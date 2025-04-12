Chatsworth launches All-England Championships Solo Piping, offering prize purse of nearly £3500

For almost 50 years, the Chatsworth Country Fair just south of the southern Scottish border has been one of the best-kept secrets among Scottish solo pipers who quietly jump down to have a go at the excellent prize money.

Now, the event is introducing the All-England Championships, which will be held August 30-31 as part of the 2025 Country Fair on the sumptuous grounds of the Chatsworth House estate.

The championship was primarily developed by Walter MacGregor, president of the RSPBA London & South of England Branch, which organized the event. Sadly, MacGregor passed away last November. Jackie Allan, chair of the RSPBA London & South of England Branch, has taken over the mantle, with Roddy Livingstone managing the Open solo contests.

“Walter had been pivotal to the organisation and growth of solo competitions at Chatsworth for 15 years, making it a significant event in the solo piping calendar,” Allan said. “He will be sorely missed, although his legacy will remain through the continuation of a high-quality event offering competitions for all solo competitors.”

With a total purse of more than £3500 at stake in the Open category, Chatsworth is one of the world’s most financially rewarding solo piping competitions.

The Open competitions will be on Sunday, August 31st. They will comprise the Captain John MacLellan Memorial Trophy for Piobaireachd, the Iain Angus Memorial Trophy on 2/4 March, the Andrew Cuthbert Trophy for the Strathspey & Reel on 6/8 March, and the Hornpipe & Jig events.

Each contest offers not three, not five, but eight cash prizes—unique in solo piping. An additional £200 will go to the aggregate champion.

Saturday, August 30th, will be reserved for the Juvenile and Amateur solo piping events, with the amateur competitions run by the Competition League for Amateur Solo Pipers (CLASP).

2025 is the first year for the new English CLASP League run by the RSPBA London & South of England Branch, and Chatsworth will be the final event of the year at which overall placings will be decided. The rest of the other English CLASP League:

April 27th – Quartet & Mini Band, Luton, England

May 18th – Pipe-Major Jim McGinn Memorial, Luton

June 15th – Pipes in the Park, Colchester, England

July 13th – Corby Highland Gathering, Corby, England

Allan cautioned that Chatworth numbers might have to be restricted, depending on entries received after they open in June. Still, he added that pipers expressing their interest in advance “will be prioritized. A reserve list will be created if numbers exceed those deemed manageable.”

Those interested or with questions should contact Roddy Livingstone or Jackie Allan by email.

The Chatworth Country Fair usually attracts around 100,000 people over the weekend.