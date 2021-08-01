Ian K. MacDonald wins overall in Internet Maxville
The Internet – July 31, 2021 – The first-ever virtual version of the Glengarry Highland Games saw Ian K. MacDonald of Whitby, Ontario, win the aggregate prize in the Professional solo piping. The event took the place of the usual in-person North American Championships at Maxville, Ontario, which was cancelled for the second straight year due to the COVID-19 situation. MacDonald also gained the Best-Dressed award. The competition was the fourth in the summer online series put on by the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, contestants submitting pre-recorded videos of performances that judges assessed over several days. The final event in the series will be the online version of the annual Fergus games.
Daniel Carr of Collingwood, Ontario, was the winner of the Professional Freestyle event. Here’s his winning performance:
Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Bobby Durning, Boston
3rd Gordon McCready, Renfrew, Scotland
Judge: John Wilson
MSR
1st Ian K. MacDonald
2nd Sean McKeown, Toronto
3rd Daniel Carr
Judge: Terry Lee
Freestyle
1st Daniel Carr
2nd Sean McKeown
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
Judge: Michael Grey
Senior Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Charles David Mitchell
2nd Mitchell Arnold
3rd Mark McClennan
Judge: Brian Williamson
Grade 1
MSR
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Caleb Thibodeau
3rd Ben Peterson
Judge: John Cairns
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kate Runciman
2nd Ben Peterson
3rd Thomas Bruce
Judge: Bill Livingstone
Intermediate Amateur Piobaireachd
1st Joseph Biggs
2nd Graham MacMaster
3rd Katherine Miller
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Grade 2
March
1st Katherine Miller
2nd James Doucette
3rd Kathleen Lasseter
Judge: Lynda Mackay
Strathspey & Reel
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Katherine Miller
3rd Kris Bawden
Judge: Tyler Bridge
Jig
1st Kris Bawden
2nd Andrew Hill
3rd Eddie Boland
Judge: Allan MacKenzie
Junior Amateur Piobaireachd
A
1st Trent Harris
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Kathleen Lasseter
Judge: Doug MacRae
B
1st Eddie Boland
2nd Ray Cai
3rd David Brown
Judge: Calum MacDonald
Grade 3
March
1st Ray Cai
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Adam Walker
Judge: Norman MacDonald
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adam Walker
2nd Zachary Dwyer
3rd Caleb John MacPherson
Novice Piobaireachd
1st Dominic Kilpatrick
2nd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
3rd Lou Lanaro
Judge: Ellen Mole
Grade 4
March
A
1st Andrew William Scannell
2nd Aubre Scott
3rd Alec MacDonald
Judge: Heather Purvis
B
1st Sheila Stewart
2nd Kaiden Peter Sabbadin
3rd Allan Kerr
Judge: Allan MacKenzie
Grade 5
March
1st Gordon Tait
2nd Mia MacInnes
3rd Iain Douglas Lynch
Judge: Michael MacDonald
Practice Chanter
1st Zoe Smith
2nd Jack Thomson
3rd Christine Proulx
Judge: Heather Purvis
Drumming
Snare
Professional
MSR
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Paul Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Joe Kia
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 1
MSR
1st Rita DeNobriga
2nd Devin Roberts
Judge: Paul Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Rita DeNobriga
2nd Devin Roberts
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 2
MSR
1st Andrew McNamara
2nd Phil Delarosbil
3rd Aidan Hogan
Judge: Paul Brown
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Phil Delarosbil
2nd Aidan Hogan
3rd Andrew McNamara
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 3
MSR
1st Aidan Blacklock
2nd Quintin Brunning
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 4
March
1st Erica Cheyne
2nd Sue Gallant
3rd Cameron Fuelscher
Judge: Paul Brown
Grade 5
March
1st Christian Dal Dosso
2nd Lillian Scott
3rd Monty Kelly
Judge: Niall West
Tenor
Professional
1st Kate Dudek
Judge: Niall West
Grade 1
MSR
1st Courtney Green
2nd Andrea Jackson
Judge: Niall West
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Courtney Green
2nd Andrea Jackson
Judge: Niall West
Grade 4
1st Felicia Lelli
2nd Gale Walker
3rd Wendy Chaytor
Judge: Niall West
Grade 5
1st Kyrianna Jorgenson
2nd Leslie Tempest
3rd Graham Carroll
Judge: Niall West
Bass
Professional
MSR
1st John Rowe
2nd Arnaud Jean-Louis
3rd Jim Murdoch
Judge: Niall West
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Arnaud Jean-Louis
2nd John Rowe
3rd Jim Murdoch
Judge: Niall West
Amateur
1st Drew Ellis
2nd Gale Walker
3rd Evan Duckett
Judge: Niall West
