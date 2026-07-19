Results
July 19, 2026

Callum Carn, David Bruce get it done at Taynuilt

Callum Carn competing in the Senior Piobaireachd at the 2026 Taynuilt Highland Games, while judge Logan Tannock listens.

Taynuilt, Scotland – July 18, 2026 – Callum Carn won the Piobaireachd and David Bruce won both light music events at Taynuilt Games on a warm and sunny day, with 18 competing in the Senior solo piping.

Piobaireachd
1st Callum Carn, Glasgow, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Eireann Cameron, Glasgow
3rd Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock

2/4 March
1st David Bruce, Edinburgh
2nd Calum Craib, Benbecula, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock

Strathspey & Reel
1st David Bruce
2nd Callum Craib
3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock

 

Got competition results?
Help keep the piping and drumming world informed!
Send us your solo or pipe band results, complete with judges’ names and a photo or two if available.

Email your results to
editor(at)pipesdrums.com

🏆   🥁   🎵

 

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Results
July 14, 2026
Dartmouth, A. Gandy, J. MacHattie winners at Antigonish
Subscribers
July 13, 2026
Jamie Troy: the pipes|drums Interview from the Archives – Part 1
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?