingwood, Ontario, was the winner of the Professional Freestyle event. Here’s his winning performance:

MSR

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto

3rd Daniel Carr

Judge: Terry Lee

Freestyle

1st Daniel Carr

2nd Sean McKeown

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

Judge: Michael Grey

Senior Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Charles David Mitchell

2nd Mitchell Arnold

3rd Mark McClennan

Judge: Brian Williamson

Grade 1

MSR

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Caleb Thibodeau

3rd Ben Peterson

Judge: John Cairns

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kate Runciman

2nd Ben Peterson

3rd Thomas Bruce

Judge: Bill Livingstone

Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd

1st Joseph Biggs

2nd Graham MacMaster

3rd Katherine Miller

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Grade 2

March

1st Katherine Miller

2nd James Doucette

3rd Kathleen Lasseter

Judge: Lynda Mackay

Strathspey & Reel

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Katherine Miller

3rd Kris Bawden

Judge: Tyler Bridge

Jig

1st Kris Bawden

2nd Andrew Hill

3rd Eddie Boland

Judge: Allan MacKenzie

Junior Amateur Piobaireachd

A

1st Trent Harris

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Kathleen Lasseter

Judge: Doug MacRae

B

1st Eddie Boland

2nd Ray Cai

3rd David Brown

Judge: Calum MacDonald

Grade 3

March

1st Ray Cai

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Adam Walker

Judge: Norman MacDonald

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adam Walker

2nd Zachary Dwyer

3rd Caleb John MacPherson

Novice Piobaireachd

1st Dominic Kilpatrick

2nd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

3rd Lou Lanaro

Judge: Ellen Mole

Grade 4

March

A

1st Andrew William Scannell

2nd Aubre Scott

3rd Alec MacDonald

Judge: Heather Purvis

B

1st Sheila Stewart

2nd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin

3rd Allan Kerr

Judge: Allan MacKenzie

Grade 5

March

1st Gordon Tait

2nd Mia MacInnes

3rd Iain Douglas Lynch

Judge: Michael MacDonald

Practice Chanter

1st Zoe Smith

2nd Jack Thomson

3rd Christine Proulx

Judge: Heather Purvis

Drumming

Snare

Professional

MSR

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Paul Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Joe Kia

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 1

MSR

1st Rita DeNobriga

2nd Devin Roberts

Judge: Paul Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Rita DeNobriga

2nd Devin Roberts

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 2

MSR

1st Andrew McNamara

2nd Phil Delarosbil

3rd Aidan Hogan

Judge: Paul Brown

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Phil Delarosbil

2nd Aidan Hogan

3rd Andrew McNamara

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 3

MSR

1st Aidan Blacklock

2nd Quintin Brunning

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 4

March

1st Erica Cheyne

2nd Sue Gallant

3rd Cameron Fuelscher

Judge: Paul Brown

Grade 5

March

1st Christian Dal Dosso

2nd Lillian Scott

3rd Monty Kelly

Judge: Niall West

Tenor

Professional

1st Kate Dudek

Judge: Niall West

Grade 1

MSR

1st Courtney Green

2nd Andrea Jackson

Judge: Niall West

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Courtney Green

2nd Andrea Jackson

Judge: Niall West

Grade 4

1st Felicia Lelli

2nd Gale Walker

3rd Wendy Chaytor

Judge: Niall West

Grade 5

1st Kyrianna Jorgenson

2nd Leslie Tempest

3rd Graham Carroll

Judge: Niall West

Bass

Professional

MSR

1st John Rowe

2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis

3rd Jim Murdoch

Judge: Niall West

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Arnaud Jean-Louis

2nd John Rowe

3rd Jim Murdoch

Judge: Niall West

Amateur

1st Drew Ellis

2nd Gale Walker

3rd Evan Duckett

Judge: Niall West

