Opinion: Succession planning brings success . . . and safeguards the band’s future

[Originally published December 1, 2012]

No one but the most cold-hearted competitors among us like to see the collapse of a pipe band. When it’s a band with such a storied, long history as the Edinburgh City Police, which by all accounts decided on November 29, 2012, that 130 years is enough, it’s a punch to the guts.

Disbanding happens often, and it seems to happen more frequently every year.

There are many reasons for a band to call it quits, and generalizing such a complex matter is risky. But the most frequent and significant factor is this: the lack of a succession plan – that is, when the pipe-major decides to retire or resign, or even when he or she is forcibly removed from office, there is not a well-prepared and identified successor for the job.

Often, the most successful bands hit the hardest when the pipe-major leaves. More often than not, there is no clearly defined, recognized, and, most importantly, groomed person to take over. Time and time again, we see well-established bands in a lurch when their leader of 10, 15, or even 25 years departs. They scramble for a solution.

They often call for “interested parties” to apply. They review candidates laboriously, ultimately settling on an untested outsider who needs years to settle in. Though it’s logical to assume this would be the case, the pipe-sergeant is often not the slam dunk successor.

The leader needs to have the confidence and integrity to know that change is inevitable, and looking after the group as a whole, even when he or she is no longer part of it, is central to the job.

The leadership handover should be exactly that: a handover. The new leader should be a familiar and obvious choice who has been with the band for years, who has worked side-by-side with the pipe-major, who brings continuity and consistency to the inner traditions and culture that has made the group successful.

The last 40 years are littered with top-tier Grade 1 pipe bands that lost their pipe-major and quickly fell to and stayed in the lower tier. Many of them eventually collapsed altogether. Here are a few: David Urquhart Travel, Vale of Atholl, Muirhead & Sons, Red Hackle, Dysart & Dundonald, Clan MacFarlane, Black Bottle, Clan Gregor, Woolmet & Danderhall, Bilston Glen, Polkemmet and now, of course, Lothian & Borders Police.

Exceptions are few: a near-dead Shotts & Dykehead was rescued in the late 1980s by Robert Mathieson and Jim Kilpatrick to rise to five World’s wins, and, more recently, Emmett Conway has brought the band back into serious championship-winning contention. ScottishPower made a smooth transition from Roddy MacLeod to Chris Armstrong. Strathclyde Police clawed back to the top tier under Duncan Nicholson and Eric Ward.

Everything ends, and those who confront that fact and prepare for the end often lead a more forthright and self-aware life. There’s no shame in confronting reality.

But in general, bands founder after their established and successful leader leaves. They languish in the lower half of the grade, often go from leader to leader, and, sadly, too frequently decide to dissolve the band rather than muddle through continually rebuilding in a pipe band environment where pipers and drummers are impatient for success. The talented will go elsewhere if the results don’t come fast.

No matter how successful or committed the pipe-major or leading-drummer, that person’s first order of business should be to prepare his or her successor, make clear to all who that successor is, and work with that heir-apparent to impart the leadership skills required for the job. Yes, that designated successor might get fed up waiting for the chance to lead and move on, but when that happens, a new successor should be selected and groomed – and everyone in the band should know about the choice.

Pipe bands are not much different from businesses. An organization’s style and culture are defined by the leader, who gets to pick who’s on the team, who fits the style and culture, and who brings the strengths to the group. That leader also needs to have the confidence and integrity to know that change is inevitable, and looking after the group as a whole, even when he or she is no longer part of it, is central to the job.

If there’s no succession plan, the existing leaders might be prioritizing their personal interests over those of the band. They might even believe they are the band. They might be subconsciously setting up the band for failure when they leave by making themselves irreplaceable by hoarding information, duties and skills. A good leader isn’t a hero who does everything. That’s not leadership at all. A good leader looks to the future as much as the present and always safeguards the team, the business or the band, even when they move on.

Pipe band leaders often or even always seem to think that acknowledging a successor is a sign of weakness, that if they make clear who’s next, the blessed judges might not like them. Everything ends, and those who confront that fact and prepare for the end often lead a more forthright and self-aware life. There’s no shame in confronting reality.

Regardless of how prize-winning or secure your band is today, ask yourself who the next pipe-major or leading-drummer is. If you’re unsure, perhaps it’s time to resolve that problem before it creates a catastrophe.

It starts with a succession plan.

What do you think? We welcome your thoughts via our Comments feature below.