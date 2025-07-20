Top winners at 2025 Ards & North Down Championships: McNeillstown

Newtonards, Northern Ireland – July 19, 2025 – The Regent House Playing Fields were the venue for the 2025 Ards & North Down Championships, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch and supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Grade 3 McNeillstown had the top success, winning the Grade 3 and Grade 2 events. Bands could play up a grade if they meet the playing requirements.

The weather was terrific, and the venue got rave reviews from competitors.

Grade 1 (one played)

Ravara

Comments: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 2

1st McNeillstown (Gr3) (1,1,1,2)

2nd Irvine Memorial (Gr3) (2,2,2,1)

Bass Drumming: McNeillstown

Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 3A

1st McNeillstown (2,2,1,1)

2nd Irvine Memorial (1,1,2,4)

3rd Syerla & District (Gr3B) (3,3,3,2)

4th Drumlough (Gr3B) (4,4,4,5)

5th William Kerr Memorial (Gr3B) (5,5,5,3)

Bass Drumming: McNeillstown

Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 3B

1st Syerla & District (1,1,1,2)

2nd Drumlough (3,2,3,4)

3rd Upper Crossgare (4,4,2,3)

4th William Kerr Memorial (5,5,4,1) (ens.pref.)

5th Cleland Memorial (2,3,5,5)

Bass Drumming: Syerla & District

Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 4A

1st Moneygore (2,2,1,1)

2nd Altnaveigh Memorial (1,1,4,2)

3rd Down Academy (Gr4B) (3,3,3,3)

4th Gransha (5,4,2,5)

5th Graham Memorial Clontibret (4,5,5,4)

Bass Drumming: Gransha

Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 4B

1st Queen Elizabeth (2,1,1,3)

2nd Tullylagan (1,3,2,4)

3rd Down Academy (5,5,3,1) (ens.pref.)

4th Bready Ulster Scots (4,4,4,2)

5th Raffrey (3,2,5,5)

6th Kirkistown (6,6,6,6)

Bass Drumming: Queen Elizabeth

Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Here’s Grade 1 Ravara debuting the band’s new medley at the event:

