Worlds 2026: 25 in Grade 2 bring on the heats for Saturday finals

Grade 2 at the 2026 World Championships this August in Glasgow will feature a total of 25 bands, triggering the RSPBA’s rule that competitions with 23 or more entries must be run in heats.

Sources close to the matter have confirmed that Grade 2 bands will compete on Friday, split into two sections – one comprising 13 bands, the other 12 bands – each section playing an MSR.

Though unconfirmed, the top six bands from each section would advance to a 12-band final, each competing in a Medley and an MSR event.

As with most associations worldwide, Grade 2 bands prepare two MSRs and one Medley for the competition year. It is not yet known whether bands will choose or draw the MSR they play on Friday, or, for bands that qualify for the final, whether they will play the MSR they didn’t perform on Friday or draw at the line. The RSPBA has not yet responded to a request for this detail.

A total of 211 bands are entered across the nine grades, including 13 in Grade 1, as predicted by pipes|drums in February. We had estimated that 26 Grade 2 bands planned to enter the event. At the time, Glasgow Skye Association planned to compete, but the band subsequently elected to sit out the 2026 season to regroup.

Forty-nine non-UK bands have entered, comprising nearly 25% of the entry at the RSPBA championship.

A total of 207 bands competed at the 2025 Worlds, including 14 in Grade 1 and 21 in Grade 2.

The 2026 World Pipe Band Championships are scheduled for August 14-15 at Glasgow Green, Glasgow.