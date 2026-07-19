Callum Carn, David Bruce get it done at Taynuilt
Taynuilt, Scotland – July 18, 2026 – Callum Carn won the Piobaireachd and David Bruce won both light music events at Taynuilt Games on a warm and sunny day, with 18 competing in the Senior solo piping.
Piobaireachd
1st Callum Carn, Glasgow, “Beloved Scotland”
2nd Eireann Cameron, Glasgow
3rd Ursa Beckford, Portland, Maine
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock
2/4 March
1st David Bruce, Edinburgh
2nd Calum Craib, Benbecula, Scotland
3rd Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock
Strathspey & Reel
1st David Bruce
2nd Callum Craib
3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts
Judges: Robert Barnes, Logan Tannock
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