Piping Live! and the Worlds draw 80,000 paying customers, but the contrast has never been greater

What started in 2004 with a smattering of events in and around the then-Piping Centre, attracting a few hundred from a captive audience in Glasgow for the World Pipe Band Championships, grew this year into the most expansive Piping Live! in history, drawing over 30,000 to more than 120 events.

And those 30,000 were only the folks who purchased tickets, with many thousands more non-payers who took in the myriad public performances in and around Glasgow’s city centre.

While Piping Live! has always hinged around the World Pipe Band Championships, it might be said that the Worlds now hinges on Piping Live!

Whatever the case, the two are inextricably intertwined, even if one is not officially part of the other. Even with 211 competing bands, the Worlds is just short of the record entries seen a decade ago. While the Worlds relies on a familiar – albeit still exciting – model of predictability and sameness, Piping Live! gets bigger, better and more creative.

This year, Piping Live! once again extended the boundaries of what’s possible with bagpipes, and even introduced highly successful programming for pipe band drummers, with a series of sensational performances by four of the world’s elite drum sections during the week.

Piping Live! has benefitted from an open-minded approach to event programming and marketing, embracing and attracting younger audiences, families and ethnicities, while using unexpected venues and integrating charitable causes at nearly every turn. The festival’s attitude is in many ways “almost anything goes,” and it is paying dividends, certainly in terms of attendance and gate receipts, but also in broadening perspectives and opening minds.

Piping Live!’s truly extraordinary “Ceòl Nua” series of avant-garde interpretations of the musical potential the Highland pipes offer received financial support from the Scottish Government’s Expanded Festivals Fund through Creative Scotland. The series culminated in the “immersive soundscape experience” of “In C // 20 Pipers” at the Barrowland Ballroom.

“In C // 20 Pipers” was about the furthest thing imaginable from the ultra-trad MSRs that would be played on repeat by pipe bands at Glasgow Green a few days later.

One of the most sensational things at the Worlds was when Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia turned out from its inward-facing circle to face the audience and the judges. The same band did that at the 2008 Worlds.

To be sure, Piping Live!’s competition piping roots are as strong as ever, but the juxtaposition of the festival’s creativity with the Worlds comparatively glacial musical change – where creativity is often unrewarded by judges – has become that much more apparent.

“Our packed programme featured pipe bands on Sauchiehall Street, an array of evening concerts including our big Friday night gig – CBAD – at Glasgow Art School Assembly featuring MAL and The Nexus Project,” Piping Live! Musical Director Finlay MacDonald said in a news release. “There was also a special strand of ‘Ceol Nua’ programming across the week, supported by the Scottish Government’s Expanded Festivals Fund through Creative Scotland. The avant-garde, minimalist programme pushes boundaries of the instrument and its repertoire, and came to a head at the Barrowlands Ballroom for ‘In C // 20 Pipers,’ which saw audiences immerse themselves in the instrument in ways we’ve never seen before.”

On the second day of the World Championships, organizers announced that more than 50,000 people had come through the gates to soak up the performances and atmosphere created by 211 bands competing.

The 2027 Worlds will be on August 13-14, once again at Glasgow Green, and will almost assuredly feature pipe bands playing largely the same music, daring to push the boundaries maybe an inch ahead.

On the other hand, Piping Live! Festival will be back August 8-14, 2026, playing to what will almost certainly be an even larger audience, with even more events, honouring the familiar while surprising and delighting audiences with new, even more interesting, even more creative performances.

Stay tuned.