Glasgow Skye hits another leadership crisis; cancels 2026 season

Less than three years after his appointment as pipe-major, Donald Stewart has resigned from the Grade 2 Glasgow Skye Association Pipe Band, causing the group to cancel all plans to compete in 2026. As a result, Leading-Drummer Les Galbraith has also left the band.

Glasgow Skye spokesperson Kurt MacKitnosh said the departure was Stewart’s decision.

The moves are the latest in what has been almost a decade of leadership changes, lengthy searches for new pipe-majors and leading-drummers, and periods of hiatus.

In 2014, Pipe-Major Kenny MacLeod stepped down after a four-year stint following the departure of Craig Campbell. The band then settled on Ewan Henderson to take the reins. Henderson continued in the role, along with new Leading-Drummer Arthur Cook. Under Henderson and Cook, the band was elevated to Grade 1.

In 2020, Henderson left the band to become pipe-major of Grade 1 Police Scotland & Federation, and Cook retired from competing. The band conducted a search for leaders over the next two pandemic years, announcing the return of MacLeod as interim pipe-major and Galbraith in November 2022, and returned to Grade 2.

The band appointed Stewart pipe-major in September 2023, returning to championship prize-winning form, including winning Grade 2 at the 2025 Worlds, but, to the surprise of many, was not elevated to Grade 1 by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

With no leadership succession plan apparent, MacKintosh confirmed that there is “nobody waiting in the wings and the search starts now. We’re hoping to keep a nucleus of players close, albeit guys will want to find homes for the season.

“This is a blow to the band, however, with our proud history, supportive committee, central practice venue and strong financial footing, the band remains fully committed to building on recent successes and ultimately progressing to Grade 1.”

MacKintosh has played a key role in keeping the band a going concern before. He confirmed that the annual “Pre-World’s Concert” Glasgow Skye has organized since the 1990s is still on for 2026. Held at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, the concert has regularly showcased one of the world’s top-three or four prize-winning Grade 1 bands.

We would like to extend our sincere thanks to Donald for his dedication and leadership. Since his appointment in September 2023, he has driven huge improvements within the pipe corp.

MacKintosh thanks both Stewart and Galbraith for their contributions to the band’s success during their time as leaders.

Stewart responded saying he did not have additional comments and did not indicate if he planned to continue in the competition pipe band scene.

The band has already started a search for a new pipe-major and leading drummer, and interested and qualified candidates can express their interest by email.