Stuart Liddell cleans up real good at 2026 Chatsworth Country Fair

Chatsworth, England – August 6, 2026 – Winning three firsts and two seconds in the five events, Stuart Liddell of Inveraray, Scotland, gained the Chatsworth Champion Piper trophy at the annual Chatsworth Country Fair, held on the sprawling manicured grounds of Chatsworth House.

Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland, also had a great day, gaining two firsts, two seconds and a third.

The competition offered a total prize purse of nearly £4,500, including £450 for the Piobaireachd winner.

Piobaireachd (Captain John MacLellan Trophy)

1st Stuart Liddell, “In Praise of Morag”

2nd Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland, “Lady MacDonald’s Lament”

3rd Willie McCallum, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd”

4th Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver, “The Blue Ribbon”

5th Alasdair Henderson, Edinburgh, “The Bells of Perth”

6th Glenn Brown, Glasgow, “The Finger Lock”

7th Bradley Boxall, Perth, Scotland, “The Glen is Mine”

8th Andrew Hall, London, “The Battle of Waternish”

2/4 March (Ian Angus Cup)

1st Stuart Liddell, “Bonnie Ann”

2nd Willie McCallum, “Mrs. Duncan MacFadyen”

3rd Glenn Brown, “Banks View”

4th Alasdair Henderson, “Arthur Bignold of Lochrosque”

5th Andrew Hall, Glasgow, “P-M John Stewart”

6th Neil Esslemont, “Hugh Kennedy BSc”

7th Gordon McCready, “Stornoway Highland Gathering”

8th Ed McIlwaine, “The Braes of Castle Grant”

Strathspey & Reel (Andrew Cuthbert Cup)

1st Willie McCallum, “Maggie Cameron,” “John MacKechnie”

2nd Stuart Liddell, “Glentruim,” “The Cockerel in the Creel”

3rd Gordon McCready, “Tulloch Castle,” “The Smith of Chilliechassie”

4th Glenn Brown, “Lady MacKenzie of Gairloch,” “Alan Minty”

5th Alasdair Henderson, “The Caledonian Society of London,” “The Sheepwife”

6th Andrew Hall, “Lady Louden,” “Mrs. MacPherson of Inveran”

7th Neil Esslemont, Aylesbury, England, “Dora MacLeod,” “Dolina MacKay”

8th Bradley Boxall, “Sandy MacPherson,” “Miss Proud”

6/8 March

1st Stuart Liddell

2nd Willie McCallum

3rd Glenn Brown

4th Alasdair Henderson

5th Gordon McCready

6th Neil Esslemont

7th Bradley Boxall

8th Andrew Hall

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Willie McCallum

2nd Stuart Liddell

3rd Andrew Hall

4th Gordon McCready

5th Glenn Brown

6th Alasdair Henderson

7th Ed McIlwaine

8th Bradley Boxall

Roger Huth and Roddy Livingstone judged all of the events.