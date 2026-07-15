Cameron Bonar, Alastair Lee, Malcolm Fuller, Northwest Junior win big at 30th Skagit Valley Games

Mount Vernon, Washington – July 10-12, 2026 – The 30th-anniversary Skagit Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival featured a total prize pool of close to US$35,000 for pipe bands, solo pipers, and drummers, and Alastair Lee was the overall Open solo piping winner, Cameron Bonar won both the Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping and the Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig event, named for the late Celtic music mover-and-shaker and co-founder of the games. Malcolm Fuller was the overall winner in the Open solo snare drumming category.

Northwest Junior 4 were the winners in Grade 4, the top contested band event.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Keith Paton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

Cascadia 2

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

MSR

Cascadia 2

Judges: Keith Paton, Willie McCallum (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

Greighlan Crossing

Judges: John Sutherland, Willie McCallum (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

MSR

Greighlan Crossing

Judges: Keith Paton, Ali Hutton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Northwest Junior 4

2nd Keith Highlanders

3rd Cascadia 4

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior 4

2nd Cascadia 4

3rd Keith Highlanders

Judges: Keith Paton, Willie McCallum (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior 4

2nd Keith Highlanders

3rd Cascadia 4

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

Judges: Keith Paton, Ali Hutton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Grade 5

Overall

1st Northwest Junior 5

2nd Kenmore and District 5

Quick March Set (Saturday)

1st Northwest Junior 5

2nd Kenmore and District 5

Judges: John Sutherland, Willie McCallum (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)

Quick March Set (Sunday)

1st Northwest Junior 5

2nd Kenmore and District 5

Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)

Pipe Quartets & Drum Corps

Pipe Corps Quartet MSR

Grade 1

SFU

Grade 3

1st Greighlan Crossing Q1

2nd Greighlan Crossing Q2

3rd Portland Metro Q1

Judge: John Toohey

Grade 4

1st Portland Youth Q1

2nd Northwest Junior Q1

3rd Keith Highlanders Q1

4th Cascadia 4 Q1

Judge: John Lee

Drum Corps Fanfare

Grade 4

Northwest Junior D1

Judge: Duncan Millar

Solo Piping

Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zak Read

5th Jack Martin

6th Zephan Knichel

Judge: Ali Hutton, Finlay MacDonald

Skye Memorial Jig Piping

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zak Read

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Colin Richdale

Judges: Ewen Henderson, Ross Martin, Ailis Sutherland

Open

Overall: Alastair Lee

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Ed McIlwaine

5th Callum Bevan

6th Zak Read

Judge: Stuart Liddell

2/4 March

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Zak Read

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Callum Bevan

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Stuart Liddell

Strathspey & Reel

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Cameron Bonar

3rd Callum Bevan

4th Matt Turnbull

5th Zephan Knichel

6th Zak Read

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alastair Lee

2nd Callum Bevan

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Aiden Fowler

6th Zak Read

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 1

Overall: Logan Gorsuch

Piobaireachd

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Kyle Gaul

6th Evan Jamieson

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Ian MacPhail

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Logan Gorsuch

4th Jack Martin

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Logan Gorsuch

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Evan Jamieson

4th Kyle Gaul

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Jack Martin

Judge: John Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Kyle Gaul

2nd Logan Gorsuch

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Malachi Wonder

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Jack Martin

Judge: Keith Paton

Grade 2

Overall: Travis McEachern

Piobaireachd

1st Aaron Bergen

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Travis McEachern

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Sean Underwood

Judge: John Lee

MSR

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Hannah Focken

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Aaron Bergen

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: John Sutherland

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Hannah Focken

4th Vienna Scheyer

5th Sean Underwood

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Hannah Focken

5th Garrett Bargabos

6th Tyler Coleman

Judge: David Hilder

Grade 3A

Overall: Truin Tomasetti

Piobaireachd

1st Rhys Class

2nd Truin Tomasetti

3rd Trenton McGregor

4th Gavin Patterson

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Ben Lawler

Judge: Stuart Liddell

2/4 March

1st Keelan Allen

2nd Trenton McGregor

3rd Truin Tomasetti

4th Eric Spears

5th Ben Lawler

6th Rhys Class

Judge: Willie McCallum

Strathspey & Reel

1st Truin Tomasetti

2nd Keefe McWilliams

3rd Rhys Class

4th Adrienne Quane

5th Keelan Allen

6th Ben Lawler

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Trenton McGregor

2nd Keefe McWilliams

3rd Gunner Hall

4th Ben Lawler

5th Truin Tomasetti

6th Rhys Class

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Grade 3B

Overall: Matthew Fleek

Piobaireachd

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Timothy Riddle

4th Samuel Wood

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

Judge: Willie McCallum

2/4 March

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Samuel Wood

4th Gunner Hall

5th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

6th Evie Callis

Judge: Keith Paton

Strathspey & Reel

1st Matthew Fleek

2nd Eden Svangtun

3rd Elsa Wonder

4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

5th Samuel Wood

6th Timothy Riddle

Judge: Keith Paton

6/8 March

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Matthew Fleek

3rd Eden Svangtun

4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson

5th Jayne Ferlitsch

6th Evie Callis

Judge: Finlay MacDonald

Grade 4

Overall: Adelynn Williams

Piobaireachd

1st Carl Wilder

2nd Millie Kingston

3rd Adelynn Williams

4th Andrew Heuett

5th Logan Gillespie

6th Ayden Fitzpatrick

Judge: John Sutherland

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Oliver Cahill

5th Logan Gillespie

6th Clark Colby

Judge: David Hilder

Strathspey & Reel

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Patrick Sutherland

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Ilan Moss-Sheth

6th Stuart MacDonald

Judge: Ali Hutton

6/8 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick

3rd Oliver Cahill

4th Logan Gillespie

5th Millie Kingston

6th Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: John Toohey

Grade 5

Overall: Logan Lewis

2/4 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Kieran MacDonald

3rd Niko Stevens

4th Alexander Liddell

5th Caleb Lawler

6th Bonnie Detlofsen

Judge: John Sutherland

Slow Air

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Alexander Liddell

3rd Kieran MacDonald

4th Caleb Lawler

5th Sebastian Minelga

Judge: David Hilder

6/8 March

1st Logan Lewis

2nd Caleb Lawler

3rd Kieran MacDonald

4th Alexander Liddell

5th Bonnie Detlofsen

Judge: John Toohey

Adult

Overall: Mark Jamieson

Piobaireachd

1st Stephen Day

2nd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Mark Jamieson

2nd Stephen Day

3rd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: Ali Hutton

6/8 March

1st Mark Jamieson

2nd Marilyn Crandall

Judge: John Toohey

Beginner

Overall: Gabrielle Michalenka

Slow Air

1st Gabrielle Michalenka

2nd Marco Painter

Judge: John Toohey

2/4 March

1st Gabrielle Michalenka

2nd Logan Lewis

Judge: John Sutherland

6/8 March

1st Gabrielle Michalenka

Judge: John Lee

Solo Drumming

Open

Overall: Malcolm Fuller

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Amanda Colwell

3rd Jake Mix

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Grade 1

Overall: Jayce Edetsberger

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Alonso Cruz

4th Christian Nickerson

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Christian Nickerson

4th Alonso Cruz

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 2

Overall: Max Fenwick

MSR

1st Max Fenwick

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Max Fenwick

2nd Tristan Campeau

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 3

Overall: Isaiah Dahlstrom

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Reilly Svangtun

3rd Maiya Frick

4th Colleen Salmi

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

6/8 March

1st Madeleine Ferrie

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Reilly Svangtun

4th Isaiah Dahlstrom

5th Colleen Salmi

Judge: Duncan Millar

Grade 4

Overall: Ivy Moore

2/4 March

1st Brandon Potter

2nd Ivy Moore

3rd Audrey Brannon

4th Liam Baird

5th Eric Wallace

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Liam Baird

3rd Audrey Brannon

4th Brandon Potter

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Tenor

Intermediate

Overall: Rosie Ferrie

MSR

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Duncan Millar

6/8 March

Rosie Ferrie

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Beginner

Overall: Seth Baird

2/4 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

6/8 March

Seth Baird

Judge: Glenn Kvidhal

Bass

Overall: Christian Vegors

MSR

1st Christian Vegors

2nd Liam Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Christian Vegors

2nd Liam Baird

Judge: Duncan Millar