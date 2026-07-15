Cameron Bonar, Alastair Lee, Malcolm Fuller, Northwest Junior win big at 30th Skagit Valley Games
Mount Vernon, Washington – July 10-12, 2026 – The 30th-anniversary Skagit Valley Highland Games & Celtic Festival featured a total prize pool of close to US$35,000 for pipe bands, solo pipers, and drummers, and Alastair Lee was the overall Open solo piping winner, Cameron Bonar won both the Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping and the Skye Richendrfer Memorial Jig event, named for the late Celtic music mover-and-shaker and co-founder of the games. Malcolm Fuller was the overall winner in the Open solo snare drumming category.
Northwest Junior 4 were the winners in Grade 4, the top contested band event.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Keith Paton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
Cascadia 2
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
MSR
Cascadia 2
Judges: Keith Paton, Willie McCallum (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
Greighlan Crossing
Judges: John Sutherland, Willie McCallum (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
MSR
Greighlan Crossing
Judges: Keith Paton, Ali Hutton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Northwest Junior 4
2nd Keith Highlanders
3rd Cascadia 4
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior 4
2nd Cascadia 4
3rd Keith Highlanders
Judges: Keith Paton, Willie McCallum (piping); Duncan Millar (drumming); Stuart Liddell (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior 4
2nd Keith Highlanders
3rd Cascadia 4
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
Judges: Keith Paton, Ali Hutton (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
Grade 5
Overall
1st Northwest Junior 5
2nd Kenmore and District 5
Quick March Set (Saturday)
1st Northwest Junior 5
2nd Kenmore and District 5
Judges: John Sutherland, Willie McCallum (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); John Toohey (ensemble)
Quick March Set (Sunday)
1st Northwest Junior 5
2nd Kenmore and District 5
Judges: Stuart Liddell, Findlay MacDonald (piping); Glen Kvidhal (drumming); Duncan Millar (ensemble)
Pipe Quartets & Drum Corps
Pipe Corps Quartet MSR
Grade 1
SFU
Grade 3
1st Greighlan Crossing Q1
2nd Greighlan Crossing Q2
3rd Portland Metro Q1
Judge: John Toohey
Grade 4
1st Portland Youth Q1
2nd Northwest Junior Q1
3rd Keith Highlanders Q1
4th Cascadia 4 Q1
Judge: John Lee
Drum Corps Fanfare
Grade 4
Northwest Junior D1
Judge: Duncan Millar
Solo Piping
Gordon Duncan Memorial Kitchen Piping
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Callum Bevan
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zak Read
5th Jack Martin
6th Zephan Knichel
Judge: Ali Hutton, Finlay MacDonald
Skye Memorial Jig Piping
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zak Read
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Colin Richdale
Judges: Ewen Henderson, Ross Martin, Ailis Sutherland
Open
Overall: Alastair Lee
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Ed McIlwaine
5th Callum Bevan
6th Zak Read
Judge: Stuart Liddell
2/4 March
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Zak Read
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Callum Bevan
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Stuart Liddell
Strathspey & Reel
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Cameron Bonar
3rd Callum Bevan
4th Matt Turnbull
5th Zephan Knichel
6th Zak Read
Judge: Finlay MacDonald
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alastair Lee
2nd Callum Bevan
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Aiden Fowler
6th Zak Read
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 1
Overall: Logan Gorsuch
Piobaireachd
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Kyle Gaul
6th Evan Jamieson
Judge: John Lee
2/4 March
1st Ian MacPhail
2nd Kyle Gaul
3rd Logan Gorsuch
4th Jack Martin
5th Jeff Rowell
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Logan Gorsuch
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Evan Jamieson
4th Kyle Gaul
5th Jeff Rowell
6th Jack Martin
Judge: John Sutherland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Kyle Gaul
2nd Logan Gorsuch
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Malachi Wonder
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Jack Martin
Judge: Keith Paton
Grade 2
Overall: Travis McEachern
Piobaireachd
1st Aaron Bergen
2nd Garrett Bargabos
3rd Vienna Scheyer
4th Travis McEachern
5th Tyler Coleman
6th Sean Underwood
Judge: John Lee
MSR
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Hannah Focken
3rd Vienna Scheyer
4th Garrett Bargabos
5th Aaron Bergen
6th Tyler Coleman
Judge: John Sutherland
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Hannah Focken
4th Vienna Scheyer
5th Sean Underwood
6th Tyler Coleman
Judge: Keith Paton
6/8 March
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Vienna Scheyer
4th Hannah Focken
5th Garrett Bargabos
6th Tyler Coleman
Judge: David Hilder
Grade 3A
Overall: Truin Tomasetti
Piobaireachd
1st Rhys Class
2nd Truin Tomasetti
3rd Trenton McGregor
4th Gavin Patterson
5th Duncan MacLeod
6th Ben Lawler
Judge: Stuart Liddell
2/4 March
1st Keelan Allen
2nd Trenton McGregor
3rd Truin Tomasetti
4th Eric Spears
5th Ben Lawler
6th Rhys Class
Judge: Willie McCallum
Strathspey & Reel
1st Truin Tomasetti
2nd Keefe McWilliams
3rd Rhys Class
4th Adrienne Quane
5th Keelan Allen
6th Ben Lawler
Judge: Keith Paton
6/8 March
1st Trenton McGregor
2nd Keefe McWilliams
3rd Gunner Hall
4th Ben Lawler
5th Truin Tomasetti
6th Rhys Class
Judge: Finlay MacDonald
Grade 3B
Overall: Matthew Fleek
Piobaireachd
1st Matthew Fleek
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Timothy Riddle
4th Samuel Wood
5th Jayne Ferlitsch
6th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
Judge: Willie McCallum
2/4 March
1st Matthew Fleek
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Samuel Wood
4th Gunner Hall
5th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
6th Evie Callis
Judge: Keith Paton
Strathspey & Reel
1st Matthew Fleek
2nd Eden Svangtun
3rd Elsa Wonder
4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
5th Samuel Wood
6th Timothy Riddle
Judge: Keith Paton
6/8 March
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Matthew Fleek
3rd Eden Svangtun
4th Seòsamh MacMhaolain-Williamson
5th Jayne Ferlitsch
6th Evie Callis
Judge: Finlay MacDonald
Grade 4
Overall: Adelynn Williams
Piobaireachd
1st Carl Wilder
2nd Millie Kingston
3rd Adelynn Williams
4th Andrew Heuett
5th Logan Gillespie
6th Ayden Fitzpatrick
Judge: John Sutherland
2/4 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Oliver Cahill
5th Logan Gillespie
6th Clark Colby
Judge: David Hilder
Strathspey & Reel
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick
3rd Patrick Sutherland
4th Logan Gillespie
5th Ilan Moss-Sheth
6th Stuart MacDonald
Judge: Ali Hutton
6/8 March
1st Adelynn Williams
2nd Ayden Fitzpatrick
3rd Oliver Cahill
4th Logan Gillespie
5th Millie Kingston
6th Ilan Moss-Sheth
Judge: John Toohey
Grade 5
Overall: Logan Lewis
2/4 March
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Kieran MacDonald
3rd Niko Stevens
4th Alexander Liddell
5th Caleb Lawler
6th Bonnie Detlofsen
Judge: John Sutherland
Slow Air
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Alexander Liddell
3rd Kieran MacDonald
4th Caleb Lawler
5th Sebastian Minelga
Judge: David Hilder
6/8 March
1st Logan Lewis
2nd Caleb Lawler
3rd Kieran MacDonald
4th Alexander Liddell
5th Bonnie Detlofsen
Judge: John Toohey
Adult
Overall: Mark Jamieson
Piobaireachd
1st Stephen Day
2nd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: John Lee
2/4 March
1st Mark Jamieson
2nd Stephen Day
3rd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: Ali Hutton
6/8 March
1st Mark Jamieson
2nd Marilyn Crandall
Judge: John Toohey
Beginner
Overall: Gabrielle Michalenka
Slow Air
1st Gabrielle Michalenka
2nd Marco Painter
Judge: John Toohey
2/4 March
1st Gabrielle Michalenka
2nd Logan Lewis
Judge: John Sutherland
6/8 March
1st Gabrielle Michalenka
Judge: John Lee
Solo Drumming
Open
Overall: Malcolm Fuller
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Amanda Colwell
3rd Jake Mix
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Grade 1
Overall: Jayce Edetsberger
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Alonso Cruz
4th Christian Nickerson
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Christian Nickerson
4th Alonso Cruz
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 2
Overall: Max Fenwick
MSR
1st Max Fenwick
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Max Fenwick
2nd Tristan Campeau
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 3
Overall: Isaiah Dahlstrom
2/4 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Reilly Svangtun
3rd Maiya Frick
4th Colleen Salmi
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
6/8 March
1st Madeleine Ferrie
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Reilly Svangtun
4th Isaiah Dahlstrom
5th Colleen Salmi
Judge: Duncan Millar
Grade 4
Overall: Ivy Moore
2/4 March
1st Brandon Potter
2nd Ivy Moore
3rd Audrey Brannon
4th Liam Baird
5th Eric Wallace
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
1st Ivy Moore
2nd Liam Baird
3rd Audrey Brannon
4th Brandon Potter
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Tenor
Intermediate
Overall: Rosie Ferrie
MSR
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Duncan Millar
6/8 March
Rosie Ferrie
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Beginner
Overall: Seth Baird
2/4 March
Seth Baird
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
6/8 March
Seth Baird
Judge: Glenn Kvidhal
Bass
Overall: Christian Vegors
MSR
1st Christian Vegors
2nd Liam Baird
Judge: Duncan Millar
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Christian Vegors
2nd Liam Baird
Judge: Duncan Millar
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