July 20, 2025

Top winners at 2025 Ards & North Down Championships: McNeillstown

Newtonards, Northern Ireland – July 19, 2025 – The Regent House Playing Fields were the venue for the 2025 Ards & North Down Championships, organized by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch and supported by Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Grade 3 McNeillstown had the top success, winning the Grade 3 and Grade 2 events. Bands could play up a grade if they meet the playing requirements.

The weather was terrific, and the venue got rave reviews from competitors.

Grade 1 (one played)
Ravara
Comments: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Ravara snare drummer Callum Freeburn with 2025 Ards & North Down Championships Chieftain of the Day, Councillor Vicky Moore. [Photo Johnny Caldwell]
Grade 2
1st McNeillstown (Gr3) (1,1,1,2)
2nd Irvine Memorial (Gr3) (2,2,2,1)
Bass Drumming: McNeillstown
Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 3A
1st McNeillstown (2,2,1,1)
2nd Irvine Memorial (1,1,2,4)
3rd Syerla & District (Gr3B) (3,3,3,2)
4th Drumlough (Gr3B) (4,4,4,5)
5th William Kerr Memorial (Gr3B) (5,5,5,3)
Bass Drumming: McNeillstown
Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 3B
1st Syerla & District (1,1,1,2)
2nd Drumlough (3,2,3,4)
3rd Upper Crossgare (4,4,2,3)
4th William Kerr Memorial (5,5,4,1) (ens.pref.)
5th Cleland Memorial (2,3,5,5)
Bass Drumming: Syerla & District
Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 4A
1st Moneygore (2,2,1,1)
2nd Altnaveigh Memorial (1,1,4,2)
3rd Down Academy (Gr4B) (3,3,3,3)
4th Gransha (5,4,2,5)
5th Graham Memorial Clontibret (4,5,5,4)
Bass Drumming: Gransha
Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 4B
1st Queen Elizabeth (2,1,1,3)
2nd Tullylagan (1,3,2,4)
3rd Down Academy (5,5,3,1) (ens.pref.)
4th Bready Ulster Scots (4,4,4,2)
5th Raffrey (3,2,5,5)
6th Kirkistown (6,6,6,6)
Bass Drumming: Queen Elizabeth
Judges: Richard Parkes, D. Middleton (piping); Keith Orr (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Here’s Grade 1 Ravara debuting the band’s new medley at the event:

Have results? We always like to receive them, a photo or two, and other details, so please do email us with the goods!

 

